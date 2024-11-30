World Beekeeping Awards axe honey prize due to fraud

Emma Rossiter - BBC News
·2 min read

The World Beekeeping Awards have announced that there will not be any prizes for honey next year because of concerns about fraud in the global supply chain.

It'll be the first time that the popular cupboard staple has been excluded from the event.

Apimondia - the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations - said in a statement that the change was "necessitated by the inability to have honey fully tested for adulteration".

This decision comes after previous years' events proved that "adequate testing was impossible" as well as recent investigations which showed the sticky situation that importers have found themselves in.

In March 2023, the European Commission found that 46% of sampled products (including all 10 samples from the UK) were suspected to be fraudulent - meaning they had likely been bulked out with cheaper sugar syrups.

Scientists at Cranfield University then said in August this year that they had found a way to detect fake honey products without opening the jar.

Project leader, Dr Anastasiadi, said: "Our study showed this is a sensitive, reliable and robust way to detect adulteration and confirm the origins of syrups.

"Having this consistent technique in the testing armoury could take the sting out of honey fraud."

It's too soon to make any promises for the World Beekeeping Awards at the 2025 Congress, though Apimondia said it still planned to celebrate honey in many ways.

"From Copenhagen forward we will look to celebrate honey by promoting regional honeys via a 'honey map'”.

This map will supposedly allow beekeepers, scientists and interested parties alike to "discover the unique flavours of Scandinavian honeys. Explore how the (unique) geographical and climatic conditions in Scandinavia influence the taste of honey and get to know the stories behind the honey from [this] region."

Jeff Pettis, the federation’s president, said that they were "continuing to fight for improvements to the testing" and that he wanted "the public to know that local honey is much less likely to be adulterated."

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: “We take any type of food fraud very seriously. We work closely with enforcement authorities to ensure that honey sold in the UK is not subject to adulteration, meets our high standards, and maintains a level playing field between honey producers.”

More on this story

Latest Stories

  • Canada's first pure hydrogen home is in Sherwood Park

    Developers hope a hydrogen home prototype in Sherwood Park, outside Edmonton, is the first of thousands as they wait for the province to allow hydrogen as a utility. But critics say so-called blue hydrogen is far from clean.

  • Images reveal how an orca pod hunts the world’s largest fish

    Orcas off the coast of Mexico have devised a cunning strategy to hunt and kill whale sharks, and marine scientists have documented the behavior for the first time.

  • Why orcas wear dead salmon as 'hats' remains a mystery, scientists say

    In what may seem like a call-back to 1980s whale culture, a resident orca off the coast of Washington state was recently spotted sporting a dead salmon on its head. The phenomenon was first documented in 1987 when whales from three separate pods were seen wearing salmon on their heads, like a human wears a hat.But scientists never understood why, and experts are still scratching their heads as they contemplate the most recent incident, documented in October. The director of the University of Bri

  • Nearly 1,000 endangered animals repatriated to Madagascar in anti-trafficking landmark

    Thailand is sending almost 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs home to Madagascar in a landmark victory against animal trafficking, with the first batch on its way on Saturday.

  • Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's power grid

    On a bright winter day, workers at a Ukrainian thermal power plant repair its heavily damaged equipment as drops of water from melted snow leak through gaping holes in its battered roof.

  • Two new wolf packs confirmed in California amid population boom

    Two new wolf packs were confirmed by wildlife officials this month, and explosive population growth could be around the corner.

  • Joshua trees are in peril. California has a plan to save them

    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has released a new plan to protect the state's iconic Joshua trees, which are imperiled by wildfires, human development and climate change.

  • Someone is butchering young trees along some of P.E.I.'s beloved trails

    Someone is cutting the limbs and tops off dozens of small coniferous trees along walking trails in Prince Edward Island. Volunteers maintaining trails in Bonshaw, Strathgartney, Dunk River and Winter River have noticed small pine, spruce and fir trees with middle limbs or tops either cut or torn off. That's a concern for Island Trails, the non-profit group that works to promote, develop, and maintain P.E.I.'s network of hiking paths."It's very troubling, because it doesn't seem to make any sense

  • Carmakers could get five more years to sell Prius-style hybrids to boost troubled industry

    The sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030, but an exemption for certain hybrid cars is under consideration

  • A rising tide of e-waste, made worse by AI, threatens our health, the environment and the economy

    Data centres need to expand to support the AI revolution, but that means even more electronic waste.

  • 'Black cloud': Alberta's latest fight with Ottawa could drive oilpatch investment away

    As the province and Ottawa take part in yet another constitutional squabble over jurisdiction, some oil and gas sector watchers are worried about the effect on the industry caught in the middle.On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signalled her government's intent to table a motion invoking the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to push back against federal draft regulations that would require oil and gas producers in Canada to limit greenhouse gas emissions by 35 per cent belo

  • South Korean politician calls for investigation of biomass energy material imported from Indonesia

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A South Korean National Assembly member has called for a moratorium on wood pellet imports from Indonesia and an investigation into their environmental impacts after government data and satellite analysis linked the country's biomass imports to deforestation in Indonesia.

  • From yuck to profits: Some Zimbabwe farmers turn to maggots to survive drought and thrive

    NYANGAMBE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At first, the suggestion to try farming maggots spooked Mari Choumumba and other farmers in Nyangambe, a region in southeastern Zimbabwe where drought wiped out the staple crop of corn.

  • Florida panther deaths more than double from previous year

    Data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that 30 Florida panthers were found dead through the first 11 months of 2024. In 2013, only 13 big cats were found dead in the Sunshine State. Encounters with automobiles accounted for more than three-fourths of the deaths in 2024.

  • The Komodo Dragon Will Feast on Its Own Young

    Found only in Indonesia, the Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) roams the rugged terrain of islands like Komodo Island and within Komodo National Park, a protected sanctuary for these unique reptiles.

  • Climate change makes winners and losers out of cod and snow crab, says scientist

    New climate change modeling predicts snow crab stocks in the Grand Banks could be decimated if water temperatures continue to rise. (Terry Roberts/CBC)New research out of Memorial University's Marine Institute shows that species like cod fish could be the winners of climate change and a warming ocean, but the opposite could be expected for snow crab, says one research scientist.A team of scientists used modelling to look into the effects of climate change on three Grand Banks fish species. They

  • N.W.T. gov't says new report is climate action tool. Not everyone sees it that way

    A new report from the N.W.T. government says changes to freeze-up and break-up and unpredictable season shifts are the most likely climate change problems we'll see in the coming decades that carry the biggest consequences for people in the N.W.T. That's one of the findings of the N.W.T. government's first climate change risks and opportunities assessment, which it released on Tuesday. It's not a peer-reviewed study, rather, it's an attempt to identify and prioritize the climate change risks tha

  • Donald Trump's call for 'energy dominance' is likely to run into real-world limits

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to create a National Energy Council that he says will establish American “energy dominance” around the world as he seeks to boost U.S. oil and gas drilling and move away from President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change. The energy council — to be led by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump’s choice to head the Interior Department — will be key in Trump’s pledge to “drill, drill, drill" and sell more oil and other energy sources to allies in Europe and around the globe. The new council will be granted sweeping authority over federal agencies involved in energy permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation and transportation, with a mandate to cut bureaucratic red tape, enhance private sector investments and focus on innovation instead of “totally unnecessary regulation,” Trump said.

  • Thirsty Leopard Takes Long, Long Drink From Backyard Bird Bath

    A very thirsty leopard was filmed slurping for more than 90 seconds from a bird bath in Hoedspruit, South Africa, on Thursday, November 28.Theo Potgieter, a safari and wildlife photographer, said the leopard stopped in the backyard of his house located on a wildlife estate close to Kruger National Park.“What was supposed to be a bird bath a few meters from my backdoor turned out to be also popular with one of the most secretive big cats,” Potgieter told Storyful. The leopard “certainly had a mighty thirst and full belly,” Potgieter added. Credit: Theo Potgieter via Storyful

  • Northwest Territories confirms 1 case of bird flu and 1 suspected case

    There is one confirmed case and one suspected case of bird flu in the Northwest Territories, according to the Department of Environment and Climate Change. A raven in Fort Smith was found to have avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, the department announced Thursday. The H151 strain is "highly infectious" among birds, but there is no sign of an outbreak, and risk to other birds remain low. The transmission of bird flu to humans is rare and relatively mild, but chief public health office