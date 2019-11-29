World champ Constance Lien wants to give back after her second chance in sport

Singapore jiu-jitsu world champion Constance Lien will be taking part at the SEA Games for the first time. (PHOTO: Stefanus Ian/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Sport at an elite level, in a way, is about second chances. How an athlete deals with initial setbacks and defeats to seize a second chance at glory often defines sporting success.

For Constance Lien, her second chance at sporting success – in a completely different sport than her first – forms a huge contrast to her initial setbacks.

From being unable to make the SEA Games cut in swimming as recently as 2015, to becoming a world champion in the martial art of jiu-jitsu in May this year, it has certainly been a roller-coaster ride of emotions for the 20-year-old.

Ambition to help athletes manage emotional, mental health

Even as she prepares to finally make her SEA Games bow in the Philippines, she is already planning ahead beyond her sporting career. Drawing from her own experiences, she wants to start a movement to help other athletes better manage their emotional and mental health.

“I would like to become a sports psychologist or counsellor. This is a very important cause that I hold very dear to my heart, because I have been one of those victims in terms of mental, emotional health,” Lien told Yahoo News Singapore in an interview at the Evolve Mixed Martial Arts Academy, where she is training for the upcoming Games.

Constance Lien grappled with confidence issues and eating disorders when she was a swimmer in her younger days.

“When I was a swimmer, I had a lot of trials in terms of body-image issues. I was obviously a teenage girl who was insecure about her own body. That kind of messes with your head.

“Even if you are passionate about the sport, they are bound to be times when you don't perform well, and that's when the environment that you're in, who you surround yourself with, become so important. I’m very thankful that now I have coaches, teammates and parents that care for me.

“Jiu-jitsu taught me how to be proud of myself, and really, I felt that it saved my life. I grew a lot doing jiujitsu, because it taught me so much about myself – strength, confidence and all that.”

Conquered confidence issues, eating disorder

Those were emotionally-hefty words to come from a young woman, but Lien has already been through enough ups and downs to emerge as a strong-willed athlete determined to make the most of her second chance, and subsequently give back to the sporting community.

Her current success in jiu-jitsu – which included a silver medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, the first-ever medal won in the sport by a Singaporean – is a far cry from when she battled confidence issues and eating disorder when she was an aspiring swimmer.

Constance Lien has an ambition to become a sports psychologist after her sporting career.

Despite her struggles, she still believes she learnt valuable lessons from her first sport that eventually benefitted her jiu-jitsu career.

“Two things that I took away from swimming would be discipline and focus. I was from Singapore Sports School, and had to stay in the dormitories during our school terms. So we are always constantly trained to plan our schedules and follow a very strict regime,” she said.

“And I think that gave me what I need to plan my trainings for jiu-jitsu, knowing how much work and time I have to put in to be the best in the sport.”

Despite being focused and passionate about swimming, Lien found it hard to break into the national swimming squad, and subsequent saw her swim times stagnate. In her lowest moments, she struggled with eating disorder as she tried losing weight in a bid to lower her swim times.

