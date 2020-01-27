World champion canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe cleared in doping case

World champion canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe says she's ready to start training for the 2020 Tokyo Games after being cleared to compete after a doping violation. Vincent Lapointe won a doping case after persuading a tribunal that her positive test was caused by bodily fluid contamination from her boyfriend. The Canadian canoe sprint racer and her lawyer detailed in a news program that laboratory analysis of hair from her then-boyfriend showed he was likely responsible for a tiny presence of ligandrol in her doping sample.