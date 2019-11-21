World Cup Winners Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris To Front U.S. Remake Of Israeli Soccer Competition Format

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, two members of the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team, are set to star in and exec produce a remake of Israeli soccer competition format GirlStar.

The format hails from Israel’s ADD Content, the company behind HBO hit Euphoria, which is in talks with U.S. production partners on a local version.

The Israeli format, which has run on Hot 3 for two seasons, highlights a group of driven, athletic, empowered women tackling the beautiful game. In a fish out of water scenario, ten celebrities enter an intensive training camp, led by two legendary coaches to try and become a winning soccer team. They live together for several weeks being filmed around the clock as they compete against a series of real-world opponents to win the ultimate prize. Every week, they play against an array of rivals including a kids’ team, a police squad, and national league champions with one goal in mind – to reach the cup final and become Girlstar Champions. It was created by Yaron Lictenstein and Eliav Goldfryd.

Defender Krieger and goalkeeper Harris are two of the most high-profile members of the U.S. Women’s soccer team, who won the country’s second consecutive World Cup earlier this year. The Orlando Pride pair are also set to get married later and are set to make a guest appearance in the finale of Madam Secretary.

Euphoria producer Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, who is founder and head of international at ADD Content, will exec produce.

Harris said, “Ali and I are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with powerful women in their own industries and introduce them to the sport that we love. Soccer has given us so much and we are excited to share that passion and knowledge with the world.”

Lichtenstein added, “We are so thrilled to be partnering with real-life sporting heroes Ali and Ashlyn to front a show which aims to increase the visibility of women in football in a fun and original way – it’s become a phenomenon in its local territory and we can’t wait to bring GirlStar to the U.S.”

