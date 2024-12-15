World Darts Championship 2025: Results, schedule, how to watch and latest odds with Luke Littler favourite
The World Darts Championship kicked off tonight with reigning champion Luke Humphries easing into the second round.
The next three weeks at Alexandra Place are the highlight of the festive period for many sport fans, with the action culminating in the final on January 3.
Humphries was the headline act on day one as he beat Thibault Tricole, who earlier triumphed over Joe Comito, in straight sets.
Luke Littler will take centre stage for the first time on December 21, when he could take on Fallon Sherrock in what would be a blockbuster encounter.
It is now six years since Michael van Gerwen was crowned world champion and he begins his bid to end that wait against James Hurrell or Jim Long, while Gary Anderson has been in superb form in recent months and kicks his campaign off on December 22 when he’ll go up against Jeffrey de Graaf or Rashad Sweeting.
World Darts Championship schedule and latest results
(Seeds in brackets, all times GMT)
Sunday, December 15
Evening Session (7pm)
Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito
Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont
Keane Barry 3-0 Kim Huybrechts
(1) Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole
Monday, December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Wesley Plaisier v Ryusei Azemoto
Luke Woodhouse v Lourence Ilagan
Alan Soutar v Kai Gotthardt
(16) James Wade v Jermaine Wattimena/Stefan Bellmont
Evening Session (7pm)
Niels Zonneveld v Robert Owen
Connor Scutt v Ben Robb
Cameron Menzies v Leonard Gates
(10) Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts/Keane Barry
Tuesday, December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
James Hurrell v Jim Long
Kevin Doets v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Ryan Joyce v Darius Labanauskas
(24) Mike De Decker v Luke Woodhouse/Lourence Ilagan
Evening Session (7pm)
Jeffrey de Graaf v Rashad Sweeting
Ricardo Pietreczko v Xiaochen Zong
Ryan Meikle v Fallon Sherrock
(17) Peter Wright v Wesley Plaisier/Ryusei Azemoto
Wednesday, December 18
Evening Session (7pm)
Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida
Madars Razma v Christian Kist
Ricky Evans v Gordon Mathers
(12) Nathan Aspinall v Cameron Menzies/Leonard Gates
Thursday, December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee
Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac
Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar
(27) Gabriel Clemens v Niels Zonneveld/Robert Owen
Evening Session (7pm)
Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz
Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell
Scott Williams v Niko Springer
(2) Michael Smith v Kevin Doets/Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Friday, December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx
Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen
Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing
(8) Stephen Bunting v Alan Soutar/Kai Gotthardt
Evening Session (7pm)
Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto
Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan
William O'Connor v Dylan Slevin
(3) Michael van Gerwen v James Hurrell/Jim Long
Saturday, December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin
Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo
(30) Brendan Dolan v Chris Landman/Lok Yin Lee
(15) Chris Dobey v Stephen Burton/Alexander Merkx
Evening Session (7pm)
(13) Danny Noppert v Ryan Joyce/Darius Labanauskas
(32) Raymond van Barneveld v Nick Kenny/Stowe Buntz
(4) Luke Littler v Ryan Meikle/Fallon Sherrock
(9) Damon Heta v Connor Scutt/Ben Robb
Sunday, December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
(20) Ryan Searle v Mensur Suljovic/Matt Campbell
(25) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Madars Razma/Christian Kist
(23) Joe Cullen v Wessel Nijman/Cameron Carolissen
(29) Ritchie Edhouse v Ian White/Sandro Eric Sosing
Evening Session (7pm)
(22) Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz/Romeo Grbavac
(19) Ross Smith v Jim Williams/Paolo Nebrida
(14) Gary Anderson v Jeffrey de Graaf/Rashad Sweeting
(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v William O'Connor/Dylan Slevin
Monday, December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
(31) Krzysztof Ratajski v Richard Veenstra/Alexis Toylo
(21) Andrew Gilding v Martin Lukeman/Nitin Kumar
(18) Josh Rock v Karel Sedlacek/Rhys Griffin
(7) Jonny Clayton v Mickey Mansell/Tomoya Goto
Evening Session (7pm)
(28) Gian van Veen v Ricardo Pietreczko/Xiaochen Zong
(26) Daryl Gurney v Florian Hempel/Jeffrey De Zwaan
(5) Rob Cross v Scott Williams/Niko Springer
(6) Dave Chisnall v Ricky Evans/Gordon Mathers
Friday, December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Third Round (x3)
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (x3)
Saturday, December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Third Round (x3)
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (x3)
Sunday, December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Third Round (x3)
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (x1), Fourth Round (x2)
Monday, December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Fourth Round (x3)
Evening Session (7pm)
Fourth Round (x3)
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Quarter-finals (x2)
Evening Session (7pm)
Quarter-finals (x2)
Thursday, January 2 (7.30pm)
Semi-Finals (x2)
Friday, January 3 (8pm)
Final
How can I watch the World Darts Championship?
TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Darts, with many sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.
World Darts Championship latest odds
Luke Littler 7/4
Luke Humphries 3/1
Gary Anderson 10/1
Michael van Gerwen 11/1
Mike de Decker 25/1
Michael Smith 25/1
Odds via Betfair. Subject to change