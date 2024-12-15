World Darts Championship 2025: Results, schedule, how to watch and latest odds with Luke Littler favourite

The World Darts Championship kicked off tonight with reigning champion Luke Humphries easing into the second round.

The next three weeks at Alexandra Place are the highlight of the festive period for many sport fans, with the action culminating in the final on January 3.

Humphries was the headline act on day one as he beat Thibault Tricole, who earlier triumphed over Joe Comito, in straight sets.

Luke Littler will take centre stage for the first time on December 21, when he could take on Fallon Sherrock in what would be a blockbuster encounter.

It is now six years since Michael van Gerwen was crowned world champion and he begins his bid to end that wait against James Hurrell or Jim Long, while Gary Anderson has been in superb form in recent months and kicks his campaign off on December 22 when he’ll go up against Jeffrey de Graaf or Rashad Sweeting.

Luke Humphries beat Thibault Tricole 3-0 (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

World Darts Championship schedule and latest results

(Seeds in brackets, all times GMT)

Sunday, December 15

Evening Session (7pm)

Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito

Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont

Keane Barry 3-0 Kim Huybrechts

(1) Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole

Monday, December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Wesley Plaisier v Ryusei Azemoto

Luke Woodhouse v Lourence Ilagan

Alan Soutar v Kai Gotthardt

(16) James Wade v Jermaine Wattimena/Stefan Bellmont

Evening Session (7pm)

Niels Zonneveld v Robert Owen

Connor Scutt v Ben Robb

Cameron Menzies v Leonard Gates

(10) Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts/Keane Barry

Tuesday, December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

James Hurrell v Jim Long

Kevin Doets v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Ryan Joyce v Darius Labanauskas

(24) Mike De Decker v Luke Woodhouse/Lourence Ilagan

Evening Session (7pm)

Jeffrey de Graaf v Rashad Sweeting

Ricardo Pietreczko v Xiaochen Zong

Ryan Meikle v Fallon Sherrock

(17) Peter Wright v Wesley Plaisier/Ryusei Azemoto

Wednesday, December 18

Evening Session (7pm)

Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida

Madars Razma v Christian Kist

Ricky Evans v Gordon Mathers

(12) Nathan Aspinall v Cameron Menzies/Leonard Gates

Thursday, December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee

Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac

Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar

(27) Gabriel Clemens v Niels Zonneveld/Robert Owen

Evening Session (7pm)

Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz

Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell

Scott Williams v Niko Springer

(2) Michael Smith v Kevin Doets/Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Friday, December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx

Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen

Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing

(8) Stephen Bunting v Alan Soutar/Kai Gotthardt

Evening Session (7pm)

Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto

Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan

William O'Connor v Dylan Slevin

(3) Michael van Gerwen v James Hurrell/Jim Long

Saturday, December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin

Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo

(30) Brendan Dolan v Chris Landman/Lok Yin Lee

(15) Chris Dobey v Stephen Burton/Alexander Merkx

Evening Session (7pm)

(13) Danny Noppert v Ryan Joyce/Darius Labanauskas

(32) Raymond van Barneveld v Nick Kenny/Stowe Buntz

(4) Luke Littler v Ryan Meikle/Fallon Sherrock

(9) Damon Heta v Connor Scutt/Ben Robb

Sunday, December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

(20) Ryan Searle v Mensur Suljovic/Matt Campbell

(25) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Madars Razma/Christian Kist

(23) Joe Cullen v Wessel Nijman/Cameron Carolissen

(29) Ritchie Edhouse v Ian White/Sandro Eric Sosing

Evening Session (7pm)

(22) Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz/Romeo Grbavac

(19) Ross Smith v Jim Williams/Paolo Nebrida

(14) Gary Anderson v Jeffrey de Graaf/Rashad Sweeting

(11) Dimitri Van den Bergh v William O'Connor/Dylan Slevin

Monday, December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

(31) Krzysztof Ratajski v Richard Veenstra/Alexis Toylo

(21) Andrew Gilding v Martin Lukeman/Nitin Kumar

(18) Josh Rock v Karel Sedlacek/Rhys Griffin

(7) Jonny Clayton v Mickey Mansell/Tomoya Goto

Evening Session (7pm)

(28) Gian van Veen v Ricardo Pietreczko/Xiaochen Zong

(26) Daryl Gurney v Florian Hempel/Jeffrey De Zwaan

(5) Rob Cross v Scott Williams/Niko Springer

(6) Dave Chisnall v Ricky Evans/Gordon Mathers

Friday, December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Third Round (x3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (x3)

Saturday, December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Third Round (x3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (x3)

Sunday, December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Third Round (x3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (x1), Fourth Round (x2)

Monday, December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Fourth Round (x3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Fourth Round (x3)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Quarter-finals (x2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Quarter-finals (x2)

Thursday, January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals (x2)

Friday, January 3 (8pm)

Final

How can I watch the World Darts Championship?

TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Darts, with many sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

World Darts Championship latest odds

Luke Littler 7/4

Luke Humphries 3/1

Gary Anderson 10/1

Michael van Gerwen 11/1

Mike de Decker 25/1

Michael Smith 25/1

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change