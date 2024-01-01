Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan LIVE: World Darts Championship quarter-final score and latest updates today

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is back in action at the World Darts Championship taking on Brendan Dolan for a place in the semi-finals.

Littler, who is only 16, has captured the hearts of darts fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, after adding five-time world champion and icon of the sport Raymond van Barneveld to his list of scalps on Saturday night. That victory has set up this quarter-final contest with Dolan, the Northern Irishman who has knocked on Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson on his own surprise surge through the rounds.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records,” Littler said. “My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

Luke Littler, 16, taking on Brendan Dolan in quarter-finals (expected 2pm GMT)

Match follows Rob Cross v Chris Dobey in opening contest

Chris Dobey 4-2 Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

14:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Now then: Rob Cross, the 2018 world champion, has shown some composure to settle his arm and raise his level, and he’s back in this match. It’s 4-2, first to five, and Chris Dobey desperately needs to re-find his rhythm – the crowd are baying for a comeback.

Luke Littler believes he can make more history

13:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s what Luke Littler said ahead of this quarter-final. It’s fair to say he’s having the time of his life:

Darts prodigy Luke Littler bullish ahead of historic World Championship quarter-final

Chris Dobey 4-1 Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

13:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cross sees it through, and this quarter-final will go on to a sixth set. A reminder of what’s to come:

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Brendan Dolan vs Luke Littler

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Scott Williams

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey 4-0 (1-2) Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

13:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Credit to Rob Cross, who’s battling back in this fifth set and at least making it competitive. He’s 2-1 up in this set looking to finally get one on the board. But surely this is too little, too late against a player in the form of Chris Dobey.

Chris Dobey 4-0 Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

13:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

What a dominant performance this is by Chris Dobey. He has absolutely steamrollered Rob Cross to pick up two more quick sets, and he is closing in on a place in the semi-finals.

What is the prize money?

13:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Luke Littler has already amassed a tidy sum of money for a 16-year-old, and there could be more to come. As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Luke Littler is earning plenty of money for his exploits (Getty Images)

Chris Dobey 2-0 Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

13:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dobey already has six 180s notched in this match, and that rate of heavy scoring is proving too much for Rob Cross right now. Dobey has won all three of their meetings so far this season and is well on the way to win No 4. Cross marches off stage after losing the second leg, with plenty to ponder.

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

13:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Littler has had Alexandra Palace rocking with four impressive wins to advance to the last eight:

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

Chris Dobey 1-0 Rob Cross (best of nine sets)

13:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ragged darts from both players in the opening set of this first quarter-final, perhaps showing some signs of nerves or even fatigue as we reach the finale of a gruelling championship. But it’s Chris Dobey who takes charge with a couple of 180s in the final two legs to get himself over the line.

How to watch the tournament on TV

12:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The World Darts Championship is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on 15 December and running through to the final on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

Chris Dobey v Rob Cross

12:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Cross gets this first quarter-final under way. It’s the best-of-nine sets in this round, which makes it a battle of stamina as much as nerve and talent.

Chris Dobey v Rob Cross

12:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, first up today is 17th seed and Masters champion Chris Dobey up against Rob Cross, the 2018 world champion and eighth seed. It should be a belter.

Chris Dobey: “I feel my game’s in the right place, I’ve played some great darts. I feel like it’s going to take something special to beat me.”

Rob Cross: “Since the first game I’ve played well, my finishing’s got me through. Chris is an amazing player.”

The other three quarter-finals

12:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Cross plays Chris Dobey in the opening match of 2024 while Michael van Gerwen should have too much for controversial Scott Williams and Luke Humphries takes on Dave Chisnall in the other quarter-final.

Luke Littler believes he can break ‘even more records'

12:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Littler’s impressive run has seen him hit the headlines around the world and enjoy celebrity status.

Littler and his family received complimentary tickets to watch Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night, with Gunners pair Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale asking him for a photo, while players from his beloved Manchester United sent him good luck messages before the match with Van Barneveld.

“It was unbelievable,” he added. “I was walking to my room and one of the security guards from Arsenal said to me Declan and Aaron wanted a picture with me and I just went ‘a picture with me’, and they came out for one.

“They said they have a dartboard up in the changing room. It is crazy for them to want a picture with me, it should be the other way around.

“It was incredible to get the messages, obviously United didn’t get the win (at Forest), but Jonny (Evans) and Gary (Neville) are United legends and Jonny is still playing for us, it was just incredible.”

Luke Littler believes he can break ‘even more records'

12:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

If Littler was to win the title it would be one of the greatest sporting stories and he would out-do several famous young achievers.

Pele was 17 when he won the World Cup with Brazil, Boris Becker claimed his first Wimbledon title at 18 while Mike Tyson was 20 when he became heavyweight world champion.

Littler, nicknamed ‘The Nuke’, has not heard of all of those names, including that of 2021 US Open singles champion Emma Raducanu, who his story shares many parallels with, but he believes there is more to come.

“Unbelievable, the names you have just said,” he said. “I know Mike, I only know Pele off FIFA and I don’t know the other ones.

“I have certainly broken the rules and records already but I know if my game is there I can beat even more records.

“My game is there, it is every darting kid’s, man’s, whoever’s dream to win it. I have certainly got the game, it is whatever happens on the day, whatever Luke Littler turns up.”

Luke Littler believes he can break ‘even more records'

12:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Teenager Luke Littler wants to “beat even more records” as he continues his dream World Darts Championship campaign with a quarter-final against Brendan Dolan on Monday.

The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene at Alexandra Palace and became the youngest player to reach the last eight when he hammered five-time world champion and his hero Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 on Saturday.

That set up a winnable tie with Northern Irishman Dolan, who has seen off former world champions Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson in the last two rounds, on New Year’s Day and he is now dreaming of lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday.

Teenager Luke Littler made history by defeating Raymond van Barneveld (PA)

World Darts Championship LIVE

12:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, we are down to the quarter-final stage with eight remaining players as the tournament ticks over into 2024. Rob Cross and Chris Dobey will open up proceedings, before the 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler returns to the Alexandra Palace stage for a contest with Brendan Dolan.

Later tonight, three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on Scott Williams, Dave Chisnall meets the 28-year-old quietly working his way through the tournament and many people’s favourite to win the title, Luke Humphries. It’s a mouthwatering line-up.

World Darts Championship LIVE

11:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.