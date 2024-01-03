Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries LIVE: Teenage sensation chases historic World Darts Championship win

Teenage superstar Luke Littler is one win away from history as the 16-year-old takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final.

Littler’s remarkable run at Alexandra Palace continued with a dominant 6-2 semi-final win against Rob Cross, setting up a tilt at triumph as the debutant continues to thrive on darts’ biggest stage. Cheshire’s Littler, who will not turn 17 until later this month, produced an outstanding performance to captivate a crowd firmly behind a remarkable underdog story, outscoring 2018 champion Cross.

The teenager has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history, with five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld among his victims en route to Wednesday night’s final.

He will face a major challenge in the decider with Humphries in outstanding form. The pre-tournament favourite swept aside Scott Williams in his semi-final, taking the match without losing a set and climbing to No 1 in the world. The three-time major winner will now bid to spoil Littler’s party and claim the World Championship crown for the first time.

World Darts Championship final LIVE

Teenager Luke Littler takes on Luke Humphries in the World Darts Championship final

The decider at Alexandra Palace will be live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm GMT

16-year-old Littler has taken the event by storm and now eyes an historic debut triumph

World Darts Championship final

21:30 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-4 (1-3) Luke Humphries

Littler struggles now to hit the trebles as Humphries knocks off back-to-back 140s. A 100 from Humphries leaves him on a finish of 121 and he might need to take it.

He does! Wow. The match is level. Cool Hand Luke indeed. What a final we have here.

World Darts Championship final

21:28 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-3 (1-2) Luke Humphries

Humphries manages to set up a 170 finish under serious scoring pressure from Littler who is on 121. Humphries doesn’t hit it but Littler also misses the bullseye to nick one.

Humphries can’t capitalise and misses the bull himself on the next visit. Littler breaks throw and wins the leg!

World Darts Championship final

21:27 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-3 (0-2) Luke Humphries

Here we go again. Littler pings in repeated trips of over 100 but a 180 from Humphries takes him down to 181 where he can set up for a strong finish.

He leaves 41 as Littler can’t take out 170. Humphries takes out the leg in 11 darts and moves within one leg of winning the set.

World Darts Championship final

21:25 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-3 (0-1) Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries is leading on the match averages with a tick over 102 compared to Littler’s 101. Humphries averaged 113+ in the seventh set and almost lost it. That’s how good these two have been.

He’s got the darts now as he attempts to level up the match. He sets up 32 from a potential 130 finish and he only needs two darts to take it out.

Luke Littler's clubmates watch World Darts Championship final

21:23 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler says ‘it’s crazy what I’ve done’ for darts ahead of World Championship final

21:21 , Mike Jones

World Darts Championship final

21:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-3 (2-3) Luke Humphries

Littler is the first to a finish with 170 left. He doesn’t hit the trebles and leaves 112. A 180 from Humphries means Littler needs to hit 112.

He takes treble 18 twice then misses double 2!

Humphries takes out double 14 to win the set. Huge moment.

World Darts Championship final

21:18 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-2 (2-2) Luke Humphries

This feels like a massive set. Should Humphries fail to win it then it’s a long way back from 5-2 down. A 140 from Littler leaves him with 122 but a 136 from Humphries keeps on the pressure.

Littler doesn’t feel it. Treble 18, treble 18, double 7! Job done. Oh my days.

World Darts Championship final

21:16 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-2 (1-2) Luke Humphries

Humphries can’t stop coming for Littler as there’s no let up from the youngster. Humphries has the chance to take out 71 but misses 18 to set up tops.

Littler, in response, requires 94. He leaves bull but slides over the top of it. Humphries manages to break throw with his next visit.

World Darts Championship final

21:14 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-2 (1-1) Luke Humphries

A 180 from Humphries is followed up by 134 then 171 to leave himself 16 for the checkout. He can’t miss as Littler stays with him on the score.

He does miss though!

Littler needs 84. He slips into the 5, hits treble 13 then smacks the last dart into double 20! It’s an immediate break back.

World Darts Championship final

21:13 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-2 (0-1) Luke Humphries

The averages are dropping for Luke Humphries. They’re rising for Luke Littler. Humphries leaves a finish of 170 and could do with hitting it...

... he does! Wow. What a response.

World Darts Championship final

21:11 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 4-2 (3-0) Luke Humphries

Are the first signs of cracking coming for Luke Humphries? Littler is dominating this set and leaves 136. He sets up to hit double 8 but slides wide.

Humphries fails to take out 80 and Littler lands his own double to move two sets ahead.

Is this the beginning of the end?

World Darts Championship final

21:10 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 3-2 (2-0) Luke Humphries

Both men start off the next leg with 180s. Littler only scores 87 but Humphries takes out another maximum to leave 141. The crowd boos mockingly as he misses out on the finish.

Littler has 170 to go. He hits treble 20, hits it again then misses the bullseye!

Humphries can’t checkout, Littler has no problem. He takes out 25 and is one leg away from another set.

World Darts Championship final

21:08 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 3-2 (1-0) Luke Humphries

It was a poor opening set from Luke Littler but since them he’s been edging the big moments against Luke Humphries. The 28-year-old needs to win this set to stay on level terms but Littler tends to storm away when he gets in front.

Littler starts off with a 177 and he’s on for a 10 dart finish as he leaves 16. Three darts at it and Littler misses them all to leave 8.

He nails double 4 this time and Littler is back in front with a break of throw.

World Darts Championship final

21:02 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 3-2 (3-1) Luke Humphries

A 10th maximum from Humphries edges him above but the next visit is a shocker and Littler’s latest 180 punishes him. The teenager needs double 16...

... he gets it! The set is his and he leads in the World Darts Championship final!

World Darts Championship final

21:00 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 2-2 (2-1) Luke Humphries

Littler requires 144 after nine darts but has time to set up with a 128. He’s got 16 and Humphries asserts some pressure on Littler who misses all three shots at the double.

Humphries has a couple darts at double 20 but misses them!

Littler takes the leg with a fifth attempt at double 8.

World Darts Championship final

20:58 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 2-2 (1-1) Luke Humphries

Humphries hits a maximum 180! Then follows up with 140 to put himself in control of the leg. A 121 leaves just 60 for the world number one.

He’s got two darts at tops and needs both. It’s a hold of throw though.

World Darts Championship final

20:57 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 2-2 (1-0) Luke Humphries

There’s got to be something in this match that separates the two players. At present there isn’t. Littler smashes in a 180 and is on a nine dart finish.

His next trip only brings 60 but he’s on top in the leg. He’s got the throw in this set and can pull ahead in the match. The teenager doesn’t take out 130 but is left with 16.

He needs one dart.

World Darts Championship final

20:54 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 2-2 (0-0) Luke Humphries

World Darts Championship final

20:51 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 2-2 (3-1) Luke Humphries

Littler’s high scoring sees him require 90 to win the set. He hits treble 20 but misses both darts at double 15. Humphries can’t capitalise.

Littler hits 15, he takes out 7, one shot at double 4... hits!

The match is all square. Everyone take a breath.

World Darts Championship final

20:49 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-2 (2-1) Luke Humphries

Humphries keeps himself in the set with a fine chckout from 73. He only had one shot at hitting double 20 but manages to hit it. This is a barnstormer of a final already.

World Darts Championship final

20:48 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-2 (2-0) Luke Humphries

Littler’s throw allows him to get down to a finish first and he sets up 126. He can’t hit a treble and Humphries has a shot at 112 - he only scores 41.

Littler doesn’t finish but sets up 40. He gets a chance at it as Humphries messes up his visit. Littler takes the leg.

World Darts Championship final

20:45 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-2 (1-0) Luke Humphries

No-one has managed to hold their throw in each of the three sets so far. Can Luke Humphries do so here?

Luke Littler is the more impressive scorer in this opening leg though and sets up three darts at 40. He hits 20 with his first one, goes wide of double 10 with his second then lands it with his third!

World Darts Championship final

20:43 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-2 (2-3) Luke Humphries

Oh my! A 180 - his eighth in the match - leaves Humphries just 83 to win the set. He sets up for bullseye but lands it too high. Littler leaves himself with 40 but Humphries has a chance to steal the set.

He takes it in two darts! A single 9 then double 8.

World Darts Championship final

20:42 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-1 (2-2) Luke Humphries

Humphries has time to break Littler again after another 180! He leaves a finish of 116 and has six darts to do it. He only needs three and nails double 18 to take the leg.

The third set is going to a decider as well.

World Darts Championship final

20:40 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-1 (2-1) Luke Humphries

A maximum for Humphries sees him edge ahead of Littler in the leg but can only leave 138 as his checkout. Littler requires 70.

Humphries can’t take it out but Littler slips up with his two darts at double. Humphries punishes him and breaks immediately back.

World Darts Championship final

20:39 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-1 (2-0) Luke Humphries

Can Humphries hold his nerve? He doesn’t look as comfortable now but he’s playing okay and averaging over 103. A 177 from Littler puts the teenager in control and leaves him with 40.

One more dart sees him take the leg and he’s on top now.

World Darts Championship final

20:37 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-1 (1-0) Luke Humphries

Littler was on the brink of going two sets down but checked out a 142 to turn the second set around. He’s now got the darts in the third and will try to impose himself.

A 134 start is solid though Humphries nails 140. Littler leaves himself 80 for a hold of throw. He’s got one dart at tops and nails it! He now leads for the first time in the match.

World Darts Championship final

20:31 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 1-1 (3-2) Luke Humphries

Buckle up. Luke Littler is on fire. Another 180 allows him to set up 120 and he’ll have a crack at the finish first. He hits treble 20, lands single 20, hits the double!

Littler is back! The set is his and the final is alive.

World Darts Championship final

20:30 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-1 (2-2) Luke Humphries

With the throw Littler leaves himself 142 but Humphries has just 81 left. Littler goes for consecutive treble 18s, hits them both then nails the double 11!

He’s level in the set now.

World Darts Championship final

20:29 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-1 (1-2) Luke Humphries

There’s a chance for Littler here. A 180 puts him on the attack against the throw to leave 106 but Humphries responds in kind with a maximum of his own.

Littler needs tops to win the leg but slips into the double 5. Humphries can’t tidy up his checkout and Littler hits double 15 to break the throw!

The teenager starts to find his range.

World Darts Championship final

20:27 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-1 (0-2) Luke Humphries

Littler is being outscored easily but Humphries and the teenager needs to find another level. The crowd are trying to encourage him and he almost takes out 128 but goes wide of the bullseye.

Humphries takes out double 2 and wins his fifth leg of the match.

World Darts Championship final

20:25 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-1 (0-1) Luke Humphries

Humphries starts off the second set with a 135 and backs it up with a 137 as Littler finds his range to hit a 140. Humphries doesn’t let up and nails his second 180 to leave just 49.

He’s got time to clean up but doesn’t need it. A 12 dart finish and the leg is his.

World Darts Championship final

20:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-1 (1-3) Luke Humphries

This is the perfect start for Humphries. He swiftly leaves 121 but a 140 from Littler keeps him in touch. Humphries has a dart to take out 32 but misses wide.

Littler throws in a maximum!

But, it’s not enough, Humphries lands the double and breaks throw in the first set.

World Darts Championship final

20:18 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-0 (1-2) Luke Humphries

Humphries continues to increase the pressure on Littler but a trip of 43 leaves the door ajar. Humphries sets up 120 to break throw, he hits treble 20, hits 20, then slips under to hit 20 again.

Littler can’t take out 120 himself and Humphries nails double 5 to break! He’ll throw to win the opening set.

World Darts Championship final

20:16 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-0 (1-1) Luke Humphries

A 174 from from Luke Humphries puts him in control of the leg and he follows up with a the first maximum 180! Humphries leaves just 16 with Littler not on a finish.

Humphries nails double 8 to get on the board. Tit-for-tat.

World Darts Championship final

20:15 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler 0-0 (1-0) Luke Humphries

Littler won the bull off in the practice room meaning he’ll be throwing the first darts of this final. It’s a cagey start from the 16-year-old which is matched by Humphries.

A 140 from Littler settles him and he manages to set up a finish of 164. Humphries leaves 120 to apply some pressure.

Littler can’t checkout and leaves 40. Humphries misses out on one dart at tops. Littler then hits it. The first leg is his!

World Darts Championship final

20:11 , Mike Jones

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler makes his way out and receives a very loud round of applause. Once again he gives his mum a hug just before he strides up to the stage.

He looks relaxed and confident.

Luke Humphries is met with a chorus of well intentioned boos amid the cheering. He’s the pantomine villain tonight as the favourite to win the title.

Can Cool Hand Luke pull off another major title win, argubly the biggest of his career?

World Darts Championship final

20:08 , Mike Jones

The last three weeks have all been building to this. There will be a new world darts champion crowned this evening but who will it be?

Luke Humphries has been the best players in the world over the last three months. He’s claimed three major victories and risen to number one in the world.

Luke Littler is a 16-year-old sensation bursting onto the scene in this tournament. Only one of them can lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

Luke Littler’s coaches and friends gather to watch teenager in World Darts Championship final

20:05 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s friends and coaches gathered at St Helens Darts Academy on Wednesday 3 January to watch the 16-year-old play in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The teenage sensation faces Luke Humphries in the showpiece event at Alexandra Palace, having captured the imagination of the sporting world with his fairytale run.

Luke Littler’s coaches and friends gather to watch teen in world championship final

Support for both sides

20:00 , Mike Jones

It’s perhaps no surprises that the Warrington Wolves are coming out in support of their homegrown teenager.

The Super League outfit has tweeted their encouragement of Luke Littler tonight while Championship side Leeds United are backing Luke Humphries who was named after the Elland Road club.

🎯 Good luck to #LUFC fan and new World Number One @lukeh180, ahead of tonight’s @OfficialPDC World Championship Final against Luke Littler pic.twitter.com/eTcVf84vO0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 3, 2024

John Part assesses who will win the final

19:55 , Mike Jones

Former world champion John Part broke down the chances of both Lukes this evening. Speaking on Sky Sports he said:

“Luke Littler right from the start with the 106 average blew Christian Kist out of the water. We didn’t realise up until that moment that Littler was an actual threat do do what he has done and get to this final.

“Luke Humphries we expected from the start and we’ve sort of got the opposite. He came in rather flat, then had the issue with the darts getting broken, looked out of sorts and gathered himself just in time.”

The tournament has ‘captured the imagination'

19:50 , Mike Jones

Sky Sports’ Wayne Mardle speaking before the final said: “I’ve never seen a worlds like it.

“The standard has been incredible and the stories. we’ve got a new world No 1 in Luke Humphries and we’ve got a kid who could become the GOAT [greatest of all time].

“It’s one of those events that has just captured the imagination of so many people who have never shown an interest in darts because Luke Littler has just shown what he can do for the world stage.”

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries LIVE

19:45 , Mike Jones

The Sid Waddell trophy has been brought out onto the stage. This is what the players are playing for this evening as well as the title of world champion.

There’s lots of talk about Luke Littler becoming the youngest ever winner of the tournament. Can he pull it off?

Littler vs Humphries tournament stats

19:40 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s final should be a cracker and the tournament stats prove that there is very little to separate the two players.

Luke Littler averages over 100 more often but Luke Humphries average in the semi-final was the highest of the two finalists throughout the competition.

Both men have hit 50 180s and checked out over 100 11 times. Here’s how they compare to one another:

Luke Littler

Tournament average - 103

100+ match averages - 4

Highest average - 106.12 (Round 1)

Lowest average - 92.65 (Round 2)

Tournament 180s - 50

Checkout percentage - 44.68% (84/188)

100+ checkouts - 11

Highest checkout - 164

Luke Humphries

Tournament average - 101

100+ match averages - 2

Highest average - 108.74 (Semi-final)

Lowest average - 91.38 (Round 2)

Tournament 180s - 50

Checkout percentage - 40.62% (78/192)

100+ checkouts - 11

Highest checkout - 170

What happened last year?

19:35 , Mike Jones

Michael Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship final a year leg. That match produced one of the sporting moments of 2023 with a nine dart finish and some amazing commentary (see below).

Can Luke Littler and Luke Humphries live up to that encounter tonight?

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY... 🤯



Michael may miss and Michael may hit...



Michael Smith struck the The Greatest Leg of All Time™️ in the 2022/23 World Championship Final.



Still unbelievable 😳 pic.twitter.com/9ziFhjriDs — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries LIVE

19:30 , Mike Jones

Here we go.

Coverage for the World Darts Championship final is just starting on Sky Sports Darts. The players will be making their walks to the stage shortly.

Luke Humphries, the new world number one, will be the favourite with the bookmakers but the supporters at the Ally Pally will all be behind teenager Luke Littler.

If both players perform to their best ability this match is too close to call. Will experience triumph over youth? Can Littler secure a fairytale ending and win the world title?

We’re about to find out.

Luke Littler hopes to stay true to himself as he chases triumph

19:25 , Mike Jones

The teenager has said that remaining himself will be key if he is to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy this evening.

Littler hit 16 maximums in his semi-final win over Rob Cross and has surpassed his own expectations at Ally Pally, but insists he won’t let the pressure get to him tonight.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” the 16-year-old said after securing victory against Cross. “I’ve thrown big averages on the floor all year round, but I’m so happy to have brought that form up on to the biggest stage of them all.

“It would be unbelievable to win this title. I set myself the target to win one game and be back after Christmas, and I’m still here!

“I can’t even imagine lifting that trophy yet though. I’ve just got to stay focused, relax and be Luke Littler.”

Luke Humphries hopes to maintain sensational semi-final standard

19:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Humphries was in superb touch in his semi-final win over Scott Williams, averaging 108.76 to whitewash his opponent. Only three men have averaged more in a World Championship quarter-final, semi-final or final encounter: Phil Taylor (twice), Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld. Handy company.

“This is a massive, massive moment for me,” Humphries said after his victory. “I think it’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever produced on the big stage. I just hope it didn’t come one game too early.

“I needed to put in a statement performance because Luke was fantastic. Every aspect of my game was as I wanted it to be, and it’s such a special moment.

“Becoming world number one is something you can only dream of as a kid, but tomorrow would stay with me forever if I become World Champion, so my mind is fully focused on that.”

The ‘voice of darts’ retires

19:15 , Mike Jones

While tonight will mark the coronation of a new darts star with both men chasing a first World Championship crown, it will also be an occasion to bid farewell, with referee Russ Bray overseeing his last final after nearly 30 years as one of the most familiar voices in sport.

One last dance for Russ Bray tonight as he referees his final ever World Championship final 🎤



The Voice has entertained darts fans for nearly 30 Years! pic.twitter.com/QVtJH6lCEH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

Who is Luke Humphries? The new world No 1 out to stop darts prodigy Luke Littler in final

19:10 , Mike Jones

The world is talking about Luke Littler, the 16-year-old darts prodigy who has smashed his way to final of the the World Darts Championship. But there is still one man standing his way, one last boss to defeat: the new world No 1, Luke Humphries.

Humphries was among the favourites coming into the tournament after a stellar year which included three titles – the World Grand Prix, the Players Championship Finals and the Grand Slam of Darts – along with a big rise up the rankings, and it is his run to this final that will ensure he jumps to the top after the tournament, whatever the outcome.

Nicknamed ‘Cool Hand Luke’ – a riff on the 1967 prison-drama film of the same name – Humphries is a calm, understated figure, which has led to accusations from some quarters that he lacks the domineering personality to take over the darts world.

Who is Luke Humphries? The world No 1 out to stop darts prodigy Luke Littler in final

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

19:05 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler will aim to move a step closer to World Darts Championship glory on Tuesday night and his path became clearer after tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen crashed out.

The 16-year-old has taken Alexandra Palace by storm and became the youngest semi-finalist ever after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter-final.

A semi-final against 2018 winner Rob Cross is next up, but he will no longer have to meet Van Gerwen in the final after the three-time champion suffered one of the biggest shocks in recent times, going out 5-3 to unseeded Scott Williams.

It was a new year, but the same old brilliance from the precocious Littler, who is on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries LIVE

19:00 , Mike Jones

Luke Humphries has the backing of Leeds United tonight with the 28-year-old named after the Elland Road club.

“I think everyone knows I am named after the club, that’s no secret,” Humphries explained to the Championship side’s website. “My dad named me Luke, which stands for [L]eeds [U]nited [K]ings of [E]urope. I am not from Leeds, but the club really was in me from birth.

“It was great in the early years of my life, then we had a patch of hard times, but I really feel we’re now on the up as a club again despite what happened last year.

“Our fans are the best in the world, there is no doubt at all about that. The support and commitment they show is something I think that holds everyone together, and sets us apart from everyone else. Following the club has been a massive part of my life and will continue to be.”

🎯 Good luck to #LUFC fan and new World Number One @lukeh180, ahead of tonight’s @OfficialPDC World Championship Final against Luke Littler pic.twitter.com/eTcVf84vO0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 3, 2024

Luke Littler described as the ‘Ronaldo of darts’ by boyhood coach

18:50 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler, a Warrington fan, stuns club stars by teenage composure

18:40 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler swept into the world darts final with the support of his beloved Warrington Wolves ringing in his ears.

Super League stars Josh Thewlis and Matty Ashton – as well as the club’s mascot ‘Wolfie’ – were present at Ally Pally to cheer the 16-year-old through his emphatic semi-final win over Rob Cross.

The duo, who presented Littler with a Wolves shirt emblazoned with ‘Littler 180’ on the back, were forced to zip straight back up the M6 for the start of post-season training on Wednesday.

But they marvelled at Littler’s composure on the oche, with Thewlis telling the PA news agency: “It must be pretty daunting for a 16-year-old to be up there on the big stage on his own.”

Luke Littler, a Warrington fan, leaves club stars stunned by teenage composure

Luke Littler arrives at Alexandra Palace ahead of World Darts Championship final

18:36 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler arrived at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday afternoon (3 January) ahead of the World Darts Championship final.

The 16-year-old sporting sensation takes on Luke Humphries in the showpiece event, after beating 2018 champion Rob Cross in his semi.

Littler has surpassed Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old when he reached this stage in 2008, as the youngest finalist in tournament history.

Luke Littler arrives at Alexandra Palace ahead of World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

18:30 , Mike Jones

Teenager Luke Littler is just one match away from completing an extraordinary triumph.

The 16-year-old was in irresistable form in his semi-final win over former champion Rob Cross and is now bidding to become world champion on debut at Alexandra Palace to complete a fairytale sporting story.

Standing in his way is the new world No. 1.

Luke Humphries climbed to the top of the world rankings with a 6-0 thrashing of Scott Williams yesterday but nan the pre-tournament favourite dash Littler’s teenage dream?

Luke Littler is prodigious talent – let’s not burden him with expectation

18:20 , Mike Jones

Darts has never been a game embarrassed by hyperbole. Remember the commentator Sid Waddell’s eulogy about the serial world champion Phil Taylor when he won yet another title?

“If we’d had Phil Taylor at Hastings against the Normans, they’d have gone home,” Waddell suggested.

Or there’s his somewhat overwrought description of another multiple-winner, Eric Bristow. “When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer… Bristow’s only 27.”

But the assertion this week by Barry Hearn, the grand impresario of the game, that Luke Littler is the Tiger Woods of darts is perhaps the most exaggerated in a crowded field of arrows overstatement. Not least because as yet, unlike Woods who stands second in the all-time list of golf major winners, the 16-year-old from Warrington has yet to win anything.

Luke Littler is prodigious talent – don’t burden him with expectation

Luke Littler has been ‘smashing’ opponents on the darts board since he was nine

18:10 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler has been “smashing them all to bits” on the dartboard since the age of nine.

Littler’s incredible run to the World Championship final at the age of 16 has transcended events on the oche and shocked the entire sporting world, but not St Helens Darts Academy co-founder Karl Holden.

Even esteemed French sports publication L’Equipe, a title not known for its darts coverage, devoted space to hail the teenage sensation after his semi-final demolition of former world champion Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening.

Luke Littler has been ‘smashing’ opponents on the darts board since he was nine

Omelettes, tracksuits and Xbox: A day in the life of 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Little

18:00 , Mike Jones

Teenage star Luke Littler will stick with his diet of cheese and ham omelettes and pizza as he tries to complete his history-making World Championship dream.

The 16-year-old debutant continued his amazing Alexandra Palace journey by becoming the youngest-ever finalist when he destroyed 2018 champion Rob Cross in the semi-final. He is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, with new world No 1 Luke Humphries now standing in his way.

Littler has made history with some unconventional preparations, with his love of kebabs also a theme of his run to the final, but it is working for him.

Omelettes and Xbox: A day in the life of 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler

A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final

17:50 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at how the players match up:

Rapid rises

Humphries’ formidable display against Williams in the semi-final saw him climb to the top of the world rankings, leapfrogging Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith. It is reward for his stunning form over the last couple of months, where he won his first major titles. His rise has been rapid, but Littler’s has been meteoric.

The teen headed into the tournament ranked 164 in the world but is already up to 31st. If he can get over the line in the final, he will climb into the top 10.

A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final

17:40 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at how the players match up:

Unbeaten streaks

Both players are in supreme form and are on long unbeaten streaks. Humphries is the form player in the world and extended his winning run to 18 when he beat Williams to reach the final. It was October 29 when ‘Cool Hand’ last lost, going down to James Wade in the European Championship. He won the Players Championship a week later, which was his third major title in six weeks.

Littler is also used to winning and is unbeaten in 21 matches going back to August in PDC events, which included him winning the World Youth Championship.

A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final

17:30 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at how the players match up:

Big scoring

The teenager created history in his first-round win over Christian Kist by recording the highest average of a debutant at the World Championship and that set the tone for a high-scoring performance.

Littler’s three-dart tournament average is 101.82, he has thrown 50 180s and crucially is operating at a 45 per cent success rate on checkouts.

Humphries’ average is slightly down at 99.33, but he has also thrown a half-century of maximums and has taken out 41 per cent of his double attempts.

A tale of two Lukes as Littler and Humphries go head to head in world championship final

17:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s teenage dream concludes when he faces Luke Humphries in the World Championship final on Wednesday evening.

The 16-year-old is the youngest ever player to reach the decider in a remarkable Alexandra Palace journey, but he will face the toughest test yet against the new world number one.

Here is a look at how the players match up:

Routes to final

The pair have had differing journeys to the final. Despite his tender years, Littler has had the most serene path, dropping just six sets.

He proved he is already at a level to compete with the very best as he took out UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, walloped five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and then beat 2018 title winner Rob Cross in stunning fashion.

Humphries’ route has been a little rockier as he was taken to a final-set decider against Ricardo Pietreczko in the third round and then needed a sudden-death leg to beat Joe Cullen in the fourth.

He looks to be coming into form just at the right time, though, as he whitewashed Scott Williams 6-0 in the semi-final, producing the 10th best three-dart average ever at the Alexandra Palace, with six 100+ checkouts.

Luke Littler throws darts while still in nappies as star shares old family video

17:10 , Mike Jones

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is seen throwing darts while still in nappies as the player shared an old family video.

The 16-year-old, who has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, is seen in the family video throwing darts at the board.

The footage of Littler when he was just 18 months old is believed to have been taken by his mother in 2008, and was shared by the player on his Instagram page.

What is the prize money?

17:00 , Mike Jones

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting a cool £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

‘A generational talent'

16:50 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler has been lighting up the junior darts competitions for quite a while but it’s been his run at the World Darts Championship this year that has really boosted his profile and plastered his name across the sports pages of the UK newspapers.

The CEO of the PDC Matt Porter spoke to Sky Sports about Littler’s rise to fame and how he believes the 16-year-old is ‘a generational talent’.

Take a look:

"He's a generational talent and doing things people of that age have no right to do!" 🤩



PDC CEO Matt Porter reflects on 16-year-old Luke Littler's 'remarkable' journey reaching the World Darts Championship final 🎯🏆 pic.twitter.com/pnMvriltRl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 3, 2024

How to watch the final on TV

16:40 , Mike Jones

The World Darts Championship final is on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on 3 January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the SkyGo app and website.

What time is the World Darts Championship final today?

16:30 , Mike Jones

The final session kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday at Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries.

The final is a best-of-13-set marathon and we can expect the two Lukes to take the stage around 8.15pm, but which one will become world champion?

Could playing darts make you smarter?

16:20 , Mike Jones

Luke Littler’s impressive run at the PDC World Darts Championship has stirred up some fresh buzz around the sport.

The 16-year-old became the youngest person ever to reach the final in the iconic contest – and anyone who’s been watching will know there’s a lot of skill involved.

Although impeccably controlled aim may be the key component to winning, darts is all about numbers. Players start with a score of 501 and have to try and get down to zero the quickest, by getting high numbers on the board – but they must end precisely on zero with a double, so there’s a lot of maths and mental gymnastics involved.

It may be a game we often associate with pubs – but could darts actually help us all sharpen our brains and get smarter?

Could playing darts make you smarter?

Humphries remembers playing 12-year-old Littler

16:10 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s World Darts championship finalists, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, have met at the oche once before. Humphries took on a then 12-year-old Littler in a local competition back in 2019 and admits that Littler was ‘scarily good’ back then.

Humphries said: “The first time I played with him I think he was 12 and he was scarily good then. It was in a local competition and he missed a 164 to go ahead. I think I took out 64 and 3, see that says a lot that I remember what happened.

“I remember knowing that when you’re a 12-year-old playing that well, there is some talent there.

“A lot of people have come and gone, but he’s showed that he’s the real deal, and regardless of what happens tomorrow he’s got a massive, massive bright future.”

5 years ago... 🔙



Your 2024 World Darts Championship Finalists 📷 pic.twitter.com/MZKAcj0Rkb — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 2, 2024

Humphries expecting ‘game of his life'

16:00 , Mike Jones

Speaking on Tuesday evening after his 6-0 victory over Scott Williams, Luke Humphries gave his thoughts on how he thinks today’s World Darts Championship final will play out and whether Luke Littler will be able to rise to the occasion at just 16-years-old.

“Nothing is going to faze him,” Humphries said of Littler. “If he plays like he did tonight, tomorrow is not going to faze him at all, so I will probably have to play the game of my life.

“I know what’s in front of me and what the task is. I’ve got to play at my best tomorrow but I’m hoping I make him play his best as well and we give the fans hopefully one of the best world finals we have ever seen.”

5 sporting teenage prodigies Luke Littler can emulate

15:50 , Mike Jones

5) Gianluigi Donnarumma – 16

AC Milan were in the midst of their decade-long barren spell when Donnarumma was thrust into the first team at the age of 16 in 2015, preferred to the veteran club legend Christian Abbiati and former number one Diego Lopez.

Standing at a height of 6ft 5in, he took up the mantel of first-choice goalkeeper with a stature that defied his young years, and the following year became Italy’s second-youngest ever goalkeeper when he made his international debut in a friendly against France.

He has since helped the team to win Euro 2020 where he saved two penalties in the final shootout against England.

5 sporting teenage prodigies Luke Littler can emulate

15:40 , Mike Jones

4) Cesc Fabregas – 16

Fabregas became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player when he made his first-team debut in a League Cup tie against Rotherham at Highbury in September 2003 and clocked another club record when he scored his first goal in the next round in a 5-1 win over Wolves.

It was the following season though that his true breakthrough arrived, taking up a regular place in the team’s midfield aged 17 at the start of the 2003/04 season as they sought to defend the title won the previous campaign.

He went on to win two league titles with Chelsea as well as the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

5 sporting teenage prodigies Luke Littler can emulate

15:30 , Mike Jones

3) Sky Brown – 13

The skateboarder became the UK’s youngest-ever Olympian when she competed at the Tokyo games aged just 13 and followed it up by becoming the country’s youngest medal winner when she took bronze in the women’s park skateboarding event.

She has continued to set records in the years since, most recently by becoming the first British winner at the skateboarding World Championships in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates in February 2023.

5 sporting teenage prodigies Luke Littler can emulate

15:20 , Mike Jones

2) Ronnie O’Sullivan – 17

O’Sullivan became the youngest-ever winner of a ranking event when, aged 17, he beat Stephen Hendry to claim the 1993 UK Snooker Championship. Two years later, he was victorious in the 1995 Masters to add another record to his CV by the age of 19, both accolades that he still holds.

Victory in the 2022 Snooker World Championship was his eighth, drawing him level with Hendry for most wins, as he has lived up to the excitement that accompanied his arrival onto the scene more than 30 years ago to become one of the sport’s all-time greats.

In 2023, O’Sullivan regained the UK Championship title earning himself the honour of becoming both the youngest and oldest player to ever win the tournament.

5 sporting teenage prodigies Luke Littler can emulate

15:10 , Mike Jones

1) Wayne Rooney – 16 years old

Though his breakthrough moment undoubtedly came when he scored past David Seaman from 30 yards in October 2002 to end champions Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten Premier League run, Rooney had actually made his senior Everton debut two months earlier against Tottenham, setting up a goal for Mark Pembridge in a 2-2 draw.

England’s Euro 2004 opener against France in Portugal shot him to international stardom before he signed for Manchester United later that summer, going on to become all-time top scorer for both United (253) and for England (53), though his international tally has since been surpassed by Harry Kane.

Six-year-old Luke Littler darts hopeful hits bullseye live on This Morning

15:00 , Mike Jones

A six-year-old boy hoping to follow in the footsteps of darts star Luke Littler hit a bullseye when he appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (3 January).

Little Lucas, who practices darts daily with dreams of reaching the world championships, took on presenter Josie Gibson in a game of darts.

The six-year-old stunned Josie and co-presenter Rylan Clark when he hit a bullseye with his first dart throw.

Fitness regime helped Luke Humphries become World No. 1

14:50 , Mike Jones

Luke Humphries used to tire in the latter rounds of tournaments, until he put himself on a strict fitness regime to transform himself into a leaner, more energetic player.

He is now one of the few players at the top of the circuit who looks more like a footballer or a tennis player than a darts champion in waiting.

He recently told Sky Sports: “I think that being fitter and healthier helps with longer days and it is no coincidence that I never used to be able to get to those quarter finals, semi-finals because I would run out of energy.

“The European Tour finals, they are the longest possible days you could imagine and I am doing them at a canter now and I could probably go three more games after the final.

“So losing the weight is a key part of where I am now because I don’t think I would be where I am now as the unfit and unhealthy version of me. It is another piece of the puzzle to make me where I am now.”

Who is Luke Humphries?

14:40 , Mike Jones

The world is talking about Luke Littler, the 16-year-old darts prodigy who has smashed his way to final of the the World Darts Championship. But there is still one man standing his way, one last boss to defeat: the new world No 1, Luke Humphries.

Humphries was among the favourites coming into the tournament after a stellar year which included three titles – the World Grand Prix, the Players Championship Finals and the Grand Slam of Darts – along with a big rise up the rankings, and it is his run to this final that will ensure he jumps to the top after the tournament, whatever the outcome.

Nicknamed ‘Cool Hand Luke’ – a riff on the 1967 prison-drama film of the same name – Humphries is a calm, understated figure, which has led to accusations from some quarters that he lacks the domineering personality to take over the darts world.

Humphries struggled with anxiety attacks on stage, which is partly why he is only now, aged 28, enjoying a breakout year at the elite level. Such was his torment that he almost quit darts entirely.

Can he rise above his past struggles to win the world title and end the most fantastic of years in the best way possible?

Littler vs Humphries tournament stats

14:30 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s final should be a cracker and the tournament stats prove that there is very little to separate the two players.

Luke Littler averages over 100 more often but Luke Humphries average in the semi-final was the highest of the two finalists throughout the competition.

Both men have hit 50 180s and checked out over 100 11 times. Here’s how they compare to one another:

Luke Littler

Tournament average - 103

100+ match averages - 4

Highest average - 106.12 (Round 1)

Lowest average - 92.65 (Round 2)

Tournament 180s - 50

Checkout percentage - 44.68% (84/188)

100+ checkouts - 11

Highest checkout - 164

Luke Humphries

Tournament average - 101

100+ match averages - 2

Highest average - 108.74 (Semi-final)

Lowest average - 91.38 (Round 2)

Tournament 180s - 50

Checkout percentage - 40.62% (78/192)

100+ checkouts - 11

Highest checkout - 170

World Darts Championship final LIVE

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Humphries isn’t expecting the occasion to get to his opponent, either. “The way he’s played, I’ve seen it many times,” Humphries said of Littler. “When you come up on this stage it can be a lot tougher but he’s just proved he’s got a lot of bottle. Nothing is going to faze him. If he plays like he did [in the semi-final], it is not going to faze him at all, so I will probably have to play the game of my life.

“I know what’s in front of me and what the task is. I’ve got to play at my best but I’m hoping I make him play his best as well and we give the fans hopefully one of the best world finals we have ever seen.”

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries go head to head at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday evening (PA)

Luke Littler hopes to stay true to himself as he chases triumph

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Littler has said that remaining himself will be key if he is to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy this evening.

Littler hit 16 maximums in his semi-final win over Rob Cross and has surpassed his own expectations at Ally Pally, but insists he won’t let the pressure get to him tonight.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” the 16-year-old said after securing victory against Cross. “I’ve thrown big averages on the floor all year round, but I’m so happy to have brought that form up on to the biggest stage of them all.“It would be unbelievable to win this title. I set myself the target to win one game and be back after Christmas, and I’m still here!“I can’t even imagine lifting that trophy yet though. I’ve just got to stay focused, relax and be Luke Littler.”

A night at the PDC World Championship: How the darts took over Christmas and New Year

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For many, the World Darts Championship is a highlight of the festive season. At the start of this year’s edition, The Independent’s Jamie Braidwood went along to find out what all the fuss is about.

How the darts continues to produce magic after its greatest moment

Omelette and Xbox: A day in the life of 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler

13:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Teenage star Luke Littler will stick with his diet of cheese and ham omelettes and pizza as he tries to complete his history-making World Championship dream.

The 16-year-old debutant continued his amazing Alexandra Palace journey by becoming the youngest-ever finalist when he destroyed 2018 champion Rob Cross in the semi-final. He is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, with new world No 1 Luke Humphries standing in his way.

Littler has made history with some unconventional preparations, with his love of kebabs also a theme of his run to the final, but it is working for him.

Omelette and Xbox: A day in the life of 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler

Luke Humphries hopes to maintain sensational semi-final standard

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Humphries was in superb touch in his semi-final win over Scott Williams, averaging 108.76 to whitewash his opponent. Only three men have averaged more in a World Championship quarter-final, semi-final or final encounter: Phil Taylor (twice), Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld. Handy company.

“This is a massive, massive moment for me,” Humphries said after his victory. “I think it’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever produced on the big stage. I just hope it didn’t come one game too early.

“I needed to put in a statement performance because Luke was fantastic. Every aspect of my game was as I wanted it to be, and it’s such a special moment.

“Becoming world number one is something you can only dream of as a kid, but tomorrow would stay with me forever if I become World Champion, so my mind is fully focused on that.”

How much money will the World Darts Championship winner earn?

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Teenage sensation Luke Littler‘s fairytale run has seen him make it all the way to the World Darts Championship final as he faces Luke Humphries with the title on the line on Wednesday evening. But how much will tonight’s winner earn?

How much money will Luke Littler earn for winning the World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler, 16, says he is yet to face ‘anything difficult’ as he reaches World Darts Championship final

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ministers urged to ensure World Darts Championship final is free to view

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The World Darts Championship final should be made free to view so as many people can watch teenage star Luke Littler compete as possible, ministers have been told.

The Liberal Democrats suggested it would be “scandalous” for the game not to be aired on ITV and the BBC, as well as on Sky Sports, which is broadcasting the sporting event.

Ministers urged to ensure World Darts Championship final is free to view

Luke Littler ‘good enough to win men’s tournaments at 13’, says academy chief

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Littler has been “smashing them all to bits” on the dartboard since the age of nine.

Littler’s incredible run to the World Championship final at the age of 16 has transcended events on the oche and shocked the entire sporting world, but not St Helens Darts Academy co-founder Karl Holden.

Even esteemed French sports publication L’Equipe, a title not known for its darts coverage, devoted space to hail the teenage sensation after his semi-final demolition of former world champion Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening.

Littler’s appetite for hitting 180s and big checkouts on the big London stage are even greater than his well-documented love of kebabs.

But, while his name was barely known beyond his home town of Warrington before the start of the world championship last month, this is no overnight success story.

Luke Littler ‘good enough to win men’s tournaments at 13’, says academy chief

World Darts Championship final LIVE

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While tonight will mark the coronation of a new darts star with both men chasing a first World Championship crown, it will also be an occasion to bid farewell, with referee Russ Bray overseeing his last final after nearly 30 years as one of the most familiar voices in sport.

One last dance for Russ Bray tonight as he referees his final ever World Championship final 🎤



The Voice has entertained darts fans for nearly 30 Years! pic.twitter.com/QVtJH6lCEH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2024

World Darts Championship final LIVE

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Humphries, meanwhile, has the backing of Leeds United, the 28-year-old Berkshire-born but named after the Elland Road club.

“I think everyone knows I am named after the club, that’s no secret,” Humphries explained to the Championship side’s website. “My dad named me Luke, which stands for [L]eeds [U]nited [K]ings of [E]urope. I am not from Leeds, but the club really was in me from birth. It was great in the early years of my life, then we had a patch of hard times, but I really feel we’re now on the up as a club again despite what happened last year.

“Our fans are the best in the world, there is no doubt at all about that. The support and commitment they show is something I think that holds everyone together, and sets us apart from everyone else. Following the club has been a massive part of my life and will continue to be.”

🎯 Good luck to #LUFC fan and new World Number One @lukeh180, ahead of tonight’s @OfficialPDC World Championship Final against Luke Littler pic.twitter.com/eTcVf84vO0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 3, 2024

Warrington fan Luke Littler leaves club’s stars stunned by teenage composure

12:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Littler has attracted plenty of sporting support during his run to the final, with a number of Premier League stars getting behind the 16-year-old. A big Warrington Wolves fan, Littler can also count on the backing of a few of his childhood heroes, with a couple of the Super League club’s top players in attendance at Ally Pally last night.

Warrington fan Luke Littler leaves club’s stars stunned by teenage composure

Luke Littler described as the ‘Ronaldo of darts’ by boyhood coach

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

World Darts Championship final LIVE

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, Luke Littler is far from the first sporting wunderkind. Here are a handful of other prodigies who have made their name on the sporting stage at an early age.

5 sporting teenage prodigies in recent years as Luke Littler reaches final

Luke Littler hinted he would take sporting world by storm at three years old

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Littler gave a big hint that he was going to take the sporting world by storm when he was just three years old.

The 16-year-old from Warrington has enjoyed an historic run to the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, becoming the youngest player to ever do so.

Nicknamed ‘The Nuke’, he is just now one win away from producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

Luke Littler hinted he would take sporting world by storm at three years old

Luke Littler reveals how he will prepare on morning of World Darts Championship final

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The stats behind teenager Luke Littler’s run to the World Championship final

11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler has stormed into the World Championship final with a 6-2 win over former champion Rob Cross.

Here are some of the more incredible stats that put the youngster’s achievements in context.

The stats behind teenager Luke Littler’s run to the World Championship final

Who is Luke Humphries?

11:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And what about his opponent? Luke Humphries may have been right among the favourites entering this festive fortnight of arrows and action but this is new territory for him, too. Lawrence Ostlere looks at the story of a 28-year-old who has had to battle adversity to reach the top.

Who is Luke Humphries? The world No 1 out to stop darts prodigy Luke Littler in final

Meet Luke Littler - the 16-year-old darts prodigy flying at Ally Pally

11:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So how has Luke Littler come from nowhere to produce this remarkable run? Here’s a little bit more about the teenager just six sets away from getting his hands on darts’ biggest prize.

Meet Luke Littler – the 16-year-old darts prodigy lighting up the World Championship

