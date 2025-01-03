World Darts Championship final LIVE: Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen updates from PDC blockbuster tonight

Luke Littler will face Michael van Gerwen in a blockbuster final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace tonight, with the 17-year-old gunning for glory at the second time of asking in this tournament.

Littler lost last year’s final to Luke Humphries but he heads into the 2025 edition as firm favourite, having beaten Stephen Bunting 6-1 in a dominant semi-final display.

But he still has to get past the more experienced van Gerwen, who himself eased to a 6-1 semi-final victory last night, though the three-time champion has lost in his last two final appearances in 2020 and 2023.

Whatever happens, Ally Pally is set for a blockbuster final between two players who represent the present and future of the sport – so will Littler become the tournament’s youngest-ever winner, or will the Dutchman reclaim his crown and a top prize of £500,000?

Follow all of the action from Ally Pally in our live blog below:

World Darts Championship final takes place from 8pm GMT | Live on Sky Sports

Luke Littler faces Michael van Gerwen as 17-year-old makes back-to-back finals

Van Gerwen has won this tournament three times previously

What time does Luke Littler play Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship final tonight?

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Luke Littler is on a roll and targeting a first PDC World Darts Championship after a breathtaking season.

‘The Nuke’ was upset by Luke Humphries in the final of the 2024 edition, sparking a blossoming rivalry between the pair, which could dominate the sport for years to come.

The 17-year-old was ranked fourth in the world entering the championship and filled with confidence. Victories in the Grand Slam of Darts, the Premier League and World Series Finals have been some of the highlights from a glittering year as Littler mania has taken the sport by storm.

A sluggish start was soon banished after a record-breaking final set, including a stunning 140.91 average, to dispatch Ryan Meikle before Ian White was also brushed aside to reach the fourth round.

And ‘The Nuke’ survived a scare against Ryan Joyce to advance to the last eight, before producing some superb darts in his quarter-final against Nathan Aspinall, then dispatching Stephen Bunting in the semis. Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s next - and final! - match in this year’s championship and who he meets for the biggest prize.

What time does Littler play Van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship final?

15:50 , Chris Wilson

The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 reaches a thrilling finale to conclude a packed festive period of action at Alexandra Palace.

And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.

As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ entered this year’s championship as favourite and has delivered on that billing, setting up a doozy of a final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen after each man secured a dominant last four win.

The event is expected to begin around 8pm GMT.

15:36 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

Luke Littler faces Michael van Gerwen for the title after both recorded 6-1 wins in their semi-final ties, with Littler now appearing in his second final in a row.

MVG last appeared in the final of this tournament in 2023, and this will be his seventh appearance overall – with three wins and three losses so far.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.