World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest quarter-final scores as Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall

The quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship start today, as the new year begins with some of the sport’s biggest names facing off at Alexandra Palace.

Today’s afternoon action saw Chris Dobey defeat Gerwyn Price, while Michael van Gerwen battled through a tough match against Callan Rydz.

Tonight, the tantalising evening session gets underway with Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting, before favourite and 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall.

We’re guaranteed a new winner in 2025 after defending champion Luke Humphries lost 4-1 to Wright in round three, with the Englishman joining two-time champion Gary Anderson and second seed Michael Smith as notable names to exit the competition early on.

And we could yet be in for more shocks at Ally Pally as the quarter-finals get underway - follow all the action unfold below:

World Darts Championship 2025

The World Darts Championship quarter-finals take place | Live on Sky Sports

Littler takes on Aspinall in headline match of evening session (starts 7:00pm GMT) with Wright facing Bunting

Chris Dobey defeats Gerwyn Price 5-3 after being two sets down

Michael van Gerwen beats Callan Rydz 5-3 in thrilling contest

Littler in action this evening

16:34 , Mike Jones

What an afternoon session at the Ally Pally. Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen are the first two semi-finalists and will go head-to-head tomorrow in a battle to reach the final.

Meanwhile, this evening’s session will determine who joins them. Peter Wright takes on Stephen Bunting in the first of the remaining two quarter-finals before Luke Littler faces Nathan Aspinall.

We’ll have coverage of the session when it resumes at 7pm. Join us then.

Michael van Gerwen defeats Callan Rydz 5-3 to reach semi-finals

16:16 , Mike Jones

(AP)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Michael van Gerwen speaking after beating Callan Rydz in the quarter-finals:

16:15 , Mike Jones

“He gave me everything. He didn’t stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up I thought I broke him but he never gave up. I was getting annoyed at a point! But I did it when I had to and I’m really happy with my performance.

“My game is in a good place. We are only in the semis, so it doesn’t mean anything yet. The game had everything, it had drama, 180s and to be part of games like this gives you a lot of joy.

“It’s one of the best performances I have done in a long time. I’m over the moon. I’ve had a tough year and been battling everywhere. I’m still here and believe in my own ability. This means a lot.”

Michael van Gerwen 5-3 (3-2) Callan Rydz

16:08 , Mike Jones

Still nothing to separate the two.

MvG takes out double top to move within one leg of the semi-finals. Callan Rydz has the darts though and scores well with his first six darts.

Van Gerwen nails a 180 to get down to 188 but setting up with a 140. Rydz has to hit 96, he gets down to double 8 but slides it wide!

Van Gerwen has match darts... he hits 16, misses the double, hits the double!

Michael van Gerwen 4-3 (1-2) Callan Rydz

16:04 , Mike Jones

Rydz holds his throw and then can doing nothing about a 12-dart leg from Van Gerwen as the Dutchman draws level. There’s a hum around the arena as both players trade blows.

MvG can’t outscore Rydz who is down to a finish first. He hits 99 and leaves 72. Van Gerwen needs 130 in reply but only manages 90.

Rydz is cool. 16, 16, double tops and the leg is his.

Michael van Gerwen 4-3 (2-3) Callan Rydz

16:00 , Mike Jones

Callan Rydz has entered the last chance saloon now. He needs to hold his throw in this set before going on to take the next one as well.

Van Gerwen will hope to rediscover his mojo and form. Both men are averaging over 100 for the match. Wonderful darts.

Michael van Gerwen 4-3 (2-3) Callan Rydz

15:58 , Mike Jones

Unbelievable scenes in the sixth set. MvG takes a 2-1 lead with the darts and has a throw for the set but misses. Rydz gets the fourth leg then piles a mountain of pressure on with some incredible scoring.

A double, double finish gives him the set.

Michael van Gerwen 4-3 Callan Rydz

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hello! The 26-year-old goes 18, 12 and double tops to get in front, and an immacualte 180 gets the crowd behind the Geordie.

Michael van Gerwen answers with a maximum of his own; Rydz matches him. And a double double tops finish seals it for Rydz to keep himself alive!

(Getty Images)

Michael van Gerwen 4-2 (1-1) Callan Rydz

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A show of character from Callan Rydz, stopping a run of four Michael van Gerwen legs in a row to square affairs in set seven.

Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Callan Rydz

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael van Gerwen’s transitions have been excellent today. A brace of treble 19s leaves double 18...bingo! He’s a set away from the semis.

Michael van Gerwen is looking in ominous form (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 (1-1) Callan Rydz

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Callan Rydz has a go at treble 12, double 13 to finish from 81, but is quite a distance away from a relatively unworn double. Michael van Gerwen brings himself back to level pegging in the set.

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Callan Rydz

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael van Gerwen, set dart at double five...no, low! Callan Rydz at tops for the set...also away.

Can Van Gerwen snatch it? You betcha, five, three, double one and up on the ledger he climbs.

(Getty Images)

Michael van Gerwen 2-2 (2-2) Callan Rydz

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s blow for blow at the moment. Callan Rydz needs just 11 darts to take us to a deciding leg.

Michael van Gerwen 2-2 (2-1) Callan Rydz

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely! Rydz double-doubles like Tim Duncan, 18s drawing him level in the set.

A leg later, Michael van Gerwen is on for a nine-darter and Rydz’s arms spread with the crowd’s roaring, only for dart eight to sail over treble 19. A 12-dart checkout it is.

Michael van Gerwen 2-2 (1-0) Callan Rydz

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, can Michael van Gerwen work up through the gears in the manner we’ve already seen him do at this tournament? A 180 to open set five suggests so, while a 100, 140 to follow isn’t bad either. That’s an error, though! Aiming for 12 to leave a checkout, Van Gerwen’s arrow sails low and into nine.

It matters not. Callan Rydz keeps MVG alive and the Dutchman hits double 20 to get his nose in front.

Michael van Gerwen 2-2 Callan Rydz

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The last six legs have all been on throw. Rydz keeps that streak going by leaving two darts in the hand having set himself up with 40 left.

And a carbon copy into double tops draws the Newcastle thrower level with the three-time world champion.

(PA Wire)

Michael van Gerwen 2-1 (1-1) Callan Rydz

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael van Gerwen has a good look at a 170, the first dart perfect but the second askew to scupper any attempt on the bull. Callan Rydz duly capitalises.

Rydz puts the pressure on with an eighth 180 in leg two, but Michael van Gerwen composes himself and takes out 72.

Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Callan Rydz

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a very good leg of darts, though, from Michael van Gerwen - leading from start to finish and exiting on fours.

(Getty Images)

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 (2-2) Callan Rydz

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Callan Rydz battles back into leg four of the set, taking out a double after Michael van Gerwen had overshot at the top of the board.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 (2-1) Callan Rydz

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clunky leg, that. Both men squander a series of opportunities, with the third seed eventually finding double five, prompting Michael van Gerwen to mutter his approval as he nudges in front.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 (1-1) Callan Rydz

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance missed for Callan Rydz, who throws inside double 10 and double five and thus has to bust out, allowing Michael van Gerwen to hit back.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 (0-1) Callan Rydz

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Callan Rydz is on fire. His sixth and seventh 180 of the match (Michael van Gerwen has just one so far) set up a checkout of 111, with every dart in the heart of the intended target.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 Callan Rydz

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thwack! A statement showing in set two from Callan Rydz, who gives Michael van Gerwen a look in leg three but is cool enough to pounce when the Dutchman errs.

(Getty Images)

Michael van Gerwen 1-0 (0-2) Callan Rydz

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rydz is locked in on that patch of rouge. Five trebles in a row gets an ever more rowdy crowd excited but the sixth wires out, ending hopes of a nine-darter.

But back-to-back 12-darters will do nicely for the 26-year-old, who is really finding his flow.

Michael van Gerwen 1-0 (0-1) Callan Rydz

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lively 131 with a perfect transition leaves Callan Rydz 135. Bish bash bosh - out he goes with a 25, treble 20, bull!

Michael van Gerwen 1-0 Callan Rydz

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first maximum of the match from Michael van Gerwen gets the fist pumping and throat roaring, and he threatens a 130 checkout, too. A miss offers Rydz a look at 113 but the last dart doesn’t fall; the Dutchman is on the board as he resets his radar and nails double 10 for the opening set.

(PA Wire)

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 (2-2) Callan Rydz

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Callan Rydz is first to a finish in leg four, but Van Gerwen puts the pressure on with some clever throws to leave himself double 20. Rydz has a dart at it first, but fails to find it, allowing the Dutchman to pinch another. All against the throw so far.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 (1-2) Callan Rydz

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Van Gerwen misses either side of double eight, allowing Rydz to continue the pattern with another steal on double six.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 (1-1) Callan Rydz

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that’s a fine answer from Michael van Gerwen, tattooing the seldom sighted double 17 to finish as he finds his scoring range.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 (0-1) Callan Rydz

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A 180 brings Rydz back into things, and the English pinches the opening leg with a lovely 20 to double tops checkout. A handy steal from a way back, that.

Michael van Gerwen vs Callan Rydz

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A strong start from Michael van Gerwen, back-to-back 140s leaving him well ahead after his first six darts.

Michael van Gerwen vs Callan Rydz

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Little time to draw breath - the music is playing as Callan Rydz makes his way up to the playing area, a kiss of the hand and a wave to the crowd from the Tynesider.

Michael van Gerwen looks fully focussed, striding up the steps with purpose.

Dobey reacts to victory over Gerwyn Price:

14:35 , Mike Jones

“It’s definitely at the top [of his list of achievements]. Getting over the defeat last year and getting over the line this year means a lot. Once again the fans have been fantastic. I’ve never been more nervous throwing at a winning double as I was today and I’m just so please I grinded it back and got the win.

“Honestly, it reminded me of exactly the same as last year [when Dobey surrendered a four set lead against Rob Cross] but I though just keep going, you will get another chance. Luckily I finally got over the line. I’m overwhelmed.

“When I can get my first dart to sit I think I’ll be alright. It wasn’t sitting in the first two sets but he [Price] played brilliant. I’m buzzing to get the win and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without these guys [the fans].”

Chris Dobey defeats Gerwyn Price 5-3 to reach semi-finals at Ally Pally

14:30 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chris Dobey 5-3 (3-1) Gerwyn Price

14:28 , Mike Jones

It looks as though the pressure may be getting to Chris Dobey as he attempts to close out this match. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the set, Dobey loses the third leg to a relaxed Price who is taking anything he can get his hands on.

In the fourth leg, Dobey slowly works his way to 192 and lands a 100 to leave a finish. Price responds with a 136 to leave 40.

Dobey hits 20, then double 18. He needs double 18 again... and gets it!

What a finish from Chris Dobey and what a fight from Gerwyn Price.

Chris Dobey 4-3 (2-3) Gerwyn Price

14:13 , Mike Jones

Gerwyn Price finds some reserves and keeps the match alive at two legs apiece in the seventh set. Chris Dobey responds with a maximum!

An 86 follows and he’s down to 235 after six darts. A score of 90 puts him on a finish of 145 with Price a long way back. Dobey sets up with a 125 and has three darts at double 10.

What a leg this is.

Dobey takes his time but lands in the 10. He needs double 5 but splits and leaves himself with 4 having missed two match darts. Price brings himself down to 50.

Dobey misses three darts at taking out 4! Oh my god. Price lands the double 20 and takes the set. Game on.

Chris Dobey 4-2 (0-0) Gerwyn Price

14:02 , Mike Jones

Five legs on the spin for Dobey!

He’s also come back from two sets down to lead 4-2. Dobey has the darts in set number seven and the opportunity is there for him to secure a semi-final spot.

Chris Dobey 3-2 (2-0) Gerwyn Price

14:01 , Mike Jones

11 out of 44. That’s how many doubles Gerwyn Price has hit. He misses eight attempts in a row in the first leg of the sixth set and his head is starting to dip.

Dobey takes advantage and rattles off another leg, his fourth in a row, to move 2-0 up in the set. The Englishman is looking on course to advance to the next round.

Chris Dobey 3-2 (3-2) Gerwyn Price

13:51 , Mike Jones

Dobey moves ahead!

For the first time in the match, Chris Dobey takes the lead after twice being broken in the fifth set. He dominated the final leg and cruised to victory.

Dobey is now two sets away from the semi-finals while Price has work to do to get himself back in this match.

Chris Dobey 2-2 (1-1) Gerwyn Price

13:46 , Mike Jones

Price’s advantage and control of this match has slipped away due to his errors trying to hit the doubles. Too often he’s slipping underneath and leaving himself with too much work to do.

Price is visibly frustrated and Dobey looks to capitalise on that. Nothing to separate the two.

Chris Dobey 2-2 (3-2) Gerwyn Price

13:35 , Mike Jones

This match is heating up nicely now. Dobey dazzles Price again when on the verge of losing the fourth set but then needs to break Price’s throw in the deciding leg.

Price holds his nerve and gets down to 14 from 188 in six throws. The door is open for Dobey who needs leaves 76. He sets up one dart at double tops and lands it!

The match is level again.

Chris Dobey 1-2 (3-1) Gerwyn Price

13:24 , Mike Jones

Dobey has improved through set 3. His average goes up to 113 and he’s hitting his doubles on a regular basis. There’s a chance for him to checkout and he nails it!

Price nods in understanding. He got outplayed by a special set but it’s only a hold of throw from Dobey and Price still has the advantage.

Chris Dobey 0-2 (1-3) Gerwyn Price

13:15 , Mike Jones

Bang! A slight stutter sees Price miss out on seven darts at doubles in a row before he recovers by hitting double 10. The mojo comes back and he rattles off another legt against the throw to take the second set 3-1.

The Welshman looks on top form today.

Chris Dobey 0-1 (1-1) Gerwyn Price

13:08 , Mike Jones

Price misses the chance to break Dobey’s throw after going wide on four attempts at a double. Dobey makes him pay by landing double 12 and taking the second leg of the second set.

Chris Dobey 0-1 (0-1) Gerwyn Price

13:05 , Mike Jones

Price is throwing incredibly now. He’s hit 180 on three consecutive legs and hasn’t missed a dart at a double. That is until this leg as he slips over the top of double 20.

He rectifies that quickly and lands the double to take the initiative in the second set.

Chris Dobey 0-1 (2-3) Gerwyn Price

12:59 , Mike Jones

Price responds by taking out 128 and holding his throw. Both men then trade legs and set up a one-leg shootout for the set. Gerwyn Price lands a 180 with his first three throws against the darts.

He misses out on a nine-darter but takes control of the leg and gets down to a finish first. Needing 82 to win the first set, Price finds the bullseye then hits double 16 and breaks throw!

He averaged 103 in that set and took it from Chris Dobey.

Chris Dobey 0-0 (1-0) Gerwyn Price

12:53 , Mike Jones

Dobey kicks off the match with a 180! The fans get right behind him and he’s down to the checkout in no time and takes out 80 in two darts to win the first leg of the match.

A perfect start.

Chris Dobey vs Gerwyn Price

12:39 , Mike Jones

Up first this afternoon will be Chris Dobey versus Gerwyn Price.

On paper this could be the match of the round with both players on form and wanting to kick on into the deeper parts of the tournament.

Price is tipped to beat Dobey but it’ll be a close run thing.

World Darts Championship LIVE

12:29 , Mike Jones

Alright then.

It’s almost time for the afternoon session to get underway with Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price battling it out to become the first man into the final four.

Who will triumph?

Luke Littler on path to World Darts Championship final

12:25 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler remains calm as rival Luke Humphries clears the way for ‘The Nuke’ returning to the final.

Instead, Nathan Aspinall is up first before the winner takes on the winner of Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals.

🗣️ "May the best man win on the day!"



Luke Littler previews his last eight tussle against Nathan Aspinall, after overcoming Ryan Joyce in a seven-set epic at Ally Pally!#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/URrjKQYcrk — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2024

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 stats

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

Via Sportradar

Most 180s

36 - Luke Littler26 - Callan Rydz24 - Chris Dobey21 - Michael van Gerwen19 - Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright15 - Nathan Aspinall14 - Stephen Bunting

Checkout Percentages52% - Peter Wright47% - Nathan Aspinall44% - Michael van Gerwen40% - Callan Rydz, Stephen Bunting38% - Luke Littler34% - Gerwyn Price31% - Chris Dobey

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Premier League players attend Alexandra Palace

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

(John Walton/PA Wire)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 stats

11:45 , Jack Rathborn

Tournament Average

Via Sportradar

100.88 - Luke Littler99.43 - Callan Rydz98.26 - Michael van Gerwen96.62 - Stephen Bunting95.87 - Peter Wright94.39 - Chris Dobey92.29 - Gerwyn Price91.22 - Nathan Aspinall

(Action Images via Reuters)

When does Luke Littler play next at the World Darts Championship?

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler is on a roll and targeting a first PDC World Darts Championship after a breathtaking season.

‘The Nuke’ was upset by Luke Humphries in the final of the 2024 edition, sparking a blossoming rivalry between the pair, which could dominate the sport for years to come.

The 17-year-old is ranked fourth in the world entering the championship and filled with confidence. Victories in the Grand Slam of Darts, the Premier League and World Series Finals have been some of the highlights from a glittering year as Littler mania has taken the sport by storm.

A sluggish start was soon banished after a record-breaking final set, including a stunning 140.91 average, to dispatch Ryan Meikle before Ian White was also brushed aside to reach the fourth round.

And ‘The Nuke’ survived a scare against Ryan Joyce to advance to the last eight. Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s next match in this year’s championship and who he might meet further down the line:

When does Luke Littler play next at the World Darts Championship?

How the Luke Littler effect made darts the sport of 2024

11:15 , Jack Rathborn

In one of the all-time great pieces of nominative determinism, the man at the epicentre of the poker boom was called Chris Moneymaker.

Moneymaker found himself in the eye of a perfect storm: interest in poker surged after the 1998 film Rounders starring Matt Damon and Ed Norton, at a time when the internet’s arrival spawned poker websites which drew millions of American players. In 2003, ESPN took a punt televising the biggest event in poker, the World Series.

They struck gold with Moneymaker, an accountant from Georgia who became the world champion, beating 852 opponents and turning his $40 buy-in into the $2.5m winner’s prize. He was an ordinary American Joe and his story had an inspirational effect. People who’d never before picked up a deck of cards suddenly wanted to be the next Moneymaker.

How the Luke Littler effect made darts the sport of 2024

Luke Littler holds nerve to edge out Ryan Joyce and book quarter-final spot

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Littler came through an exacting test of his credentials as favourite for the World Darts Championship with a tense 4-3 victory over Ryan Joyce to book a place in the quarter-final.

Expectation on last year’s runner-up was ramped up following defending champion Luke Humphries’ surprise exit and the 17-year-old had to withstand intense pressure at Alexandra Palace.

His class showed when it was needed most as he averaged 111 in the final set, having hit 14 180s in the match.

Luke Littler holds nerve to edge out Ryan Joyce and book quarter-final spot

Michael Van Gerwen hits out at Peter Wright for ‘nonsense’ World Darts Championship claim

10:45 , Jack Rathborn

Michael Van Gerwen has hit out at Peter Wright for “talking s***” after the Scot hailed the Dutch player’s next opponent, Callan Rydz, as the new favourite for the PDC World Darts Championship.

Wright emerged victorious against Luke Humphries after a war of words in the build-up and the two-time world champion has provoked a reaction from rival Van Gerwen before his quarter-final.

Rydz has the highest tournament average (100.91), yet the bookies and most pundits have tipped last year’s runner-up, Luke Littler, as the favourite throughout this year’s tournament, with ‘The Nuke’ hitting the most 180s in the tournament (22) and eight more than Rydz.

Van Gerwen hits out at Wright for ‘nonsense’ World Darts Championship claim

World Darts Championship prize money: How much will winner earn at Ally Pally?

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

The PDC World Darts Championship is in full flow as we return from the Christmas break, with plenty of shocks and show-stopping moments already captivating fans at Alexandra Palace.

Luke Littler is the favourite to win the title in January, and will not have to face last year’s winner Luke Humphries after the defending champion was beaten by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last-16.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Gary Anderson and 2023 winner Michael Smith were among the upsets as both crashed out in the opening rounds.

World Darts Championship prize money: How much will winner earn at Ally Pally?

World Darts Championship 2025: Scores, schedule and results

Tuesday 31 December 2024 14:49 , Jack Rathborn

The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 is underway as Alexandra Palace delivers its usual thrills over the festive period.

And there will be a new champion after holder Luke Humphries was stunned by two-time winner Peter Wright in the last 16.

As the Luke Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ enters this year’s championship as favourite, with former world champion Michael van Gerwen among his main contenders.

Gary Anderson, Michael Smith, Mike De Decker and Rob Cross were among the top seeds to suffer shock early exits with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot.

World Darts Championship: Scores, schedule and results

World Darts Championship LIVE

10:18 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s World Darts Championship action.

It’s quarter-finals day with the last eight challengers all hoping to book a spot in the semi-finals and take one step closer to winning the world title.

Coverage will be shown on Sky Sports throughout the day with big-hitters like Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen in action during the afternoon session before Luke Littler takes to the stage in the evening session tonight.

Who will make it to the final four? Let’s find out...