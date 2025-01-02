World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Littler faces Bunting for place in final after Van Gerwen win

Luke Littler battles Stephen Bunting for a place in tomorrow’s World Darts Championship final with the semi-finals taking place tonight at Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year old remains the tournament favourite ahead of tonight’s headline match-up, and he faces 39-year-old Bunting, who has never made the final of this competition but has again proved a hit with the crowds.

In the first semi-final, Michael van Gerwen showed his class with a dominant win over Chris Dobey as the Dutchman continued his pursuit of a fourth world title. Last a winner here in 2019, Van Gerwen seldom looked threatened by the unfancied Englishman and thundered to a 6-1 win to book his spot in the tournament decider.

With defending champion Luke Humphries having crashed out of the tournament in the fourth round, could this be the moment for Littler’s coronation after a runner-up finish on debut? With three of the four semi-finalists having never won before, fans are in for an intriguing couple of days at Ally Pally, with the final places of the Premier League Darts 2025 also set to be decided.

Follow all of the action from Ally Pally in our live blog below:

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - Littler takes fourth set for 4-0 lead!

22:14 , Chris Wilson

If Littler can hold, he’s 4-0 up. Bunting lands a 180, but can Littler check out on 130? No, he gets 54.

81 needed for Bunting – he almost makes it too, landing narrowly wide of D13.

And Littler takes it for 4-0! He makes no mistake.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 3-0 (2-1)

22:12 , Chris Wilson

Another 180 for Littler, and this leg is far closer, with Bunting needing 114 and Littler needing 54.

Bunting misses out on tops, and Littler has the break opportunity...he lands D20 for 2-1 in the set.

He’s one leg away from 4-0.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 3-0 (1-1)

22:09 , Chris Wilson

180 to Bunting to start the next set and he’s come out firing. A 180 from Littler gives him a shout, but Bunting lands D32 to take the first leg.

In the second leg, Littler holds his throw after needing 40 to Bunting’s 189, with the 17-year-old finishing up on double 10.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - Littler takes third set!

22:06 , Chris Wilson

Great stuff to open the deciding leg as Littler lands 180 and then 100. He flies into a lead, needing 47 to Bunting’s 274, and he wraps it up in 11 darts for 3-0!

A 114 set average there.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 2-0 (2-2)

22:04 , Chris Wilson

A 180 to open for Littler, followed by 140 and then 127. 54 to checkout – and he lands it for 2-1 in this set.

Lower scores for both in the next leg, before Littler lands 140 and Bunting now needs 122 to Littler’s 142.

He steps up, but misses the bull to leave himself needing 25. No problem though, as Littler misses the double 11 for the set.

Bunting lands D8 to take the leg, and we’re going to a decider!

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 2-0 (1-1)

22:00 , Chris Wilson

Littler takes the first leg, holding throw with two treble 20s and a double 19.

He has a great chance to take the second too, but misses the 56 checkout and Bunting punishes him for 1-1.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 2-0

21:51 , Chris Wilson

High averages from both players, but Littler checks the first one out to take a 2-1 lead. He’s one leg away from a commanding lead.

A 60 from Bunting gives Littler some leeway, and the former now looks like he’s resigned to losing this set.

Littler needs 40...he lands tops on first time of asking for a two-set lead!

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting - 1-0 (1-1)

21:46 , Chris Wilson

Bunting is eyeing a 170 checkout and lands the T20 twice, but misses the bull. He then misses out on double four for the first leg! He’s punished as Littler takes double 10.

On the second leg, Bunting has a 164 checkout – and he misses the bull again!

And Littler does the same as he steps up, with both landing 25!

Next time up, Bunting busts before Littler lands 20 when needing 25, and Bunting then punishes him to get to 1-1.

An 18-dart leg.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting

21:37 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

Littler looks fired up in the early going here. Opens with a 14-dart leg and then smashes in a pair of 180s in the second to break the Bunting throw.

Fair play to Bunting, he impressively broke back immediately and then forced a deciding leg but Littler held his nerve to take out 46 and seal the set.

To lose a set when averaging 113, as Bunting did, is almost cruel but Littler picked his moments to move 1-0 ahead. Ominous from the teenage phenom.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Littler v Bunting - 2-1

21:33 , Chris Wilson

180 early on for Littler – his 52nd of the tournament.

And then he bags his 53rd! He wasn’t on for the nine-darter, but he lands the double 10 for a 2-0 lead.

Bunting replies with a 180 of his own, and the duo need 152 and 103 respectively. The 39-year-old misses out on tops to checkout.

No matter though, as he lands it to break, and we’re at 2-1.

Littler v Bunting - 1-0

21:29 , Chris Wilson

No dynamite to start off with in this semi, though Littler sets up a 161 checkout with 140. He takes 121, with Bunting needing 104 after landing a 180...

But Littler takes the first leg with tops.

Luke Littler v Stephen Bunting

21:28 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

Two brilliant walk-ons that the crowd here loved and it’s got them hyped for what could be a sensational clash. Stephen Bunting has enough experience not to be overawed by the occasion, and might be playing the best darts of his career, while Luke Littler is simply Luke Littler.

Let’s hope for a match that sparks into life more than the first semi-final did.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen wins 6-1!

21:15 , Chris Wilson

We’re gearing up for Littler v Bunting now, which is 15 minutes away at most.

It was a pretty convincing performance from MVG there, with his quality making it a pretty straightforward match. The atmosphere at Ally Pally reflected it – it almost seemed like everyone knew what the result would be once it went 2-0 early on.

Will the next match be as one-sided?

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen wins 6-1!

21:10 , Chris Wilson

Some immediate reaction from MVG on stage here, and he opens by saying that “I think it’s not that bad, but I can be happy with the performance”.

“I wasn’t as explosive as the last game, but I was efficient. That’s what you have to do if you want to win games.

“I’m here with a mission and a target. You’re always going to have ups and downs, but today I showed a good mentality. It gives me a lot of confidence.

“To win on this stage, especially in the semi-final, means a lot to me. What I always say, we’re not even close yet, we’re still so far away. I want to keep battling, I love what I do, it’s my passion, it’s my life. I really enjoyed it tonight.

“It’s going to be an incredible battle” he adds regarding the final.

“This is darts at a high level, and this is what we want to do”.

(Getty Images)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen wins 6-1!

21:05 , Chris Wilson

A 180 to open this leg for Dobey, but it looks like it’s too little too late anyway.

Van Gerwen follows up with his own 180, and he needs 41 for a place in the final now – but he misses double 16 twice!

164 for Dobey to checkout...he gets 64.

Van Gerwen ends it on double 16, and he books his place in the world championship final!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 5-1 (2-1)

21:03 , Chris Wilson

Close from MVG for a 132 checkout but he misses the double 16. He makes the next one though, landing a double 8 to get to 1-1 this set.

Both players struggle a little in the opening of the next leg, before van Gerwen lands the 82 checkout to get to 2-1. He’s one leg away from a seventh final.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 5-1 (0-1)

20:59 , Chris Wilson

Van Gerwen is trying to put a show on now, landing two consecutive 180s, but he misses the T20 for the nine-darter.

He misses the next chance to checkout too, missing the double 12 and landing 12.

And Dobey punishes him now, landing a checkout of 120 for a 1-0 lead!

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

20:58 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

This has been an up and down performance by Michael van Gerwen but he hasn’t really been pushed by Chris Dobey to see exactly what sort of state his game is in.

The Dutchman is picking his moments, as with that big 180 in the deciding leg of that sixth set, and is teasing us with moments of brilliance even if not sustaining it.

Having said that, getting six darts into a nine-darter once again in the opening leg of the seventh set suggests he may be finishing in style. He’s a set away from victory and it’s hard to see how Dobey hits back from here.

(AP)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - MVG takes the sixth set!

20:57 , Chris Wilson

Dobey starts the next leg with another 180, and he’s well on top over the last few legs. No matter though, as MVG lands the double 18 to level it. We’ll have a decider!

MVG races into a lead, needing 95 with Dobey still on 244.

The Dutchman takes his time, whittling it down to 40 needed – and he lands tops for 5-1!

He’s one set away from the final.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 4-1 (1-2)

20:53 , Chris Wilson

Dobey dominates the next leg, checking out on 41 when MVG was back on 104. We’re back level.

The Dutchman struggles in his opening two throws, but can he checkout on 153?

So close! But he misses the double 18, and Dobey breaks for 2-1!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 4-1 (1-0)

20:50 , Chris Wilson

It’s van Gerwen with the dart to open set number six, but Dobey lands the first blow with a 180. He keeps his lead and needs 90 to finish it, but misses the double five.

And van Gerwen punishes it with a 158 checkout!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen takes fifth set!

20:45 , Chris Wilson

It’s easy for MVG to rectify his mistake, as he narrowly misses double 10 for a 140 checkout before landing on his next visit to the oche to move into a 4-1 lead.

Both players head in for a brief break, and the Dutchman has a commanding grip on this tie.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 3-1 (2-1)

20:42 , Chris Wilson

Van Gerwen is dominating now, with Dobey floundering over the last few legs. The Dutchman needs 128 versus Dobey’s 210 now.

MVG takes it down to 70 versus 152, and then misses double 8 to checkout. Unbelievably, he also misses all three throws on double eight on his next visit!

Dobey takes the third leg checking out on 52, landing the double eight that MVG had needed.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 3-1 (2-0)

20:39 , Chris Wilson

A 107 average for MVG in the fourth set there.

He begins the fifth by landing a 98 to need just 28, and he gets lucky as Dobey misses double six to take the first leg.

The Dutchman punishes him by landing double 14 for 1-0.

Van Gerwen opens the second leg with 134 and 59, giving Dobey a way in, but some poor scores allow the Dutchman to within 108.

MVG can’t check out on his next visit, missing tops, but he lands a double 10 next time to move to 2-0 up this set.

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

20:31 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

Taking out the big fish of 170 in the second leg of the third set was certainly an effective way for Chris Dobey to assert himself in this semi-final. And a 108 to seal the set wasn’t bad either!

Van Gerwen has definitely fallen off slightly since that blistering opening set but the signs that he has now reignited are there – not least getting six darts into a nine-dart attempt in the second leg of set four, that he then sealed with a 10-darter.

That was an important set for MVG to win and he remains in control at 3-1 up – halfway to a place in tomorrow’s final.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen takes third set!

20:31 , Chris Wilson

A quick win for the Dutchman to take it to 3-1 as he lands tops. Normal service is resumed, for now.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 2-1 (2-0)

20:29 , Chris Wilson

Unlucky from van Gerwen as his third dart hits his first two. Both now need 100 to win the first leg, and van Gerwen takes it with tops.

He begins the next leg with two straight 180s! Could he do it?

Ally Pally holds its breath...but he misses the double 20, and he now needs 32 to take the leg – easily done with double 16.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - Dobey wins third set!

20:25 , Chris Wilson

Better from van Gerwen but he misses tops to checkout...

And Dobey punishes him to take the third set! He checks out on 108 to claw back some ground on the Dutchman.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 2-0 (0-2)

20:24 , Chris Wilson

Interesting in the second leg as both need 170 to win it...

And Dobey checks out! He lands the two triples and a bullseye to take a 2-0 lead in the set!

(Getty Images)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 2-0 (0-1)

20:21 , Chris Wilson

Here we go in set three then.

A slower opening from both, though van Gerwen takes 140 when needing 160. He needs 48 to take the first leg, but misses the double 16!

Dobey needs 80 to hold, but he misses tops, and then van Gerwen busts!

And the Englishman adjusts to land double 10 and take the first leg! He holds in the end.

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

20:16 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

Van Gerwen has been better than Dobey on his doubles throughout the tournament and that’s been even more pronounced in the early stages of this semi-final.

MVG’s six doubles from nine attempts, for a success rate of 67 per cent, is completely outstripping his opponent. Dobey has had more looks at a double, with 11 chances, but has hit just three of them for a paltry 27 per cent hit rate.

The Englishman has a considerably higher average after two sets (101.08 to 96.54) but the old Bobby George saying of “trebles for show, doubles for dough” is looking prescient right now. Those three missed darts at double in the deciding leg of that second set may come back to haunt Dobey as a ruthless Van Gerwen capitalised to build a solid 2-0 lead.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Van Gerwen takes second set 3-1!

20:15 , Chris Wilson

Dobey equalises the set, finding double 16 to take us to a decider!

On the fourth leg, the Englishman narrowly misses out on opening with 180, following it up with 134 to give himself the advantage.

He needs 96 to take it...but takes 56. 40 needed as he steps up again, and he takes it to within 10 – but misses the double five! That’s three darts he’s missed at double

Van Gerwen steps up looking to capitalise, and he punishes the error with a brilliant 74 checkout!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 1-0 (2-1)

20:08 , Chris Wilson

Steady scoring from both players in the third leg, but Dobey has the upper hand as he takes 56 to leave himself needing 126.

He’s under pressure from the Dutchman, who needs 40...and he misses the bull to checkout!

Agony for Dobey as van Gerwen hits the double 20 to take the third leg.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 1-0 (1-1)

20:06 , Chris Wilson

Better from van Gerwen this time round, with over 100 on his first three visits, but can he checkout on 84?

He can! Helands the triple 20 and double 12 to take the second leg!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 1-0 (0-1)

20:04 , Chris Wilson

Underway in the second set. 59 for van Gerwen to start, and 134 for Dobey. Both players averaging over 100 at the moment.

Dobey builds up an early lead against the throw, with a second 134 taking him to within 93, while van Gerwen needs over 200.

Dobey misses double 16 for the checkout, but at the second time of asking he lands it first time to take the first leg.

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

20:02 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

That has to go down as a statement of an opening set from Van Gerwen. He set the tone by rifling in a 180 with his first three darts of the match, before breaking Dobey’s throw with a 14-dart leg.

A 12-darter and a 15-darter followed in a 3-1 win that took just six minutes as the Dutchman laid down a serious early marker. For his part, Dobey didn’t play badly – averaging 99.61 and winning the third leg with a 13-darter himself, but MVG’s 103.81 average has let the Englishman know he’s not here to mess about.

There have been little signs that just maybe Van Gerwen is recapturing the form that made him almost untouchable at his peak a few years ago. That’s a worry for his opponents if so. A focused Van Gerwen is a dangerous Van Gerwen.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen takes the first set!

20:00 , Chris Wilson

A solid start for the Dutchman there. He looks calm and composed.

A reminder that the semi-finals are best of 11 sets, so the first to six will win.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - van Gerwen takes the first set!

19:59 , Chris Wilson

Not a solid start to the fourth leg for either player, with van Gerwen failing to get a triple figure score in his first three visits to the Oche.

He lands 100 though, and checks out with tops on 75 to take the first set!

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 2-1

19:56 , Chris Wilson

An opening break for van Gerwen, so can he capitalise?

He certainly can, hitting 180 on his second time at the Oche before firing in 100 for 2-0! That’s an 11-dart leg.

Dobey fights back in the third though, landing his own 180 to take a commanding lead. He follows up with 140, but takes 76 when needing 84.

No matter though, as he lands double four to take the third leg.

Van Gerwen v Dobey - 1-0

19:53 , Chris Wilson

Van Gerwen opens with a 180! An early reminder of his quality. He follows up with a 140.

The Dutchman takes the lead and narrowly misses taking the first leg as he misses the bull.

Dobey has the chance to take it but he misses out, and van Gerwen makes no mistake on double eight to take leg one.

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

19:52 , Luke Baker at Alexandra Palace

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble receives a good response from the crowd as Chris Dobey walks out for his first World Championship semi-final but Seven Nation Army for Michael van Gerwen is always a winner. “Oh Michael van Gerwen” rings round Ally Pally - the crowd are up for this tonight.

Van Gerwen is favourite for this clash and a place in a seventh PDC World Championship final should be his, on paper. Of course, sport is not played on paper but how Dobey handles the nerves in his first World Championship semi-final could set the tone in this one.