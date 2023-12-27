World Darts Championship LIVE: Luke Littler in third-round action before Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen

The World Darts Championship returns from its Christmas break with a stellar evening session at Alexandra Palace, with defending champion Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler all in action tonight and battling it out for the £500,000 top prize.

Darts prodigy Littler has captured the imagination with his run to the third round and now faces a winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell. Littler has been talked up as a potential champion and it is perhaps fitting that he shares the stage tonight with Smith and Van Gerwen, last year’s finalists.

No 1 Smith has not played since his nervy opening win against Kevin Doets on December 17 now takes on Madars Razma to headline a blockbuster line-up tonight, while three-time champion Van Gerwen also returns to third-round action against Dutch compatriot Richard Veenstra.

Follow live scores and updates from the World Darts Championship as Littler, Smith and Van Gerwen target a place in the fourth round

Today’s results: Cross advances as Chisnall sets up fascinating last 16 battle

Tonight’s order of play

Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra

Michael Smith vs Madars Razma

World Darts Championship 2024 results: Rob Cross eases through

17:40 , Jack Rathborn

It’s already been a great day of darts at Ally Pally, with former world champion Rob Cross advancing.

Cross beat Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2 and qualifies for the last 16, where he will meet Jonny Clayton or Krzysztof Ratajski.

Scott Williams beat Martin Schindler 4-3 and now meets Damon Heta or Berry van Peer. While Dave Chisnall took down Gabriel Clemens. The world No 11 will face Ricky Evans or Daryl Gurney next.

Rob Cross and Scott Williams through to last 16 at Alexandra Palace

World Darts Championship: Tonight’s order of play

17:39 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

(provisional star times - all GMT)

19:10 Matt Campbell vs Luke Littler (R3)

20:15 Michael van Gerwen vs Richard Veenstra (R3)

21:30 Michael Smith vs Madars Razma (R3)

17:37 , Jack Rathborn

