World Darts Championship LIVE! Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey before Luke Littler faces Stephen Bunting

World Darts Championship - LIVE!

There are just four players still dreaming of the Sid Waddell Trophy as the World Darts Championship semi-finals take place tonight. Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey in the opening match, before tournament favourite Luke Littler goes up against Stephen Bunting for a place in the final.

It had been expected that tonight would bring a repeat of last year’s final between Littler and Luke Humphries, but the defending champion was beaten by Peter Wright in the fourth round, before Bunting then eased past Wright to continue his bid for a first world title. Van Gerwen came through an epic clash with Callan Rydz, while Chris Dobey edged his way past Gerwyn Price.

Littler, meanwhile, saw off close friend Nathan Aspinall in the semi-finals and the 17-year-old is very much the man to beat. Van Gerwen at 24 is the youngest man to win this tournament, but there is every chance that Littler smashes that record tomorrow night. Follow all the action from Alexandra Palace with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

World Darts Championship semi-finals latest news

Start time: 7:30pm GMT | Alexandra Palace

How to watch: Sky Sports

Semi-final schedule

Bunting overcomes nerves to beat Wright

19:04 , Matt Verri

Stephen Bunting has been a crowd favourite for much of the tournament so far.

Walking out to ‘Titanium’, he has the Ally Pally fans right behind him from the off, though that will be tested tonight against Luke Littler.

Bunting joked he struggled to even get his son’s support for the win over Peter Wright yesterday.

"In the back room I felt really nervous, on edge," Bunting said.

"Peter Wright is a massive fans' favourite, a great mate of mine and he's my son's favourite player so I feel sorry for my son."

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Can anyone stop Littler?

18:50 , Matt Verri

Luke Littler was the favourite to win the tournament before a dart was thrown, and the early exits of a number of big names have only added to the expectation.

Luke Humphries falling in the fourth round has really boosted Littler’s chances, but he has two big obstacles still in the way.

Stephen Bunting has been in fine form himself, both this tournament and throughout the whole of 2024, while Michael van Gerwen has been showing more and more glimpses of his best and Chris Dobey is full of confidence too.

🗣️ "All that's in my head now is making that second final!"



Luke Littler gives his reaction after booking his place in a second straight World Championship semi-final!#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/4fOKHV7va3 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

Van Gerwen pushed all the way

18:40 , Matt Verri

There have been questions for Michael van Gerwen to answer over his form heading into this tournament, but the Dutchman has stepped up when needed.

He was given a real test by Callan Rydz in an epic quarter-final clash yesterday, which Van Gerwen won 5-3. Just the 31 180s thrown.

Rydz won more legs, threw more 180s, had a better checkout percentage and a higher average... still lost!

🗣️ "This gives me goosebumps. This is why you want to play darts!"



Michael van Gerwen pays tribute to Callan Rydz after coming through an epic quarter-final to continue his bid for a fourth World Championship crown!#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/XslAoQkinL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2025

Littler sends message to Man United

18:31 , Matt Verri

Luke Littler’s preparations for tonight’s semi-final showdown with Stephen Bunting have not been entirely darts related.

The teenager is a Manchester United fan and, with the club languishing in 14th in the table, Littler has called for action.

One particular link that appears to have caught his attention is that of Dani Olmo and his rather unique predicament at Barcelona.

The Spain forward’s future has been thrown into fresh doubt after La Liga giants saw attempts to re-register their summer signing denied by a court last week due to the club’s financial struggles.

This update was shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Instagram and Little responded by urging Man Utd to look into signing Olmo on loan for the remainder of the season.

“6 month loan, United” he posted on his Instagram Stories.

(Luke Littler/ Instagram)

Semi-final schedule

18:20 , Matt Verri

First up tonight it’s Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen a three-time world champion but the last of those came in 2019 - it’s been a frustrating wait for him since then. Dobey looking to reach his first final.

That first-to-six match is likely to get underway at around 7:40pm GMT.

Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting will follow after that, with the second semi-final pencilled in for approximately 9pm.

That is of course dependent on the length of Van Gerwen’s clash with Dobey.

How to watch World Darts Championship semi-finals

18:10 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The tournament is being covered live in full on Sky Sports. Tonight’s action is being shown on both Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the semi-finals live online through the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow every leg and set right here with us!

Good evening!

18:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the World Darts Championship semi-finals!

The busy end of the tournament at Ally Pally is well and truly here, with only four players still in the hunt to lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

Michael van Gerwen takes on Chris Dobey in the opening semi-final match tonight, before Luke Littler goes up against Stephen Bunting as he tries to reach the final for a second successive year.

We’ll have full coverage of both of those matches right here, with the action set to get underway at around 7:30pm GMT.