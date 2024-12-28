Luke Littler vs Ian White LIVE! World Darts Championship latest score and updates on day 11

There’s a cracking evening session in store on day 11 of the 2025 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. Luke Littler is back in action tonight for the first time since his emotional and dramatic 3-1 win over Ryan Meikle before Christmas in which he produced a tournament record 140.91 set average and narrowly missed a nine-darter before a tearful end to what he called the toughest game he had ever played with the pressure now well and truly on.

Now darts’ teenage sensation ‘The Nuke’ is up against ‘Diamond’ Ian White in the third round, with Ryan Joyce awaiting in the last 16 after edging out 20th seed Ryan Searle in a thriller earlier on Saturday. 12th seed Nathan Aspinall also cruised through in the afternoon by whitewashing Andrew Gilding, with Ricardo Pietreczko up next after the German’s 4-1 victory over Scott Williams.

2023 Masters champion Chris Dobey kicked off the evening with a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock, before Littler’s return to the oche was preceded by three-time winner Michael van Gerwen holding off a late fightback from Brendan Dolan. Follow the World Darts Championship live below!

Luke Littler beats Ian White 4-1 to reach last 16

23:00 , George Flood

Back-to-back treble 20s and Littler just misses the bull for a ‘Big Fish’ 170 finish for the match! That would have been awesome.

He’s left on 25, hitting single five and double 10 to win it.

A test for Littler tonight no doubt with a 97.84 average and some uncharacteristic struggles on the doubles, but The Nuke is into the last 16 nonetheless.

Ryan Joyce awaits now in round four after his thrilling 4-3 win over 20th seed Ryan Searle earlier today.

Luke Littler 3-1 Ian White

22:55 , George Flood

Maximum number 12 from Littler!

He’s on an 80 finish now, hitting the treble 20 but only managing single 10 before getting double five.

2-1 in the fifth set and just one more leg needed for The Nuke.

Luke Littler 3-1 Ian White

22:53 , George Flood

An 11th 180 of the match from Littler puts him on a 47 finish.

White leaves himself double tops, with Littler missing double 10 to give him the chance to return to the oche.

He misses the first by a mile but hits the second to level up the fifth set.

Luke Littler 3-1 Ian White

22:51 , George Flood

Littler just short of double tops for a 91 check out in the first leg of the fifth set.

20 leaves him with double 10 with White not on a finish, he misses it but nails the double five to take it.

Two more legs needed...

Luke Littler 3-1 Ian White

22:51

Can Littler put this game away now as we enter the fifth set?

What might have been for White, who has missed set darts twice tonight.

Luke Littler 3-1 Ian White

22:46

Littler is already up to double-digit maximums, which only brings him about level with White in this deciding leg of the fourth set.

Poor visits back-to-back from both men in the 50s, leaving them both in the low 200s.

White misses double tops for a 110 check out, with Littler also missing double tops after treble 10 but finding double 10 for the 70 finish.

He roars at the crowd - who had been singing White’s name again - in response after going up 3-1.

He’s now just one set away from the last 16.

Luke Littler 2-1 Ian White

22:43

Two more 180s exchanged before a huge miss from White on double 10 to set up a deciding leg in this set!

But Littler can’t find double tops and White hits double 10 at the second attempt to level up the second set at 2-2.

Luke Littler 2-1 Ian White

22:41 , George Flood

An eighth maximum already from Littler!

White just can’t check out 120 with a narrow miss on tops.

Glorious touch and accuracy from Littler on that finely-thrown double 10 to go 2-1 up in the third set.

Luke Littler 2-1 Ian White

22:39 , George Flood

Littler hits double tops at the second time of asking after bantering with the crowd, who disapproved of his choice not to go for the bigger finish.

1-1 in set three.

Luke Littler 2-1 Ian White

22:38 , George Flood

A vital leg win for White to kick off set number four, trying his best to disrupt some of this huge gathering momentum from The Nuke.

Luke Littler 2-1 Ian White

22:36 , George Flood

The two players exchange 180s with some heavy scoring in this third leg in set three.

Superb from Littler, who goes single 20, single 18 and bull to take out 88 in fine style.

He clinches a truly dominant third set in just 39 darts, with an average around 115.

Extraordinary.

Luke Littler 1-1 Ian White

22:33 , George Flood

Single 12, double tops from Littler to successfully check out 52 having declined a second shot at the bull for a potentially massive finish just before.

He’s in control of this third set at 2-0.

Luke Littler 1-1 Ian White

22:31 , George Flood

180 from the confident White before Littler leaves himself on double 20 for the leg.

A 96 puts White on 67, but Littler takes tops at the first time of asking on this occasion to go 1-0 up in this third set.

That should calm any nerves.

Luke Littler 1-1 Ian White

22:29 , George Flood

Littler to throw first in set number three...

Luke Littler 1-1 Ian White

22:25 , George Flood

Littler misses double tops to check out 72 and level the set.

White misses double tops too and also fails to nail double 10 straight after.

Littler also can’t find double 10 after a single 20.

White with a single 10 and then double five to take the set and level the match!

Luke Littler 1-0 Ian White

22:24 , George Flood

Another 180 from Littler, with White unable to check out a huge target for the set.

Treble 20, single 14, double 20 from The Nuke for a 114 finish.

Magical stuff, and he now trails 2-1 in the second set.

Luke Littler 1-0 Ian White

22:21 , George Flood

The crowd roars at another 180 from Littler.

White comes firing back with his own after initially going for treble 19 after the back-to-back treble 20s.

Littler on 125, leaving treble 20 and bull but he can’t make it as he goes down to 70.

White on 70 himself, hitting treble 18 and double 16 in a terrific finish.

He leads this second set 2-0, and arguably should have won the first.

Littler is in a real battle here so far.

Luke Littler 1-0 Ian White

22:19

White misses double tops for a 72 finish, leaving himself on 20 as Littler moves down to 40.

The Diamond finds double 10 at the second attempt to take a 1-0 lead in this second set.

Luke Littler 1-0 Ian White

22:14 , George Flood

Littler leaves 52 for the set, stepping up to coolly hit 12 and double 20 to put it away.

Far from his best so far, with White gesturing that he was so close to winning that opener as he walks off stage.

He’s not wrong either. A bit of a let-off for Littler.

Luke Littler 0-0 Ian White

22:12 , George Flood

The heavily pro-Littler crowd starting to sing White’s name sparks a reaction and spurs The Nuke to a first 180 of the night.

A struggle on the doubles continues for both men, with White missing a glorious chance to claim the first set and put Littler on the back foot.

The teenager eventually hits double 10 to even things up again at 2-2, but this has been another slow start from him.

Luke Littler 0-0 Ian White

22:09 , George Flood

Littler narrowly misses his first 180 of the evening.

White does hit another of his own as the action starts to heat up.

105 from Littler as he tries to check out 170.

White misses bull for his own check out and a miss on double tops from Littler follows.

Down to double two now for White, who can’t find it.

Both players are really struggling to finish this leg as Littler goes bust before eventually White hits double one for a 2-1 lead in the first set.

Luke Littler 0-0 Ian White

22:06 , George Flood

White with the first 180 of the match in the second leg of this opening set.

A further 90 leaves him on 55, with a somewhat sluggish Littler only down to 259 in response.

White hits 15 and double 20 to level at 1-1 in legs.

Luke Littler 0-0 Ian White

22:05 , George Flood

Littler takes 148 down to 60, with White not yet on a potential finish on 250.

It leaves him 20 and double 20, but he misses the double after the single and then can’t hit double 10 either.

He misses the first by a mile and hits single six instead, before then taking out double seven to take the first leg in rather unconventional fashion.

Luke Littler vs Ian White

22:02 , George Flood

The crowd is absolutely bouncing and we’re about to get underway!

Just the 37 years in age between these two.

Littler won the only previous meeting between the pair earlier this year.

Here we go...

Luke Littler vs Ian White coming up

21:53 , George Flood

It’s Luke Littler time at Alexandra Palace!

The teenage sensation finishes off a thrilling day 11 with his third round match against ‘Diamond’ Ian White.

Can ‘The Nuke’ follow up his dramatic and emotional 3-1 win over Ryan Meikle before Christmas?

Michael van Gerwen beats Brendan Dolan 4-2 to reach last 16

21:42

A rather frantic finish from Van Gerwen after another Dolan 180.

He sets up 16 with a very messy visit, but Dolan misses the bull for a 70 check out.

Van Gerwen hits double eight at the third time of asking to clinch the match and a place in the last 16.

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Brendan Dolan

21:40

A 10th 180 from Van Gerwen!

But that is an absolutely superb check out of 123 from Dolan, with single 19, treble 18 and then the bullseye.

Terrific - his first ton-plus check out of the match - and it forces a deciding leg in this sixth set!

Will Van Gerwen take it for victory on his own throw, or can Dolan force a deciding set?

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Brendan Dolan

21:36 , George Flood

A ninth 180 of the match from Van Gerwen, promptly followed by a fifth from Dolan!

Treble 20 from Van Gerwen, who then takes a second shot at double 10 to check out 80 and move 2-1 ahead in the sixth set and move within one leg of victory and a place in the last 16.

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Brendan Dolan

21:35 , George Flood

Treble 16, double eight from Dolan to clear 64 with aplomb and level up the sixth set.

Brilliant fight being shown by the experienced Northern Irishman.

This is far from done...

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Brendan Dolan

21:33

Van Gerwen has no trouble on that pesky double 14 this time to check out 28 and take a 1-0 lead in this sixth set.

Another 180 in there too.

Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Brendan Dolan

21:30 , George Flood

Van Gerwen comes roaring back with an opening 180 in the fourth leg of this fifth set.

Van Gerwen misses three goes at double 14 to check out 28, giving Dolan a chance on 80 to force a sixth set.

He misses double tops!

Single 14 for Van Gerwen, who then misses double seven!

Another absolute gift for Dolan, who eventually hits double five to take the leg and the fifth set.

Van Gerwen will be kicking himself.

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Brendan Dolan

21:28

Double 16 from Dolan under huge pressure to keep this fifth set on throw.

He leads it 2-1.

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Brendan Dolan

21:25 , George Flood

Another 180 from Van Gerwen, who can’t end the leg with double 16 but Dolan isn’t on a finish himself.

MVG needs two more goes at it, but does hit it to level up the fifth set at one leg each.

He’s only two away now from a place in the last 16.

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Brendan Dolan

21:23 , George Flood

Dolan needs to find something here and hits a 180 in the opening leg of set five.

He ends up on a 40 finish, nailing double 20 at the first attempt to take it.

Boy did he need that!

Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Brendan Dolan

21:19 , George Flood

Van Gerwen is absolutely purring here, smashing another 180 in the third leg of the fourth set.

Dolan has one of his own, but Van Gerwen checks out 76 with double tops to take the fourth set and go 3-1 up.

Imperious stuff.

Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Brendan Dolan

21:16 , George Flood

Three pivotal misses from Dolan at double 19 to check out 38, and he doesn’t get another visit in the leg.

Van Gerwen needs only 16, hits single eight and then double four to go 2-0 up in set four.

Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Brendan Dolan

21:14 , George Flood

This is excellent from Van Gerwen now, taking out a huge 149 with treble 20, treble 19 and double 16.

Absolutely tremendous and he’s now dominating, 2-1 and a leg up.

Dolan must find a way to disrupt his rhythm, and fast. But it’s much easier said than done...

Michael van Gerwen 2-1 Brendan Dolan

21:12 , George Flood

Another miss at tops as Dolan tries to check out another ton-plus target.

But he gets another visit after Van Gerwen is unable to pick out double six.

Dolan crucially misses a trio of shots at double 10 before Van Gerwen hits double three to take the leg and the third set.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 Brendan Dolan

21:09

Dolan just misses double 20 to check out 112 in style, before Van Gerwen hits his first attempt at double eight to move 2-0 ahead in this third set.

The History Maker needs to turn the tide here as it’s starting to feel a little ominous.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 Brendan Dolan

21:06

Van Gerwen is in the mood now with another 180 in the opening leg of the third set.

Treble 18, then double 18 to check out 90! Terrific.

Michael van Gerwen 1-1 Brendan Dolan

21:02 , George Flood

The two players exchange 180s to liven up the crowd!

Absolute magic from Van Gerwen to take the fourth leg and this second set, taking out 129 with treble 19, treble 16 and double 12 in sublime fashion.

Vintage MVG to level the match at 1-1. Doesn’t get much better than that!

Michael van Gerwen 0-1 Brendan Dolan

20:59 , George Flood

Not a vintage leg by any means, with Van Gerwen missing three goes at double 10 to check out 20.

Dolan gets down to 56 with a ton, with Van Gerwen getting single 10 and then nailing a second bite at double five.

Scrappy stuff, but good enough for a 2-1 lead in this second set.

Michael van Gerwen 0-1 Brendan Dolan

20:56

A 14-dart leg from Dolan, who responds with double 12 to check out 72.

The second set is level at one-leg apiece.

Michael van Gerwen 0-1 Brendan Dolan

20:55

Van Gerwen holds throw in the opening leg of the second set, hitting back-to-back double 18s in some style.

Michael van Gerwen 0-1 Brendan Dolan

20:49 , George Flood

First set to Brendan Dolan!

Two single 16s and a double top to take out 72 and go 1-0 up on the three-time world champion.

Brilliant from The History Maker.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 Brendan Dolan

20:47 , George Flood

Oh magic from Dolan, who finds the bullseye after hitting 18 twice!

He takes out 86 to break straight back and level at 2-2.

A nip-and-tuck first set will go to a deciding leg...

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 Brendan Dolan

20:44 , George Flood

The first leg won against the throw by Van Gerwen, who hits double 16 to clear a checkout of 69.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 Brendan Dolan

20:41 , George Flood

A double eight to check out 19 for Van Gerwen as he hits straight back in this opening set.

A great atmosphere now around Ally Pally after a typically electric walk-on from the three-time world champion.

Michael van Gerwen 0-0 Brendan Dolan

20:39

A second attempt at double 12 to successfully check out 24 for Dolan, who takes the first leg.

Michael van Gerwen vs Brendan Dolan up next

20:33

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen is up next at Ally Pally!

The Dutchman breezed past English debutant James Hurrell 3-0 in his opening contest before Christmas.

Now he’s up against Brendan Dolan, who brushed aside Hong Kong’s Lok Yin Lee by the same scoreline in round two.

‘The History Maker’ from Northern Ireland of course dumped defending champion Van Gerwen out in the first round of the World Matchplay event in Blackpool last summer.

Will history repeat itself tonight, or can the great world No3 make a statement?

Chris Dobey beats Josh Rock 4-2 to reach last 16

20:19 , George Flood

Wow, what a finish to an entertaining opening contest that saw momentum swing back and forth.

Rock with a double 19 and double top to stay alive, only for Dobey to respond with back-to-back double 19s to seal the victory and a place in the last 16.

An electric end from ‘Hollywood’.

It will be Kevin Doets or Krzysztof Ratajski in round four for Dobey, the former having stunned second seed Michael Smith in round two.

Chris Dobey 3-2 Josh Rock

20:14 , George Flood

Dobey pumps his fist to the crowd after double 16 sees him take the first leg of the sixth set.

He’s now won seven of the last nine legs and looks on course for the fourth round.

Just two more legs needed...

Chris Dobey 3-2 Josh Rock

20:12 , George Flood

Rock fights back again to force a fifth-set decider, but Dobey finds the double 20 to hold his nerve and win it.

He’s now 3-2 up in this third-round contest and is one set away from a place in the last 16.

Over to you, Josh Rock...

Chris Dobey 2-2 Josh Rock

20:07 , George Flood

Rock badly needed to get a foothold back here and manages it with double tops in the third leg.

Chris Dobey 2-2 Josh Rock

20:06 , George Flood

Make that five!

2-0 to Dobey now in the fifth set, he’s really into the groove after an inconsistent start.

Chris Dobey 2-2 Josh Rock

20:04 , George Flood

Dobey really has some momentum now as he wins his fourth leg on the spin to move 1-0 ahead in the fifth set.

Chris Dobey 2-2 Josh Rock

20:00 , George Flood

All square again in tonight’s Ally Pally opener!

Dobey needs four tries at double three after going for 180 on 186, but eventually hits it to tie this third-round match at 2-2.

A slew of misses from Rock there, will he live to regret it?

Chris Dobey 1-2 Josh Rock

19:55 , George Flood

This is the response that Dobey needed as he finishes a 15-darter on double four to win the first leg of set number four, breaking throw.

He follows it up with an 11-dart hold to move 2-0 ahead.

Chris Dobey 1-2 Josh Rock

19:54 , George Flood

Double tops for Rock and the Northern Irishman clinches the third set!

Superb stuff from the four-time PDC title winner and former world youth champion.

Chris Dobey 1-1 Josh Rock

19:49 , George Flood

And respond he does, checking out 32 with one dart at double 16.

Rock’s lead in this third set is cut to 2-1.

Chris Dobey 1-1 Josh Rock

19:48 , George Flood

Sublime stuff from Rock, who moves 2-0 ahead in this third set after nailing two 180s and checking out 45 with double 16.

Dobey needs another response here...

Chris Dobey 1-1 Josh Rock

19:47

Another break of throw from Rock to begin the third set!

He finds double 16 to take out 68.

Chris Dobey 1-1 Josh Rock

19:43 , George Flood

An 11-darter from Dobey finishing on double 16!

Both men hit 180s before Rock just misses the bullseye for an outrageous 170 ‘Big Fish’ finish after two more treble 20s.

A sensational leg of darts that is followed by Dobey finding another double 16 to clinch the second set and level the match.

Game on...

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock

19:38

But here comes Rock firing back again!

He misses double 16 but nails double eight to check out 41 and pull level at 1-1 in the second set.

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock

19:36 , George Flood

First blood to Dobey in the second set as he needs just one dart to find double 16.

Felt like he needed that to settle down just a tad after a somewhat scrappy and disjointed display so far.

Josh Rock takes first set against Chris Dobey

19:32

Now then!

Plenty of missed chances for both players in that opening set, but Rock holds his nerve by finding double eight again to move 1-0 in front.

Work to do for Chris Dobey here.

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock

19:28

An intriguing start this as Rock toils somewhat in the second leg and allows Dobey to break straight back.

But he stays focused and checks out 48 with double eight to move 2-1 ahead in this entertaining opening set.

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock underway

19:23 , George Flood

We are now underway in the evening session on day 11 of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

A tremendous atmosphere as ever as Josh Rock makes a solid start against Chris Dobey, a 14-dart opening leg and an early break of throw.

Day 10 round-up: Luke Humphries sets up Peter Wright clash

19:21 , George Flood

Tonight will have to go some to match the drama we saw at the tournament yesterday.

Ninth seed Damon Heta hit a memorable nine-darter before bowing out 4-3 to Luke Woodhouse, with Jonny Clayton then holding off a fightback to beat Daryl Gurney 4-3.

Stephen Bunting cruised past Latvia’s Madars Razma 4-1 and Gerwyn Price needed a sudden-death leg to overcome the spirited Joe Cullen.

Peter Wright defied a chest infection to defeat Jermaine Wattimena 4-2, setting up a huge last-16 showdown with Luke Humphries after the defending champion demolished Nick Kenny - who had beaten Raymond van Barneveld in round two - 4-0.

Afternoon results on day 11 as Nathan Aspinall sails through

19:11 , George Flood

We’ve already had plenty of action today at Ally Pally, with another entertaining afternoon session.

12th seed Nathan Aspinall is through to the last 16 after whitewashing Andrew Gilding 4-0 and will face Ricardo Pietreczko next after the German was a 4-1 winner over Scott Williams.

Ryan Joyce will await the winner of Luke Littler vs Ian White in round four after edging out 20th seed Ryan Searle 4-3 in a thriller.

Van Gerwen and Littler headline evening session

19:06 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s evening schedule in full on day 11 at Alexandra Palace:

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock (from 7:15pm GMT)

Michael van Gerwen vs Brendan Dolan (approx 8:30pm GMT)

Luke Littler vs Ian White (approx 9:45pm GMT)

How to watch the World Darts Championship

19:03

TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Darts, with many sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the action live online through the Sky Go app.

World Darts Championship live

19:01 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the 2025 World Darts Championship.

It’s already been a thrilling day at Alexandra Palace so far and the evening session promises to be another blockbuster, with Luke Littler contesting his third-round match against Ian White later on.

Michael van Gerwen is also in action tonight against Brendan Dolan, after Chris Dobey and Josh Rock have squared off in the opening clash from around 7:15pm GMT.

Stay tuned for live updates, latest scores and results on day 11 at Ally Pally!