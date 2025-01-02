World Darts Championship: Luke Littler to face Michael van Gerwen in blockbuster final after dominant wins

Luke Littler will face Michael van Gerwen in a heavyweight final encounter after the pair cruised to dominant wins in the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.

Van Gerwen is through to the showpiece event at Alexandra Palace for the seventh time, beating Chris Dobey 6-1 to keep his hopes of a fourth world title, and a first since 2019, alive.

Littler, meanwhile, is in the final for the second successive year, looking to go one better than last year when he fell just short against Luke Humphries.

The 17-year-old, who would smash Van Gerwen’s record as the youngest winner should he lift the Sid Waddell trophy, was in typically ruthless form as he dispatched Stephen Bunting 6-1 in the second semi-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Littler averaged 105.48 and capped a sensational display with a 170 checkout in the final set, setting the stage for a blockbuster clash with Van Gerwen on Friday night.

LITTLER HITS THE BIG FISH! 🐠



Luke Littler with another moment of magic as he hits a 170 finish!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | SF pic.twitter.com/GSf9oLaHgo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2025

"If we both turn up like we did tonight, it is going to be really good,” Littler said.

“As soon as Luke Humphries went out, that's what everyone was looking at. I just had to focus on my quarter-final and semi-final, and now I've done that I can focus on Michael tomorrow.”

It was a brilliant start to the match, with six 180s in the opening set and even an average of 113.35 not enough for Bunting to win it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Littler had an answer to all that Bunting through at him, taking out 158 on his way to the third set and the fourth soon followed with Bunting yet to get on the board.

The 39-year-old did at least take the fifth set against the darts, a high-five from Littler, though, showing how comfortable he still was.

The teenager might not have been quite so relaxed had Bunting taken his chances shortly after. He missed three darts to make it 4-2 and Littler then found the bullseye to take out 84, his big celebration an indication that he knew Bunting’s race was effectively run.

So it proved as Littler eased to the finish line, still finding time for the biggest checkout of them all, as Bunting laughed and jokingly aimed a kick in the teenager’s direction.

Michael van Gerwen will attempt to deny Luke Littler a first world title (Getty Images)

Earlier in the night, Van Gerwen impressed on his way to dispatching Dobey, who struggled to make an impact in his first semi-final appearance at Ally Pally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dutchman won the opening set against the throw and Dobey then missed three darts to level it up, losing the second set despite averaging ten more points than Van Gerwen.

Dobey took out 170 on his way to getting himself on the board, but Van Gerwen won all three legs in the fourth set and then breezed through the fifth, leaving himself within touching distance of the final.

A stunning checkout of 158 continued the Van Gerwen dominance and for the second time in the night he put together six perfect darts at the start of the leg, only for the seventh to let him down.

That did little to slow his charge, though, with Van Gerwen missing two match darts but then finding D16 to wrap up victory and another shot at climbing to the summit of the sport.