Is the world getting noisier or are we just more sensitive?

In a charming Welsh market town on the banks of the River Severn, a local landmark has been causing a stir. The 19th-century clock in the centre of Newtown was a gift to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and is beloved by many locals, who consider it intrinsic to the region’s history – but not everyone feels the same. And in recent years, a debate has bubbled over the sound of its chimes.

Hannah Lovatt works in a bed and breakfast owned by her mother Tina, just a few doors away from the clock tower. She says that when they set up the business, they had no idea how disruptive the noise would be to guests – so much so that some have complained they can hear it with the windows closed and television on.

‘We didn’t realise [the clock] ran through the night,’ she says. ‘It chimes every 15 minutes and it’s very loud. People refused to stay with us again because of the noise. We put in a request to see if anything could be done by the council and they offered to stop it totally.’

This, she says, wasn’t a reasonable solution, ‘because it’s a massive part of town history. To us in the daytime, it’s a comforting, reassuring noise. We just wanted it to be quiet at night. In the end we paid for a mechanism to stop it at night only.’

The clock in Newtown, Powys, goes off at every quarter of the hour - Alamy

Lovatt says they contributed £2,000 and other B&Bs chipped in to reach the total. But she claims not everyone was happy about the change – and some were positively irate. One man who lived a few miles away turned up at the B&B, Hannah claims. ‘[He] had a go at my mum, saying he had read about the clock in the town paper and wanted to tell her in person how angry he was.’ Although he calmed down when told it would only be stopped in the evenings. ‘People just think we wanted it stopped… [They] said it’s been there longer than we have, so it’s not for us to say it should be switched off.’

Around the country – and the world – other micro-wars on noise are being waged. In the Devonshire village of Witheridge, a similar debate broke out over a clock that had chimed for 150 years. It was silenced temporarily after a complaint was lodged to the council, then restarted after a local petition was set up in support of the chimes – but with adjusted timings.

Edinburgh Castle’s daily one o’clock gun salute, a 160-year-old tradition, narrowly escaped its end earlier this year. A safety notice was issued following concerns over its volume and subsequent trials by the Army environmental noise team. The salute was rescued only when Grant Shapps, then defence secretary, intervened to stop what one reported Ministry of Defence source described as ‘health and safety killjoys’. It was reported that the gun will now use ‘quieter’ ammunition, with spectators confined to ‘ear-safe’ viewing zones.

Further afield, last year a centuries-old belltower in Tuscany was silenced at night to conform to Italian ‘noise pollution’ rules, which demand silence between midnight and 7am.

The restrictions placed on Pienza's belltower provoked outrage from some locals - Alamy

The question of silence has never been more pertinent – and tech designed to help achieve it is booming. In 2021 the global market for noise-cancelling headphones generated $13.1 billion – it is projected to be worth at least three times this by 2031.

More than simply tuning out nuisance noise, advances in technology have given the impression that hearing environments should be regulatable and within our rights to control.

The Noise Abatement Act of 1960, which established noise meant that for the first time local councils could issue notices to have it stopped. But conversations around the subject date back earlier.

In 1935, the Science Museum in London staged an exhibition on the theme of noise abatement, featuring an array of weird and wonderful noise-cancelling objects: silenced typewriters, automatic doorstops, and a two-storey house that demonstrated advances in acoustic technology, with an upper floor that was constructed to muffle footsteps.

‘The exhibition was put on by a voluntary health organisation called the Anti-Noise League,’ says Dr Tim Boon, head of research and public history at the Science Museum. ‘This pressure group was concerned with the effect of noise on people in ordinary life, to the extent that they managed to convince the museum to put on a show making that point.’

Anti-noise groups date back to at least 1965, when one organisation set up an exhibition at the Science Museum - iStock

The exhibition proved popular, attracting more than 44,000 visitors in a month, according to a photoelectric counter. In fact, anti-noise groups were ‘very much a feature of interwar health culture’ in Britain and America, Boon explains. Following both the First and Second World Wars, when cities had been louder than ever with the sound of bombs, calls for silence abounded. Boon believes that there is a clear line between the demands made back then and the noise complaints of today.

Lisa Lavia is managing director of the Noise Abatement Society, whose founder, John Connell, lobbied for the original Noise Abatement Act. The society was set up in 1959 to address ‘the issue of noise nuisance and tackle the lack of legislation to deal with it’, according to its website.

Britain at the time was a far different-sounding place, as demonstrated by the British Library’s sound archive – an extraordinary collection of more than six million recordings. The clips show just how loud streets were in the earlier part of that century too, though in a different way to today: they were filled with the sounds of steam engines as well as cars, newspaper vendors and street sellers shouting to passers-by. There were more factories too, in contrast to the office blocks of today with their hum of computer equipment and air conditioning.

John Drever, formerly professor of acoustic ecology at Goldsmiths, University of London, argues that Britain sounds more orderly today. He has investigated sound levels and their impact in all sorts of places – from cattle grids in Dartmoor to busy London hospitals.

A striking discovery came from measuring noise at two busy places in London – Leicester Square and Beauchamp Place, near Harrods – every year since 1928. ‘Things weren’t louder or quieter then,’ says Professor Drever, who joined the longstanding project. Rather, they were more cacophonous. ‘Today things are more regulated, and diesel taxis, some of the noisiest things, have almost disappeared. Back then it was all horns and beeps, and chaos.’

Edinburgh Castle's daily one o'clock gun salute will now use 'quieter' ammunition - Alamy

In future, everyday street sounds will surely be even more orderly, as petrol cars are increasingly replaced with quieter electric ones. The start of this decade, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, was also a period of unusual silence, as roads were temporarily almost empty and many planes were grounded.

And yet noise seems to bother people more today than it did decades ago: as Professor Drever points out, while aircraft sounds have become quieter in the last decade, the number of complaints about them have risen.

But Lavia believes different solutions are needed now. Today the Noise Abatement Society focuses on ‘noise mitigation’ and ‘soundscape management’, she explains, rather than trying to simply shut down or turn off the noise altogether. ‘What we’re trying to convey is that nobody wants to live in a soundless, colourless box… in absolute silence.’

One project focused on West Street in Brighton, once an upmarket residential area but now a popular nightlife spot. The Society worked with Brighton and Hove council on an ‘ambient sound project’, where specially composed music was broadcast on one of the area’s busiest nights. This didn’t affect the volume of the sound from the bars and clubs, which continued in the background, but it masked the sounds slightly.

Lavia reports that there was a reduction in noise complaints and reports of antisocial behaviour as a result. She also claimed that feedback from local residents found they were happier with the noise levels, even though they could still hear the sounds of bars and clubs behind the music.

‘What people want in terms of their sound environment comes down to local values,’ Lavia says. ‘Brighton is very creative, and it became apparent as we were speaking with communities that they didn’t want a solution that was going to cut one group off from another.’ The society found similar results when it trialled playing classical music or jazz in a pedestrian tunnel to counter antisocial behaviour. The downside is that such solutions can be costly: the council has been unable to install either project full-time.

Another part of the problem with setting rules and finding solutions is that different people have different levels of tolerance – and not everyone agrees that there is a problem in the first place. Lavia says she is highly sensitive to certain noises herself. ‘I’ve always been very affected by sound and wanted to have a greater understanding of it, so I have personal empathy with people who get very bothered.’

Little is known about why some people experience sound differently to others and what causes the vast range of different tolerance levels. ‘About a third of the human response is related to the level of sound itself, and at least a third, probably more, is related to non-acoustic, cognitive factors and other factors in our environments,’ says Lavia, who recently finished a PhD in studies of urban soundscapes. ‘All this affects how people respond to a particular sound, at a particular time.’

Specially composed music is played on Brighton's West Street to mitigate noise pollution on busier nights - Alamy

She cites the bitter fight over the Newtown clock as an example of environmental differences. ‘For some people it’s very evocative, while others, who don’t have a sense of attachment to that sound source evoking a memory or connection to a place, can have a very different reaction.’

Hearing ability exists on a broad spectrum, from deafness to those who have ‘golden ears’ and are employed to test music speakers. What everyone has in common is that sound can seriously affect them – and in some cases hinder learning. A study of aircraft and road traffic noise and children’s health, published in medical journal The Lancet in 2005, found that schools exposed to high levels of aircraft noise are not healthy educational environments, and that chronic aircraft noise could impair cognitive development, and in particular reading ability.

A five-decibel increase in aircraft noise at school was ‘associated with a one-to-two-month delay in reading age’, says Charlotte Clark, a professor of epidemiology in the Population Health Research Institute of St George’s, University of London, who was involved in the study.

Concerns around the health impact of noise have been discussed by medics for years. A pamphlet written by Thomas Horder, chairman of the Anti-Noise League and physician to King Edward VIII, published in 1937, reads: ‘Doctors are definitely convinced that noise wears down the human nervous system, so that both the natural resistance to disease, and the natural power of recovery from disease, are lowered.’

Today we know far more about the specific risks. Professor Clark explains some of them: ‘When you hear noise, you have typical stress responses. Your adrenalin goes up and your system starts releasing cortisol, which causes cardiovascular changes associated with your hormones. It affects your sleep at night, which causes your heart rate to go up and there are a host of chronic illnesses associated with that.’

It’s bad news for our ears too. A survey conducted this year by Eargym, a hearing health app, found that 70 per cent of people struggle to hear conversations in noisy places. This inability to focus on a particular stimulus (like speech) while filtering out other stimuli (like background noise) is known as the ‘cocktail party effect’, first identified in the 1950s.

There may yet be a solution. At the University of Washington in Seattle, Dr Shyam Gollakota, who is head of the Mobile Intelligence Lab, is working on the next generation of technology that is about noise selecting, rather than noise cancelling. This could help ‘give back some control’, he argues.

The problem with most noise-cancelling headphones is that they block, or partially block, all sounds, including those we may want to hear. Noise-selecting ones, by contrast, can let the user tune into the sounds they want to listen to – such as birdsong or music – and use AI-powered technology to tune out the rest.

‘I thought it would take five more years for technology to catch up with the interest in this,’ says Dr Gollakota. ‘[But now] I can see these being sold in the next year.’

So is this the holy grail in the quest for silence? Perhaps, but there will always be those who love sound – and long for as much of it as possible. Dr Gollakota enjoys living in a relatively quiet part of Seattle, for example, whereas his parents live in a particularly busy, noisy part of India. ‘I was visiting them after a while in America and I was shocked, because you can hear traffic all the time,’ he says. ‘My parents weren’t bothered at all. They didn’t know what they were missing until they visited me… but they didn’t necessarily like the quiet.’