World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz ready for weekend rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ANDY RUIZ JR , SAYING:

"I'm ready to win again yes. Just listening to the coach. I don't want to give out any game plans, what we've been doing but the main thing is we've been training my ass off

and we're going to be ready for December 7th."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITON ANTHONY JOSHUA, SAYING:

"I'm just going to win. I know I can do it. I was this close last time no now next time I won't mess up. I feel quite relaxed.The pressure is performing and making my team and my coaches proud. I've done that by staying dedicated and I'm sure it's going to pay off."

STORY: World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz told media on Monday (December 2) in Saudi capital Riyadh that he is ready for weekend rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz and Joshua arrived to a welcoming ceremony at one of the restaurants in Riyadh where they talked to media before they entered.

Both fighters said that they will win in their Dec. 7 title rematch.

Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Their second WBA, IBF and WBO title showdown -- dubbed the 'Clash on the Dunes' -- takes place in Saudi Arabia after former Olympic champion Joshua triggered a rematch clause and Ruiz said the fans can expect "fireworks" when they slug it out again.

Joshua was dropped to the canvas four times in the June bout and Ruiz, who has never been knocked out in his professional career, said that he would look to control the fight and use his speed against his taller opponent.

Briton Joshua has said his first career defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. was down to a lack of experience and he has become a "smarter" fighter ahead of coming rematch.

