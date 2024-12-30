World leaders react to former US President Jimmy Carter's death

(Reuters) -World leaders and U.S. politicians reacted to news that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who as president brokered peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, has died at age 100.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

"President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith — in God, in America, and in humanity.

Jimmy Carter’s life is a testament to the power of service — as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion."

US PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

ADVERTISEMENT

PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH

"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.

James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations."

FORMER US PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

"From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn’s devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity—he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

ADVERTISEMENT

CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING

"Former President Carter was the driving force behind the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, and made important contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations and the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," Xinhua state news agency cited Xi as saying in a message of "deep condolences" sent to U.S. President Biden.

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE COMMITTEE

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter should be praised for his "decades of untiring effort" to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights, the body awarding the prize said.

His work "will be remembered for another 100 years."

U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"President Carter's leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty and the Panama Canal Treaties.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Carter's commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency. He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations.

President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity."

EGYPT PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI

"In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America.

His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

The United States had "lost a committed fighter for democracy. The world has lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights."

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former United States President Jimmy Carter who we remember as an outstanding, compassionate leader and champion of human rights and peace globally.

Jimmy Carter was an outspoken critic of the apartheid state at a time when the regime was trying to ingratiate itself with influential economies around the world and justify its inhumane policies."

HUNGARIAN PM VIKTOR ORBAN

"The memory of President Jimmy Carter will always be cherished in Hungary. By returning the Holy Crown to the people of Hungary at the end of the 70’s, he gave freedom-loving Hungarians hope in a hopeless time."

US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

"Throughout decades of public service, President Carter embodied integrity, compassion, and a commitment to advancing the freedom, security, and welfare of others.

He channeled that spirit in his foreign policy, from negotiating the return of the Panama Canal to its host nation, to developing arms control agreements with the Soviet Union..."

BRITAIN'S KING CHARLES

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977."

CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me."

PANAMA'S PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO

"I offer my condolences to the family and to the people and Government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His stint in the White House was marked by difficult times, and were crucial for Panama in negotiating and signing the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which transferred the (Panama) Canal into Panamanian hands and made our country truly sovereign. May his soul rest in peace.”

VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT OF PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO

"Former President Carter was a man of proven commitment to peace and dialogue. His contributions to global politics and his dedication to peace have left an indelible mark on the world."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"President Carter rose from humble beginnings to leave a remarkable legacy. Beyond being elected to the Presidency or being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Jimmy Carter's legacy is best measured in lives changed, saved and uplifted."

VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT JD VANCE

"Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving this country. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. May he Rest in Peace."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on his passing. He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom.

He devoted his life to promoting peace in the world and defending human rights. Today, let us remember: peace matters, and the world must remain united in standing against those who threaten these values."

CUBAN PRESIDENT MIGUEL DIAZ-CANEL

"Condolences to the people and the government of the U.S., and especially the family of President James Carter. Our people remember with gratitude his efforts to better relations, his visits to #Cuba and his speaking out in favor of the release of the Five."

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

"I was very sorry to hear of President Carter's passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service...

Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad."

US SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL

"President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable. Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most."

US HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON

"Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted up on behalf of the Carter family. President Carter’s story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in brokering the Camp David Accords and his advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, the world is a more peaceful place, and more Americans have a place to call home. No one can deny that President Carter led an extraordinary life of service to his country. May he rest in peace.”

(Compiled by Diane Craft and Don Durfee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Rod Nickel, Michael Perry, Sharon Singleton and Gareth Jones)