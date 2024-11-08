How World Leaders Are Reacting to Trump’s Election

Key political figures across the globe have been extending congratulatory messages to President-elect Donald Trump since early Wednesday after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win the 2024 election.

See below for how world leaders have reacted to the news that the “America First”-espousing former U.S. President is returning to the White House.

European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying: “The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

North Atlantic Treaty Organization

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who heads the military alliance that Trump has shown dubious commitment to, also congratulated Trump on his election. “His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO,” he posted on X.

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

Afghanistan

In a statement posted on X, the Taliban-led foreign ministry of Afghanistan said it hopes that “the incoming U.S. administration will adopt a pragmatic approach to ensure tangible advancement in bilateral relations, allowing both nations to open a new chapter of relations grounded in mutual engagement.”

The Trump administration signed a peace deal in 2020 with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan. After the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021, the group swooped into power, but its rule over the country has not been recognized by the U.S.

Argentina

President Javier Milei congratulated Trump on his “formidable electoral victory,” posting on X: “Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task.”

Read More: How Trump Won

Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a long congratulatory letter to Trump. In it, Pashinyan wrote, “I sincerely hope that there will be new opportunities for the relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America, especially in the case of the establishment of lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, the unblocking of regional economic and communication channels, regarding which the proposals of the Government of the Republic of Armenia are summerised in the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project.”

Australia

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted on X. “Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future.”

Austria

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election success,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer posted on X in German. “The USA is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations together in order to successfully meet global challenges.”

Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offered his congratulations to Trump in a post on X in Portuguese, saying: “Democracy is the voice of the people and must always be respected. The world needs dialogue and joint work to achieve greater peace, development and prosperity. I wish the new government luck and success.”

Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to Trump in a public letter. “Your return comes at a most crucial time not only for the American people but also for the world at large,” he wrote. “Under your wise leadership, I am confident that the indispensable U.S. role in promoting stability, security and prosperity will be further strengthened.”

President of the Senate Hun Sen, Hun Manet’s father and longtime ruler of Cambodia, shared his own congratulatory letter. “I am highly confident that your presidential leadership will not only guide the United States towards a more prosperous future but also further contribute to global peace, stability and prosperity,” he wrote. He added that he looks forward to strengthening U.S.-Cambodia bilateral ties, highlighting the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, and concluded: “Please accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your good health and great success in all your endeavors as well as for the good health and happiness of your family and the American people.”

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump in a post on X alongside a photo of the two walking and talking in the Oval Office during Trump’s first term. Trudeau called the “friendship” between the U.S. and Canada the “the envy of the world” and vowed to “work together” with Trump “to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States.



The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/yEnL6gxyzO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 6, 2024

China

President Xi Jinping congratulated Trump, according to state media, which reported: “Xi urged the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world.

“History teaches that China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, said Xi, noting that a stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relationship serves the two countries' shared interests and meets the aspiration of the international community.

“He expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed reporters earlier on Wednesday about Trump’s election victory.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” she said. “Our policy towards the U.S. is consistent; we will continue to view and handle China-U.S. relations under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., posted on X: “My warm congratulations to Mr. Trump @realDonaldTrump on his reelection as President of the United States! China looks forward to working with the U.S. side for a stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relationship.”

Read More: How Far Trump Would Go

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro referenced key themes from the contentious American presidential election in a post on X in which he said in Spanish: “The American people have spoken and they are respected. Congratulations to Trump on his victory. The North/South dialogue is still in force and the reality of climate collapse will make it revolve around its solution. The only way to seal the borders is with the prosperity of the peoples of the south and the end of the blockades. The progressive possibility in the US could not applaud the genocide in Gaza.”

Czechia

Prime Minister Petr Fiala also congratulated Trump for winning the presidential election. “Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” Fiala posted on X.

Denmark

In a statement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Trump, saying: “We must maintain the close cooperation between the United States and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has endured through generations.”

“I look forward to strengthening the defense coorporation [sic] between the United States and Denmark together with President-elect Trump. In a world in which Russia behaves more aggressively, increasingly supported by Iran and North Korea, there is a need for reinforcing global alliances. This is especially true in Ukraine where we need to continue our support for their fight for freedom. Furthermore, it would not be possible for Russia to continue the war in Ukraine without the help of China which is of grave concern. Our common security is at stake.

“A strong partnership must be based on a Europe that must be able to do more on its own and take greater responsibility for our own security. We need to speed up and invest even more in our collective defense. It is necessary for ensuring peace and security in Europe, and for being a strong partner for the United States globally.”

Egypt

In a post on X, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in Arabic that he wishes Trump “all the best and success in achieving the interests of the American people.” He continued: “We look forward to reaching together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen the strategic partnership relations between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples. The two countries have always presented a model of cooperation and succeeded together in achieving the common interests of the two friendly countries, which we look forward to continuing in these critical circumstances that the world is going through.”

El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele, in a post on X, shared a photo of him and Trump and said: “Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸May God bless and guide you.”

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸



May God bless and guide you. pic.twitter.com/kl1lr0Dwv4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2024

Ethiopia

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on your election victory and comeback,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted on X. “I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

France

“Congratulations President Donald Trump,” President Emmanuel Macron posted on X in French. “Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X: “I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying: “Greece looks forward to further deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries and working together on important regional and global issues.”

Read More: What Trump’s Win Means For Crypto

Hungary

“The biggest comeback in US political history,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán posted on X. “Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to Trump in a post on X. “Indonesia and the United States are strategic partners who share a robust and multifaceted relationship,” he said. “Our strategic partnership holds immense potential for mutual benefit, and I look forward to collaborating closely with you and your administration to further enhance this partnership and for global peace and stability.”

Iran

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has downplayed Trump’s win in the eyes of Iran, according to Reuters, stating: “the U.S. elections are not really our business. Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals. We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods.”

Trump during his first term pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran that was negotiated by Obama. In addition, the Trump Administration placed over 1,500 sanctions on Iran, including on oil sales, which impacted the country’s economy.

Ireland

In Ireland, senior government leaders responded to Trump’s election in different ways.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, the prime minister, congratulated Trump in a post on X and said, “The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead.” In an official statement, Harris added: “The world faces many challenges and needs leadership to meet them. With the US and Ireland’s shared commitment to democracy and international law, we can, and will, tackle these challenges.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the deputy prime minister who is also the minister for foreign affairs, also congratulated Trump in a statement. “We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration,” he said. “This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States. Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship. As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years. The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable. Regular, high level, political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the government.”

But Labour leader Ivana Bacik called Trump’s election a “devastating” result, in a post on X: “A Trump win spells disaster on so many fronts. For Ukraine, for Gaza, for Climate. For women’s rights, for migrant rights and for Europe. The US has made a choice - now the impact will be felt worldwide. Grim prospects ahead.” At a press conference, the Irish Times reported, Bacik added that it’s important Ireland “articulate very strongly and clearly our values of inclusivity and of solidarity,” and she called on Harris to share any briefings he’s received on the “risk assessment of a Trump win for Ireland.”

Read More: What Donald Trump’s Win Means for the Economy

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara addressed Trump and his wife Melania in a short letter on X: “Dear Donald and Melania Trump,” they wrote. “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her “most sincere congratulations” to Trump.

“On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump,” she posted in Italian on X. “Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship.”

“It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr. President.”

Japan

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, “I listened to Mr. Trump’s election victory speech. I congratulate Mr. Trump wholeheartedly on his election victory. I also wish to express my respect for the democratic choice made by the people of the United States of America.”

Ishiba added: “Going forward, I intend to cooperate closely with Mr. Trump as President-elect and work to raise the Japan-U.S. alliance and Japan-U.S. relations to even greater heights. From now, I aim to be in contact with him as soon as possible.”

Jordan

“Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election,” King Abdullah II posted on X. “Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all.”

Kenya

President William Ruto posted on X a lengthy message for Trump. “Kenya values its longstanding partnership with the United States spanning over sixty years grounded in our shared values of democracy, development and mutual respect,” Ruto wrote. “We look forward to deepening our collaboration under your leadership as we work together to address global challenges, promote peace and security and foster inclusive economic growth for the benefit of our peoples.”

Kosovo

Prime Minister Albin Kurti congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying: “The US is a key ally, friend, and partner to Kosova and we look forward to working together for progress and peace.”

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Trump “on his remarkable political comeback” in a post on X, saying: “This new chapter brings renewed opportunities, and we’re ready to move forward with optimism, collaboration and shared purpose.

“The United States remains Malaysia’s largest source of foreign investment and a vital player in the Asia-Pacific region. As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia hopes that America will reinvigorate its engagement with Southeast Asia. We also urge the US to use its considerable influence to help end the devastating violence and loss of life in Palestine and Ukraine.

“We look forward to working closely with the incoming president to foster mutual benefits for the people of both our nations.”

Mexico

“I would like to express my most sincere congratulations to Donald Trump, who won the presidential election of the United States of America,” Mexico’s first female President Claudia Sheinbaum said in Spanish in a post on X. “On behalf of Mexico, we would like to acknowledge the American people for their democratic exercise during their election campaign.”

“I am certain that we will continue to work together in a coordinated manner, with dialogue and respect for our sovereignties, to advance the broad bilateral agenda that links us,” she added.

Netherlands

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election,” Prime Minister Dick Schoof posted on X. “The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands.”

Read More: What Donald Trump’s Win Means for Abortion

Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s office shared his lengthy congratulatory message in a post on X. He said Trump’s victory “reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership” and that he “looks forward” to strengthening the bonds between the two countries and “trusts that President Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.”

President Bola Tinubu congratulates President-Elect Trump pic.twitter.com/O82VBTBDzB — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 6, 2024

Northern Ireland

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly congratulated Trump in a joint post on X.

O’Neill said her priority will be “to continue to work with the incoming administration, to protect the Good Friday Agreement and to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, peace in the middle-east, and in Ukraine.”

Little Pengelly pointed out Northern Ireland’s bonds with the U.S. which were “built on history, heritage and trade,” and she said she looked forward to enhancing those bonds with Trump's administration “as we drive forward our agenda for economic growth in Northern Ireland.”

Norway

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre posted on X. “The US is Norway’s most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration.”

Pakistan

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term!” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X. “I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership.”

Palestinian Authority and Hamas

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority which controls the West Bank occupied by Israel, congratulated Trump and wished him success.

In a message on the website of the Palestinian Authority’s news agency WAFA, Abbas said he hoped to work with Trump for peace and security in the region, stressing the commitment of Palestinians to “the pursuit of freedom, self-determination and statehood, in accordance with international law.”

“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” Abbas said.

In a statement to Newsweek, Basem Naim—political bureau member and spokesperson of Hamas, the group that has ruled over the Gaza Strip for almost two decades—said: “The election of Trump as the 47th president of the USA is a private matter for the Americans … but Palestinians look forward to an immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and look for assistance in achieving their legitimate rights of freedom, independence, and the establishment of their independent self-sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Read More: What Donald Trump’s Win Means For Immigration

Philippines

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. posted on X: “President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values.”

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision, and a long history of working together,” Marcos wrote.

Marcos added that he was “hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific.”

“This is a durable partnership to which the Philippines is fully committed, because it is founded on the ideals we share: freedom and democracy.

“I have personally met President Trump as a young man, so I know that his robust leadership will result in a better future for all of us,” Marcos concluded. “Congratulations, President Trump!”

The Philippines is a major U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific, helping counter China’s growing influence in the region. While some have warned that a Trump presidency would mean a more insular foreign policy, experts previously told TIME that countering China remains a bipartisan consensus and likely won’t be affected by Trump coming back into power.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda used a string of emojis to congratulate Trump. “You made it happen! 👏👏👏🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸” he posted on X.

Romania

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory!” Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu posted on X. “Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our 🇷🇴🇺🇸Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens!Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!”

Russia

At an international forum in Sochi on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin belatedly congratulated Trump on his election victory and praised him for his courage after the assassination attempt in July.

“His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me,” Putin said. “He turned out to be a brave man.”

The strongman Russian leader also said that he’d be willing to call Trump to discuss rebuilding Russia-U.S. relations and facilitating an end to the war in Ukraine, but when asked what to expect from an incoming Trump administration, Putin said: “I don’t know what will happen now. I have no idea.”

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, earlier said, according to Russian media, that he did not know if Putin had any plans to congratulate Trump, who had made some “quite harsh statements” about Russia during his campaign. Peskov called the U.S. “an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.” He said whether Putin ultimately congratulated or not would likely not matter much: “It is practically impossible to worsen things further; relations are at their historical lowest point.”

Russia’s foreign ministry also issued a statement: “We have no illusions about the president elect, who is well known in Russia, or the new Congress, where Republicans have reportedly won control. The US ruling political elite adheres to anti-Russia principles and the policy of ‘containing Moscow.’ This line does not depend on changes in America’s domestic political barometer, no matter if it is Trump and his supporters’ ‘America above all’ or the Democrats’ focus on a ‘rules-based world order.’”

Rwanda

“President-elect @realDonaldTrump, I warmly congratulate you on behalf of the Government and people of Rwanda for your historic and decisive election as the 47th President of the United States,” President Paul Kagame posted on X. “Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that attracts by the force of its example, rather than by imposing its views and ways of life on others. I therefore look forward to working with you for the common benefit of both our countries in the years ahead.”

Saudi Arabia

According to the Saudi Press Agency, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Trump on his election victory. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman spoke to Trump on the phone and “expressed the Kingdom’s eagerness to strengthen the longstanding strategic and historic ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States, wishing the friendly American people continued progress and prosperity under the incoming administration.”

Serbia

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory,” President Aleksandar Vučić posted on X. “Together, we face the serious challenges ahead. Serbia is committed to working with the USA for stability, growth, and peace.” The message was signed off with flags of Serbia and the U.S. with a handshake emoji between them and a photo of a grinning Vučić standing next to Trump giving a thumbs-up.

Singapore

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam offered a somber analysis in a post on Instagram, saying: “Americans have voted in favor of President Trump. He will lead a nation in need of healing, and a people who must rediscover common purpose, despite their divisions. No one can expect this to be achieved easily or quickly. It is an immense task, for government and every level of society. But President Trump pledged in his victory speech to work every day and with every breath for every citizen, their families, and their future.”

Tharman added that “America also plays a critical role in a world that aspires for peace for all peoples, and for nations large and small being able to prosper together,” and he said Singapore looks forward to working with “Trump and his team to achieve our mutual interests in an interdependent world.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Trump in a post on X and said: “I am confident that the US will continue to grow and lead globally. I look forward to taking our partnership to even greater heights. We hope to welcome you back to Singapore soon 🇸🇬🤝🇺🇸”

South Africa

“Congratulations to United States President-Elect @realDonaldTrump on your return to the Presidency,” President Cyril Ramaphosa posted on X. “I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation.”

Ramaphosa added: “In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026.”

South Korea

Conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying: “Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you.”

Spain

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted on X. “We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership.”

Taiwan

President Lai Ching-te offered “sincere congratulations” to Trump in a post on X. “I’m confident that the longstanding Taiwan-U.S. partnership, built on shared values & interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all,” he added.

Sincere congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory. I'm confident that the longstanding #Taiwan-#US partnership, built on shared values & interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) November 6, 2024

Thailand

In a bilingual post on X, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance and said, “I look forward to working with you to advance Thailand-U.S. long-standing alliance for the benefits of our peoples and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Read More: What Donald Trump’s Win Means for the Economy

Turkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a Turkish-language post on X, lauded his “friend” Trump, “who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle and was re-elected as the President of the United States.”

“In this new period that will begin with the elections of the American people, I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world,” Erdoğan said. “I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity.”

U.K.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying he looks forward to working with him in the years ahead. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” Starmer said.

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.



I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

But Starmer’s relationship with Trump will likely be off to a shaky start. The Trump campaign accused his Labour Government of “blatant foreign interference” after volunteers with the center-left party traveled to the U.S. to help campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

And the Labour Government’s foreign secretary, David Lammy, in a 2018 article for TIME, described Trump as “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath.” Lammy also congratulated Trump on Wednesday, posting on X: “The U.K. has no greater friend than the U.S., with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and @JDVance in the years ahead.”

Kemi Badenoch, the new leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party, congratulated Trump, calling his victory “historic,” in a post on X. “The world faces many serious challenges and I look forward to our two countries working together to confront them,” she said.

Ukraine

President Volodmyr Zelensky posted on X: “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” he added. “We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

Uzbekistan

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a long congratulatory letter to Trump, posted on the official website of the President of Uzbekistan. “Your convincing election victory once again clearly confirmed that the American people actively support your programs and plans aimed at strengthening the international prestige and economic power of the United States, ensuring global development and prosperity, as an experienced and skillful politician,” he wrote. “We remain interested in continuing friendly relations with the U.S. Administration under your leadership and full implementation of all agreements reached at high and the highest levels.”

Mirziyoyev referenced support for “further expansion of regional cooperation within the ‘C5+1’ platform and the United States-Central Asia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement,” and he said he believes “ensuring stable peace in Afghanistan and promoting its economic and social development will become an integral part of our cooperation.” He closed by inviting Trump for an official visit.

Venezuela

“In his first administration, President Donald Trump did not go well for us,” President Nicolas Maduro said on a television broadcast. (Caracas cut diplomatic ties with Washington after Trump, during his first term, recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate interim President.) “This is a new beginning that we trust will be a win-win and go well for the United States and go well for Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated Trump in a post on X, saying: “The world needs more leaders who speak for the people. Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.