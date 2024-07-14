World leaders respond with shock and prayers after Trump assassination attempt

Political leaders from around the globe responded to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump with prayers and condemnations of political violence.

The presumptive Republican nominee's campaign released a statement saying Trump was "fine" shortly after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday. Trump confirmed he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear in a post on Truth Social.

One person attending the rally is dead, and two others are in serious condition. The suspected shooter, who officials confirmed is also dead, fired multiple shots toward the stage at approximately 6:15 p.m.

World leaders, like many Americans across the country, reacted to the news with shock.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.

'Never acceptable'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first to respond. He said he and his wife were praying for former President Donald Trump.

"Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was also quick to offer his support to the former president, who he met with only a few days prior at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours," Orbán wrote in a post.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned all forms of political violence following the shooting.

Starmer, in a post on X, said he was "appalled" by the assassination attempt and that he sends the former president and his family his "best wishes."

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," Starmer said.

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.



Trudeau said he was "sickened" by the shooting.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable," Trudeau said in a social media post. "My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said violence is a threat to democracy in his response on X.

"From Chile, I express our unqualified condemnation of what happened today in the United States," Boric wrote in Spanish. "We hope for the speedy recovery of former President Donald Trump, the facts are clarified and justice is served."

Rachel Barber is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY, focusing on politics and education. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @rachelbarber_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World leaders react to Trump assassination attempt.