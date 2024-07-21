World leaders thank Biden for work on international relations

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House on July 18, 2023. File photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- World leaders reacted Sunday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign for a second term, praising his work for international relations.

Among the first to comment was a leader of one of top U.S. allies: Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described Biden as a "true ally of the Jewish people" in a post on X on Sunday night from Jerusalem.

He wrote: "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades-long career. As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to come to Washington this week for a joint session of Congress.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X: I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency. I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people."

His predecessor Rishi Sunak wrote on X: he "saw first-hand his love for America and dedication to service."

Starmer met with Biden for the first time during a gathering of NATO leaders in Washington, D.C., from July 9-11.

On July 11, Biden conducted a solo news conference after the meetings. NATO, which was founded 75 years ago, includes 32 members across Europe and North America.

Western leaders there rallied around Biden, despite his age and ability to serve another term.

On Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X: "I've known President Biden for years. He's a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians - and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on X said: "Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world. Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves respect."

The prime minister of another NATO member, Polish's Donald Tusk wrote on X: "You've taken many difficult decisions thanks to which Poland, America and the world are safer, and democracy stronger. I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision. Probably the most difficult one in your life.

During the summit, Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as President Putin.

Zelensky has been seeking entry into NATO amid its war with Russia.

"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times," Zelensky said on X. "We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership."

Former President Donald Trump said he had a "very good call" Friday with Zelensky.

Zelensky said in a statement on X. "I spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on the Republican nomination and condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute safety in the future."

Another NATO ally, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Biden's "leadership and ongoing service" in a post on X.

"The Australia-US Alliance has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations," he wrote.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin on X described Biden as "an abiding friend of Ireland, providing invaluable support for peace & prosperity on this island. His visit last year will long be remembered as a powerful & joyous celebration of our relationship with the US. This has no doubt been the toughest of calls, but one done, as ever, with dignity & class."

Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on X that Biden "restored U.S. leadership around the world and delivered historic accomplishments as President."

Blinken added on X: "It has been - and remains -the honor of my life to work for @POTUS for the past twenty-two years."