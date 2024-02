SWNS

This is the incredible moment a 12-year-old girl was surprised onboard a flight with tickets to Adele - only for the singer to find out and serenade her mid gig. Natalie Olson thought was was accompanying dad Christopher, 39, on a work trip to Denver until cabin crew announced she was on her way to Las Vegas to see Adele. The shocked tween's reaction went viral after finance worker Christopher posted it on X, and gathered so much attention Adele spotted it. So just two songs into a packed gig at Caesar's Palace she stopped the show and demanded the house lights be switched on so she could find Natalie.