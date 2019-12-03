World marathon record holder Kipchoge hopeful to defend Olympic title

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES

"Actually that's in front of my mind and I trust and believe that when the time comes I will be on the starting line."

"You know I am still active, I am an athlete and those who will be participating in Sapporo, all of them are competitors. I will be among the competitors, I don't complain. I am in the hands of the IOC, anywhere they decide I will go with it."

"It's not rocket science about the shoes but all in all is that the shoe helps actually a runner to recover very fast. Especially after a marathon and all in all is that it's a normal shoe but it's the human being that runs."

STORY: Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, world record holder and only man to go under two hours for the distance, will defend his Olympic title in Tokyo next year if selected he said on Tuesday (December 3).

That race will now be in the northern city of Sapporo, where the marathons and walking events have been moved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a bid to avoid the worst of the debilitating heat and humidity of the Tokyo area.

Kipchoge has won 11 of his 12 official marathons, including the 2016 Rio Olympics, while claiming the world record and a historic sub-two hour running time in Vienna, Austria.

However, there are a growing number of critics who, while accepting his extraordinary talent, say that his and others' record-breaking times should be treated with a grain of salt, such is the benefit available from the latest running shoes.

His latest shoes have carbon plates and a thicker midsole that the manufacturers claim improve running economy by four or five percent.

Various versions of them have been worn by many of the leading distance runners in recent years, including Kipchoge's compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who smashed the 16-year old women's marathon record by 81 seconds a day after he cruised to his remarkable, pacer-aided 1:59.40 time.

This has led to calls for restrictions on the manufacturing process of the shoes in the same way swimmer's speedsuits were banned 10 years ago, but Kipchoge is against the idea.