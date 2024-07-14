How the world’s media reacted to the Trump shooting

How it was reported in The Washington Post and Le Monde

On Saturday evening Donald Trump was shot in the right ear in an assassination attempt while addressing supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Here’s how the historic moment was covered by the world’s media.

Most outlets led with a picture of the former president defiantly raising his fist towards the crowd, surrounded by members of the Secret Service huddling to protect him.

The Sunday Telegraph’s second edition was headlined: “Trump ‘shot’ at rally”.

“Former president drops to ground after apparent gunshots fired after he started addressing supporters”. The newspaper reported, alongside the already-iconic photo of Trump and the black-suited Secret Service under an American flag.

The Mail On Sunday went with “Donald Trump is shot at rally” with a close-up photograph of him punching the air as the Secret Service try to get him to safety.

The Right-leaning New York Post led with “Bloodied but unbowed, ex-president survives assassination bid” above a two-word headline: “Trump Shot” accompanied by an image of an American flag waving behind the injured presidential candidate.

The headline “Trump injured in rally shooting” could be found on The Washington Post, reporting that the former Apprentice host was “fine” after being rushed off-stage. “One spectator is killed, two others critically wounded”, wrote the liberal American daily paper, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, the Amazon boss.

The New York Times reported that Trump was “hurt, but safe, after a shooting” with the suspected shooter and a member of the audience dead over an article about the GOP laying the grounds to legally contest the election.

Spain’s El Pais as well as Politico, the BBC’s homepage and the Sydney Morning Herald all included a dramatic quote from Trump after he got off-stage. “I felt the bullet ripping through the skin”, with The Guardian reporting Joe Biden’s call that “everybody must condemn” political violence.

France’s Le Monde anticipated the political fallout ahead of the US’ upcoming presidential election in the autumn and globally: “After the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, what will be the political consequences for the United States and the world?”

“Trump hurt in gun attack” was the headline of The Sunday Mail captioned with “Shooting terror at rally” on the front page with an article about the shooting. “Former president rushed bleeding from rally as shots fired”

Other papers looked at reactions from business. The South China Morning Post reported: “Trump rally shooting: Chinese online retailers quick off the mark with souvenir T-shirts” with a picture of a black T-shirt featuring a picture of the event and the legend in capital letters “Shooting makes me stronger”, apparently on sale in the city of Taoboa just three hours after the assassination attempt.

The Hong Kong-based paper also looked at security lapses and reported a probable review that would lead to Trump being given the same security as a sitting president, as well as mentioning Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s offer of sympathy to Trump.

“Trump shot at rally” headlined The Sun on Sunday, placing the President’s face below that of England captain Harry Kane. “Blood on face of ex-president” the red-top reports.