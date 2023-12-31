World prepares to ring in 2024: From Kiribati to Australia, the countries beginning to celebrate

Fireworks at Sydney harbour for the family celebration as Australia counts down to 2024 (Evening Standard / June Lo)

While Brits are putting together their final preparations for their New Year’s Eve parties, in other parts of the world it is already 2024.

Countries in the Pacific Ocean are among the first to see the new year as they are the dateline’s most easterly point and the first to see the sun each morning.

The UK is braced for ‘unsettled’ weather conditions on New Year’s Eve while Londoners are advised to consult travel guidance for getting about town.

Here are some of London's best parties to attend, but if you fancy breaking open the champagne at 10am - then you can pretend you are in one of these places!

Where will be the first place to see the new year?

Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean was the first place to see in 2024 at 10:00 GMT.



Kiribati will be followed by New Zealand, which will ring in 2024 at 11:00 GMT.https://t.co/lRpWj4wmrJ. pic.twitter.com/7d2j3VAXDw — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 31, 2023

Kiribati, a collection of islands near to the International Date Line, popped the Champagne at their midnight - which was 10am GMT - becoming the first to see in the new year.

Close behind are Tonga and Samoa, who are set to sing Auld Lang Syne - or whatever the Pacific Island equivalent is - from 11am GMT.

What time will New Year be celebrated in Australia and New Zealand?

Australians and New Zealanders are making final preparations on New Year's Eve to become among the first nations to ring in 2024.

Rain in New Zealand's largest city Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower, the country's tallest structure, erupts with fireworks as the centrepiece of a spectacular annual light show.

Like Tonga and Samoa, New Zealand will welcome the New Year at 11am GMT.

Two hours later in neighbouring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge will become the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.

More police than ever have been deployed throughout Sydney to ensure safety as more than one million people — equivalent to one in five of the city's population — converge on the harbour waterfront for the best available views, state government authorities said in a statement.

Australia is split across a range of time zones and other cities will see the 2024 at slightly different times.

2024 has just arrived!



The first places to ring in the new year are Kiribati and the Christmas Islands, which have just hit midnight!



Meanwhile, Sydney in Australia has kicked off its celebrations with the 9pm fireworks display, to give a taster of what’s to come! #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/H2Rcg6IrK4 — Matthew Joyce (@ItsMatthewJoyce) December 31, 2023

What time will New Year be celebrated in the US?

It will be midnight in New York and all US states on eastern time when it is 5am on January 1 in the UK.

For countries on central time the new year will come one hour later - and then two hours after that countries on western US time will also be celebrating.

Hawaii is the exception which is 10 hours behind GMT.

In New York's Times Square, officials and party organisers say they are prepared to welcome crowds of revellers and ensure their safety.

At a security briefing Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there were "no specific threats" to the annual New Year's Eve bash, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the heart of midtown Manhattan.

The celebrity-filled event will include live performances from Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J, as well as televised appearances from Cardi B and others. Organisers said in-person attendance is expected to return to pre-Covid levels, even as foot traffic around Times Square remains down slightly since the pandemic.

Happy New Year in Kiritimati!



Kiritimati island, in the Kiribati archipelago, is the official first place to celebrate the arrival of 2024 🎆



We wish you a wonderful 2024, whenever and however you are celebrating.



See you next year!https://t.co/hU27pjYJrV pic.twitter.com/5K64SZSfhK — ESA Earth Observation (@ESA_EO) December 31, 2023

What will be the last country to celebrate the New Year?

Even later than Hawaii will be American Samoa which is 11 hours behind GMT.

The Pacific Island is actually in a different time zone to neighbouring country Samoa which is now one day ahead after a 2011 time change.

American Samoa will see 2024 a full 25 hours after Kiribati.

The country's football team is the subject of the film Next Goal Wins, currently out in cinemas.