World ranking bolsters Olympic hopes for P.E.I. wrestler

Wrestler Veronica Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I., has received a world ranking from the international governing body of amateur wrestling.

United World Wrestling has placed Keefe as the fifth best female wrestler in the 72-kilogram division. The ranking follows a national senior title win for Keefe in April. Then last week, the 26-year-old took home gold at the senior Pam Am championships in Peru.

Keefe lives and trains in Montreal while working towards an education degree at McGill.

"I just want to find out how far I can go with both of those things, I want to pursue personal excellence at the highest level that I can get to," said Keefe.

"Working towards the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, that's the goal."

The next step on that road for Keefe is heading to the national team trials with the hope of making it to the world championships next October in Hungary.

