World reaction to end of Assad rule in Syria

A woman uses her mobile phone near a damaged picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as people celebrate, in Qamishli

(Reuters) - Following are reactions from around the world to events in Syria.

Syria's army command notified officers on Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters, following a rapid rebel offensive that took the world by surprise.

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," the White House said in a statement.

U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

"Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer," Trump posted on X. "Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success."

ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANTONIO TAJANI

"I am following with concerned attention the evolution of the situation in Syria. I am in constant contact with our embassy in Damascus and with the office of the Prime Minister. I have called an emergency meeting at 10:30 at the Foreign Ministry", Tajani said on X.

U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SYRIA GEIR PEDERSEN

Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen underscores the clear desire expressed by millions of Syrians that stable and inclusive transitional arrangements are put in place, a statement said.

He urged all Syrians to prioritize dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society, adding he stands ready to support the Syrian people in their journey toward a stable and inclusive future.

PHILIPPINES' DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Philippines calls on all concerned parties to exercise restraint and refrain from further violence, to avert further casualties and deaths of civilians.

We express concern regarding the situation of our Filipinos in Syria and advise them to take the necessary precautions and stay in contact with the Philippine Embassy in Damascus.

(Compiled by Reuters)