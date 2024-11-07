World reacts: Zelensky hopes Trump’s election will bring ‘peace’ in Ukraine

Trump has previously described Mr Zelensky as ‘one of the greatest salesmen I’ve ever seen’ - Anadolu

Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped Donald Trump’s election victory could bring about a “just peace” in Ukraine as the Republican was declared the 47th president of the United States.

The Ukrainian president said he appreciated Trump’s “‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs” and said he hoped Kyiv could continue to rely on bipartisan support in Washington for his country’s war efforts.

Trump notoriously refused to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia. Speaking alongside Mr Zelensky in Washington in September, the president-elect said: “We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin.

“If we win the election, we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.

“I think the fact we are even together today is a really good sign,” he said. “If we have a win, long before January 20th, before I would take the presidency, long before that, I think we could work out something that is good for both sides.”

He has repeated that claim several times over the past year, and most people expect him to try to start talks with Ukraine and Russia in the coming weeks. Sources in Kyiv told The Telegraph they thought Trump might appoint an envoy to broker between Ukraine and Russia before the end of this month.

But Trump has been vague on how he would achieve that deal. JD Vance, his running mate, has suggested that Ukraine should both give up occupied territory and its ambitions to join Nato in exchange for establishing a ceasefire.

That will be difficult for Ukraine to accept, and it is not obvious whether Russia would be interested in settling for the current lines when it seems to be taking more and more land. The worst fear in Kyiv is that Vladimir Putin demands more land than he currently holds, that Ukraine then refuses, and Trump cuts all aid in response, allowing Russia to press ahead with its current offensive.

‘Very few wanted a continuation of previous policy’

But there is some cautious optimism in Kyiv on Wednesday morning. “A lot of people are concerned because they don’t know what to expect, but there are also a lot of people who are hoping this will actually be better, because it is something out of the box,” said Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a former defence minister. “Very few people wanted to see a continuation of the previous policy.”

Ukraine and its European allies are unlikely to resist Trump’s pressure for talks because of the implicit threat he would cut off military aid in order to force the issue. Instead, said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based political analyst, they will seek to make sure the talks, and whatever settlement comes out of them, are as much in Ukraine’s favour as possible.

For example, Kyiv may accept the path to Nato is blocked but ask for separate American security guarantees, akin to its deals with Israel and South Korea.

And they hope that if Putin refuses peace on Trump’s terms, the Republican will radically jack up sanctions on Russian oil and increase aid to Ukraine in response.

Europe

The first leader to congratulate Trump was Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, who describes the former president as a “good friend”.

Mr Orban, who has refused to send weapons to Ukraine, suggested before the election that should Trump win, Europe would have to adjust its stance on the war. “If Americans switch to peace, then we also need to adapt,” the Hungarian prime minister said.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said he was ready to work together with Trump “as we have done for four years” in his message of congratulations to the president-elect. And as a leader tackling a rising threat from the far-Right in France and potential Trump allies, he also said that he and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz would work on “a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe”.

They would do this while “cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and values”, he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Macron initially had a warm relationship with Trump during his first term, describing him as a “friend” and inviting him to dine at the Eiffel Tower on Bastille Day in 2017. But the friendship started souring when Mr Macron described Nato as “brain dead” two years later.

During Trump’s first presidency, Mr Macron warned his European allies that it could no longer rely on the US to defend the military alliance, accusing the US of “turning its back on us”. Trump responded by describing the French president’s comments as “very, very nasty”, adding that “nobody needed Nato more than France” and that it was a “dangerous” statement to make.

Germany’s press met the news of Trump’s victory with disbelief. The popular weekly Die Zeit led its website on Wednesday with the one-word expletive “F---”.

The headline was followed by a report on how watching the news roll in meant that “in the end, all that remained was helpless attempts to calm oneself”.

Der Spiegel, the country’s main political magazine, led its website with the headline “the Trump shock”, while the conservative daily Die Welt claimed that “a new era in time” has begun.

The US is Germany’s main trading partner and the country fears that Trump’s promise to impose tariffs could end the era of globalisation that has driven German wealth over decades.

Leaders across Europe sent customary congratulations to Trump as it became clear he would retake the White House, despite him once describing the European Union as one of America’s “biggest foes”.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said she hoped to continue a “transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens”, while Mark Rutte, the Nato chief, said Trump could look forward to working with a “stronger, larger and more united alliance”.

Israel

The mood among senior officials in Israel, another country heavily reliant on Washington’s support, appeared to be buoyant after Trump declared victory.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, was one of the first leaders to congratulate Trump after he declared victory at his Mar-a-Lago estate early on Wednesday morning.

Describing it as “history’s greatest comeback”, Mr Netanyahu said Trump’s return to the White House offered a “new beginning for America” and a “powerful recommitment to the great alliance” between the two nations.

Israel Katz, the country’s new defence minister, said Trump would help “bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran”.

Trump has voiced staunch support for Israel in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza. He has called himself a “protector” of Israel and suggested it should strike Iran’s nuclear facilities in response to the recent missile barrage. Trump’s first administration delivered big wins to Mr Netanyahu, when it went against most of the world in recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and accepting Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

But Trump has also stated he wants to see an end to the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon before taking office in January, and made repeated calls for Israel to end the war quickly, which could create fresh tension between himself and Mr Netanyahu.

“They have to get it done. Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace,” Trump said earlier this year, claiming that Israel had been “losing the PR war” because of the images coming out of Gaza.

Prior to his victory on Wednesday, Trump made a series of provocative statements about the Jewish community during his campaign, accusing those who were considering voting for the Democrats of disloyalty, and suggesting that Israel would “cease to exist within two years” if he didn’t win.

Russia

In Russia, the former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now a senior security official, wrote on Telegram that Trump has one “useful quality” for the country, as someone who “dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and hanger-on allies”.

Mr Medvedev appeared to be referencing Ukraine and its Nato allies, who have relied on significant US military and financial support throughout the two-and-a-half year war.

The former Russian president also said Kamala Harris was “finished” and said the objectives of Putin’s “special military operation” – the war in Ukraine – “remain unchanged and will be achieved” after the election result.

China

China’s foreign ministry said the country hoped for a “peaceful coexistence” with the US.

During his last term, Trump labelled China a “strategic competitor” and imposed tariffs on some Chinese imports, a move mirrored by Beijing on US imports. Following attempts to de-escalate the trade war, Trump labelled Covid the “China virus”.

Trump has again proposed tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60 per cent and ending China’s most-favoured-nation trading status, raising the prospect of another trade war.

But the president-elect has also been full of praise for president Xi Jinping at times, praising him as “brilliant” and effective at controlling 1.4 billion people with an “iron fist”.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” a Chinese government spokesman said.

Taiwan

Reaction from Taiwan has been mixed. Trump has repeatedly said Taiwan should pay the US for protection against China and accused the island of taking the semiconductor industry – a key component of modern technology and devices – away from the US decades ago.

But he also said he would not have to use military force to prevent a Chinese invasion of Taiwan as Xi knew he was “f------ crazy”. Trump said in the summer: “Taiwan should pay us for defence. You know, we’re no different than an insurance company.”

But the Taiwanese government is trying to play down scepticism towards the second Trump administration’s Taiwan policies.

“On relations across the Taiwan Strait, we believe that the United States will continue its current approach of constraining China and being friendly to Taiwan,” Tsai Ming-yen, Taiwan’s national security bureau director-general, told journalists in Taipei on Wednesday.

South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday his government would work with the incoming US administration of Donald Trump to build a “perfect” security partnership to ensure peace on the Korean peninsula.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with Trump on the phone on Thursday, telling reporters “in a nutshell, he was very friendly”.

Mr Ishiba, who took office just over a month ago, said the pair had agreed to strengthen the Japan-US alliance and hoped to organise a face-to-face meeting “as soon as possible”.

“I had the impression that he is the kind of person I will be able to talk to candidly,” he added.

India

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump and said he hoped the two countries could work together to “promote global peace, stability and prosperity”.

During the election Trump promised to safeguard Indian Americans from the “anti-religion agenda of the radical Left” and said the US would strengthen its relationship with the country and “my good friend, prime minister Modi”.