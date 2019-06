Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday (June 2) to set an adorable and fluffy world record.

Footage shows dozens of pups and their owners attending the event that aimed to set a new world record of ''number of golden retrievers in one place''.

At least 499 golden retrievers were counted at the event, setting a new world record following last year's mass gathering of 361 pups in Scotland.