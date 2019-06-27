World Series odds see shake-up as halfway point of season nears

It can be hard to keep track of all 162 games in the MLB regular season but rest assured, every one of those games does matter.

Over the first three months of the season, some predicted contenders have made championship cases while others have fallen off – and made room for surprising teams from the middle of the pack to become legitimate threats.

With the All-Star break and trade deadline approaching, it's time for teams to hunker down, make some moves, and secure their spots in the postseason.

Teams with the best odds of winning the 2019 World Series contain some familiar faces, but in a noticeably different order than the last time we checked in, one month after Opening Day. Take a look below at each MLB team's chances of winning the Fall Classic, courtesy of sportsbook.ag: