World Series Of Poker final: British university drop-out wins $1.5m at tournament

A university drop-out from Essex has won more than $1.5m (£1.2m) in the final of the world's most prestigious poker tournament.

Nick Marchington, 21, was in with a chance of becoming the youngest person to win the competition before he was knocked out on Sunday.

He was competing for the top prize money of $10m (£8m) before he was eliminated in Las Vegas, but his seventh place finish means he still walked away with £1,525,000.

Mr Marchington was one of nine contenders in the Word Series Of Poker tournament final, having beaten more than 8,500 players to claim his place.

The former student has only been playing professionally for a year after he dropped out of his computer science degree at the University of Hertfordshire to gamble full time.

He wrote in a Twitter post on Monday: "I am thrilled with coming seventh in the main (event).

"It's been a fun ride and has been the most exciting week of my life."

The remaining players are still competing, with Germany's Hossein Ensan in the lead at the time of Mr Marchington's exit.

The tournament is due to finish on Tuesday.

Mr Marchington entered the final with the shortest stack of chips but said he would give it his "best shot".

Two other players were knocked out before him.

Mr Marchington, whose mother and grandparents flew out with him to Las Vegas, said he had had an "incredible run".

He added: "I am going to celebrate by getting some sleep."

Mr Marchington has only been able to legally gamble in the US since he turned 21 in December.

He first heard of poker as a teenager and was attracted to the strategy involved.

"I love the game," he said.

"I take it very seriously and put in the same number of hours - more, probably - as if I was doing a regular nine-to-five job.

"I had built up a sufficient bankroll playing online and in tournaments that I could afford to come out to Las Vegas for the main event.

"It's the most prestigious tournament in the world. It was a no-brainer as I had the money."