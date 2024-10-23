World’s smallest theatre set for a big opening night after falling into disrepair

The world’s smallest theatre which almost burnt down before falling into a state of disrepair is set for a big re-opening. The Theatre of Convenience – a former gents’ toilets – is only big enough for 12 people and has a tiny 1.5m (4.9ft) stage. It opened in Malvern, Worcs., in 1997 and was officially named the world’s smallest commercial theatre by Guinness Book of World Records in 2002. Original owner Dennis Neale showcased comedy productions and performed his own puppet shows in the theatre for two decades. The tiny theatre measures just 5.23m (17ft) long and 2.8m (9.1ft) wide at its widest point. After he retired in 2017 it passed into the hands of a college drama department but a fire started by a faulty dehumidifier caused extensive smoke damage. The building fell into a state of disrepair but it is now set to enjoy an encore after a group of theatre fans took it over. Friends Loz Samuels, Dibah Farooqui and Dr Jan Birtle are in the process of taking ownership of the theatre full time. Malvern Hills District Council has agreed to pass the theatre to the trio through a council asset transfer. The group are hoping to raise £25,000 to carry out urgent repairs to the building including fixing the leaking roof and completely rewiring the electrics.