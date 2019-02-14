World Super 6 scores

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scores from the European Tour's World Super 6 tournament at the par-72, 6,549-meter (7,162-yard) Lake Karrinyup Country Club course:
Thursday=
First Round=
?Miguel Tabuena, Philippines ?37-28_65
?Kristoffer Reitan, Norway ?34-31_65
?Ben Campbell, New Zealand ?31-36_67
?Richard McEvoy, England ?33-34_67
?SSP Chawrasia, India ?34-34_68
?Anton Karlsson, Sweden ?34-34_68
?Nick Flanagan, Australia ?35-33_68
?Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland ?35-33_68
?Ryan Fox, New Zealand ?33-35_68
?Brad Kennedy, Australia ?37-31_68
?Daniel Gale, Australia ?34-35_69
?Matt Jager, Australia ?35-34_69
?Gregory Bourdy, France ?34-35_69
?Matthew Griffin, Australia ?34-35_69
?Deyen Lawson, Australia ?34-35_69
?Terry Pilkadaris, Australia ?35-35_70
?David Law, Scotland ?34-36_70
?Min Woo Lee, Australia ?36-34_70
?Thomas Pieters, Belgium ?35-35_70
?Jason Scrivener, Australia ?36-34_70
?James Nitties, Australia ?38-32_70
?Steven Jeffress, Australia ?36-34_70
?Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe ?34-36_70
?Andrew Martin, Australia ?37-33_70
?Jordan Zunic, Australia ?36-34_70
?Danthai Boonma, Thailand ?36-34_70
?Panuphol Pittayarat, Thailand ?37-33_70
?Jeunghun Wang, South Korea ?36-34_70
?Adrian Otaegui, Spain ?35-35_70
?Marcus Fraser, Australia ?34-36_70
?Anthony Quayle, Australia ?36-34_70
?Gareth Paddison, New Zealand ?36-34_70
?Robert MacIntyre, Scotland ?36-34_70
?Prom Meesawat, Thailand ?34-36_70
?Yi-keun Chang, South Korea ?36-34_70
?Jake McLeod, Australia ?37-34_71
?Harrison Endycott, Australia ?36-35_71
?Michael Wright, Australia ?37-34_71
?Thomas Aiken, South Africa ?35-36_71
?Liam Johnston, Scotland ?35-36_71
?David Bransdon, Australia ?35-36_71
?Callum Shinkwin, England ?35-36_71
?Clement Sordet, France ?37-34_71
?Mark Brown, New Zealand ?35-36_71
?Per Langfors, Sweden ?36-35_71
?Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand ?34-37_71
?Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand ?37-34_71
?Justin Harding, South Africa ?34-37_71
?Austin Connelly, Canada ?36-35_71
?Berry Henson, United States ?37-34_71
?Ajeetesh Sandhu, India ?37-34_71
?Tom Murray, England ?35-36_71
?Bernd Ritthammer, Germany ?37-34_71
?Simon Hawkes, Australia ?35-37_72
?Nick O'Hern, Australia ?37-35_72
?Zach Murray, Australia ?38-34_72
?Callan O'Reilly, Australia ?39-33_72
?Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia ?36-36_72
?Guido Migliozzi, Italy ?36-36_72
?Austen Truslow, United States ?38-34_72
?Cameron John, Australia ?35-37_72
?Daniel Nisbet, Australia ?36-36_72
?Robert Allenby, Australia ?36-36_72
?Ben Evans, England ?38-34_72
?Micah Lauren Shin, United States ?37-35_72
?Adilson da Silva, Brazil ?37-35_72
?Darren Beck, Australia ?36-36_72
?Max Orrin, England ?35-37_72
?Espen Kofstad, Norway ?38-34_72
?James Marchesani, Australia ?37-35_72
?Nick Cullen, Australia ?36-36_72
?Shih-chang Chan, Taiwan ?36-36_72
?Peter Lonard, Australia ?36-36_72
?Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway ?34-38_72
?Sihwan Kim, United States ?36-36_72
?Michael Long, New Zealand ?38-35_73
?Daniel Fox, Australia ?38-35_73
?Stephen Leaney, Australia ?35-38_73
?Paul Dunne, Ireland ?37-36_73
?Nick Voke, New Zealand ?37-36_73
?Matteo Manassero, Italy ?35-38_73
?Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden ?37-36_73
?Daisuke Kataoka, Japan ?36-37_73
?Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal ?36-37_73
?Kim Koivu, Finland ?36-37_73
?Stuart Manley, Wales ?38-35_73
?Adrien Saddier, France ?36-37_73
?Scott Gregory, England ?37-36_73
?Nicholas Fung, Malaysia ?36-37_73
?David Borda, Spain ?38-35_73
?Michael Hendry, New Zealand ?37-36_73
?Jorge Campillo, Spain ?38-35_73
?Shiv Kapur, India ?39-34_73
?Gavin Green, Malaysia ?38-35_73
?Richard Green, Australia ?39-34_73
?Peter Fowler, Australia ?39-34_73
?Wade Ormsby, Australia ?35-38_73
?Tom Lewis, England ?38-35_73
?Minchel Choi, South Korea ?36-37_73
?Adam Bland, Australia ?40-33_73
?Christopher Wood, Australia ?36-37_73
?Matthew Nixon, England ?37-36_73
?Max McCardle, Australia ?38-35_73
?Maverick Antcliff, Australia ?35-38_73
?Aaron Pike, Australia ?34-39_73
?Connor Syme, Scotland ?38-35_73
?Khalin Joshi, India ?39-34_73
?S Chikarangappa, India ?38-35_73
?Damien Jordan, Australia ?37-36_73
?Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy ?39-34_73
?Johannes Veerman, United States ?35-38_73
?Hugo Leon, Chile ?38-35_73
?Lucas Herbert, Australia ?36-38_74
?Viraj Madappa, India ?36-38_74
?Dylan Perry, Australia ?35-39_74
?Andrew Dodt, Australia ?38-36_74
?Louis De Jager, South Africa ?36-38_74
?Jin-ho Choi, South Korea ?37-37_74
?Gavin Moynihan, Ireland ?38-36_74
?Daniel Gavins, England ?37-37_74
?Kurt Kitayama, United States ?37-37_74
?Ashley Chesters, England ?37-37_74
?Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium ?37-37_74
?Yuta Ikeda, Japan ?39-35_74
?Matthew Millar, Australia ?38-36_74
?Ben Eccles, Australia ?37-37_74
?Scott Hend, Australia ?38-36_74
?Grant Forrest, Scotland ?39-35_74
?Oliver Wilson, England ?39-35_74
?Josh Younger, Australia ?36-38_74
?Cory Crawford, Australia ?37-37_74
?Hyo-won Park, South Korea ?38-36_74
?James Morrison, England ?36-39_75
?Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal ?40-35_75
?Jack Wilson, Australia ?39-36_75
?Jason Norris, Australia ?39-36_75
?Peter O'Malley, Australia ?36-39_75
?Poom Saksansin, Thailand ?38-37_75
?David Smail, New Zealand ?37-38_75
?Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain ?39-36_75
?Maximilian Schmitt, Germany ?36-39_75
?Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Thailand ?39-36_75
?Joel Girrbach, Switzerland ?39-37_76
?Matthew Stieger, Australia ?36-40_76
?Blake Proverbs, Australia ?37-39_76
?Geoff Ogilvy, Australia ?38-38_76
?David Drysdale, England ?38-38_76
?Masahiro Kawamura, Japan ?38-38_76
?Jarryd Felton, Australia ?39-38_77
?Jarin Todd, United States ?40-37_77
?Ewen Ferguson, Scotland ?39-38_77
?Richie Ramsay, Scotland ?39-38_77
?Niklas Lemke, Sweden ?40-37_77
?Malcolm Kokocinski, Sweden ?45-33_78
?Paul Peterson, United States ?37-41_78
?Rattanon Wannasrichan, Thailand ?43-35_78