World Super 6 scores

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scores from the European Tour's World Super 6 tournament at the par-72, 6,549-meter (7,162-yard) Lake Karrinyup Country Club course:

Thursday=

First Round=

?Miguel Tabuena, Philippines ?37-28_65

?Kristoffer Reitan, Norway ?34-31_65

?Ben Campbell, New Zealand ?31-36_67

?Richard McEvoy, England ?33-34_67

?SSP Chawrasia, India ?34-34_68

?Anton Karlsson, Sweden ?34-34_68

?Nick Flanagan, Australia ?35-33_68

?Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland ?35-33_68

?Ryan Fox, New Zealand ?33-35_68

?Brad Kennedy, Australia ?37-31_68

?Daniel Gale, Australia ?34-35_69

?Matt Jager, Australia ?35-34_69

?Gregory Bourdy, France ?34-35_69

?Matthew Griffin, Australia ?34-35_69

?Deyen Lawson, Australia ?34-35_69

?Terry Pilkadaris, Australia ?35-35_70

?David Law, Scotland ?34-36_70

?Min Woo Lee, Australia ?36-34_70

?Thomas Pieters, Belgium ?35-35_70

?Jason Scrivener, Australia ?36-34_70

?James Nitties, Australia ?38-32_70

?Steven Jeffress, Australia ?36-34_70

?Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe ?34-36_70

?Andrew Martin, Australia ?37-33_70

?Jordan Zunic, Australia ?36-34_70

?Danthai Boonma, Thailand ?36-34_70

?Panuphol Pittayarat, Thailand ?37-33_70

?Jeunghun Wang, South Korea ?36-34_70

?Adrian Otaegui, Spain ?35-35_70

?Marcus Fraser, Australia ?34-36_70

?Anthony Quayle, Australia ?36-34_70

?Gareth Paddison, New Zealand ?36-34_70

?Robert MacIntyre, Scotland ?36-34_70

?Prom Meesawat, Thailand ?34-36_70

?Yi-keun Chang, South Korea ?36-34_70

?Jake McLeod, Australia ?37-34_71

?Harrison Endycott, Australia ?36-35_71

?Michael Wright, Australia ?37-34_71

?Thomas Aiken, South Africa ?35-36_71

?Liam Johnston, Scotland ?35-36_71

?David Bransdon, Australia ?35-36_71

?Callum Shinkwin, England ?35-36_71

?Clement Sordet, France ?37-34_71

?Mark Brown, New Zealand ?35-36_71

?Per Langfors, Sweden ?36-35_71

?Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand ?34-37_71

?Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand ?37-34_71

?Justin Harding, South Africa ?34-37_71

?Austin Connelly, Canada ?36-35_71

?Berry Henson, United States ?37-34_71

?Ajeetesh Sandhu, India ?37-34_71

?Tom Murray, England ?35-36_71

?Bernd Ritthammer, Germany ?37-34_71

?Simon Hawkes, Australia ?35-37_72

?Nick O'Hern, Australia ?37-35_72

?Zach Murray, Australia ?38-34_72

?Callan O'Reilly, Australia ?39-33_72

?Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia ?36-36_72

?Guido Migliozzi, Italy ?36-36_72

?Austen Truslow, United States ?38-34_72

?Cameron John, Australia ?35-37_72

?Daniel Nisbet, Australia ?36-36_72

?Robert Allenby, Australia ?36-36_72

?Ben Evans, England ?38-34_72

?Micah Lauren Shin, United States ?37-35_72

?Adilson da Silva, Brazil ?37-35_72

?Darren Beck, Australia ?36-36_72

?Max Orrin, England ?35-37_72

?Espen Kofstad, Norway ?38-34_72

?James Marchesani, Australia ?37-35_72

?Nick Cullen, Australia ?36-36_72

?Shih-chang Chan, Taiwan ?36-36_72

?Peter Lonard, Australia ?36-36_72

?Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway ?34-38_72

?Sihwan Kim, United States ?36-36_72

?Michael Long, New Zealand ?38-35_73

?Daniel Fox, Australia ?38-35_73

?Stephen Leaney, Australia ?35-38_73

?Paul Dunne, Ireland ?37-36_73

?Nick Voke, New Zealand ?37-36_73

?Matteo Manassero, Italy ?35-38_73

?Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden ?37-36_73

?Daisuke Kataoka, Japan ?36-37_73

?Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal ?36-37_73

?Kim Koivu, Finland ?36-37_73

?Stuart Manley, Wales ?38-35_73

?Adrien Saddier, France ?36-37_73

?Scott Gregory, England ?37-36_73

?Nicholas Fung, Malaysia ?36-37_73

?David Borda, Spain ?38-35_73

?Michael Hendry, New Zealand ?37-36_73

?Jorge Campillo, Spain ?38-35_73

?Shiv Kapur, India ?39-34_73

?Gavin Green, Malaysia ?38-35_73

?Richard Green, Australia ?39-34_73

?Peter Fowler, Australia ?39-34_73

?Wade Ormsby, Australia ?35-38_73

?Tom Lewis, England ?38-35_73

?Minchel Choi, South Korea ?36-37_73

?Adam Bland, Australia ?40-33_73

?Christopher Wood, Australia ?36-37_73

?Matthew Nixon, England ?37-36_73

?Max McCardle, Australia ?38-35_73

?Maverick Antcliff, Australia ?35-38_73

?Aaron Pike, Australia ?34-39_73

?Connor Syme, Scotland ?38-35_73

?Khalin Joshi, India ?39-34_73

?S Chikarangappa, India ?38-35_73

?Damien Jordan, Australia ?37-36_73

?Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy ?39-34_73

?Johannes Veerman, United States ?35-38_73

?Hugo Leon, Chile ?38-35_73

?Lucas Herbert, Australia ?36-38_74

?Viraj Madappa, India ?36-38_74

?Dylan Perry, Australia ?35-39_74

?Andrew Dodt, Australia ?38-36_74

?Louis De Jager, South Africa ?36-38_74

?Jin-ho Choi, South Korea ?37-37_74

?Gavin Moynihan, Ireland ?38-36_74

?Daniel Gavins, England ?37-37_74

?Kurt Kitayama, United States ?37-37_74

?Ashley Chesters, England ?37-37_74

?Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium ?37-37_74

?Yuta Ikeda, Japan ?39-35_74

?Matthew Millar, Australia ?38-36_74

?Ben Eccles, Australia ?37-37_74

?Scott Hend, Australia ?38-36_74

?Grant Forrest, Scotland ?39-35_74

?Oliver Wilson, England ?39-35_74

?Josh Younger, Australia ?36-38_74

?Cory Crawford, Australia ?37-37_74

?Hyo-won Park, South Korea ?38-36_74

?James Morrison, England ?36-39_75

?Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal ?40-35_75

?Jack Wilson, Australia ?39-36_75

?Jason Norris, Australia ?39-36_75

?Peter O'Malley, Australia ?36-39_75

?Poom Saksansin, Thailand ?38-37_75

?David Smail, New Zealand ?37-38_75

?Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain ?39-36_75

?Maximilian Schmitt, Germany ?36-39_75

?Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Thailand ?39-36_75

?Joel Girrbach, Switzerland ?39-37_76

?Matthew Stieger, Australia ?36-40_76

?Blake Proverbs, Australia ?37-39_76

?Geoff Ogilvy, Australia ?38-38_76

?David Drysdale, England ?38-38_76

?Masahiro Kawamura, Japan ?38-38_76

?Jarryd Felton, Australia ?39-38_77

?Jarin Todd, United States ?40-37_77

?Ewen Ferguson, Scotland ?39-38_77

?Richie Ramsay, Scotland ?39-38_77

?Niklas Lemke, Sweden ?40-37_77

?Malcolm Kokocinski, Sweden ?45-33_78

?Paul Peterson, United States ?37-41_78

?Rattanon Wannasrichan, Thailand ?43-35_78