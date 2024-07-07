World's biggest Wimpy fan munching his way through all 64 of the chain's joints

The world's biggest Wimpy fan is munching his way through all 64 of the chain's UK eateries as part of an epic 2,400 mile tour - in just 31 days. Nostalgic Anthony Zupnik, 36, has been obsessed with the old-school burger joints for more than 30 years after falling in love with them as a child. He believes he may have devoured up to 1,000 Wimpy meals in his lifetime and mainly orders the same dish of a burger with ketchup and onions and a side of fries. And on one day, he visited five different branches of Wimpy as part of a supersized charity mission to eat at all their outlets across England and Scotland during July.