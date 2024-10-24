World's First Indoor Vertical Farm Uses AI To Grow 4M Pounds Of Strawberries A Year
The world's first AI-powered vertical farm for strawberries has opened in Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited Inc. uses advanced technology to deliver peak-season strawberries all year. With AI analysing 10 million data points daily, the farm adjusts to the evolving needs of strawberry plants. The facility uses 97% less land and up to 90% less water, featuring a patent-pending airflow pollination technique. Standing 30 feet tall, the farm spans 40,000 square feet and aims to produce over 4 million pounds of strawberries annually. The farm's strawberries will be available under Californian brand Driscoll's by 2025. Plenty's modular system supports more than leafy greens, ensuring uniform nutrient delivery and increased yield.