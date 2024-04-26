World's first skin cancer drug being tested in UK patients

The world's first personalised mRNA cancer jab for melanoma is being tested on British patients. Steve Young, 52, from Stevenage, joined a clinical trial after being diagnosed with the potentially deadly form of skin cancer. Dr Heather Shaw, an investigator for the trial, said the jab had the potential to cure people with melanoma and is being tested in other cancers. “This is one of the most exciting things we’ve seen in a really long time," she said. .