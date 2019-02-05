The world's highest-earning darts players of all time

If you've ever found yourself in a pub, chances are you've either played a game of darts or watched a group of passionate patrons playing the popular game.

The origin of the well-known sport, which has its roots in archery, reportedly dates back to the early 20th century. Earliest forms of the game used concentric targets and 'arrows' as darts. As the game evolved, however, it transformed into a highly-sophisticated competition in which some of the top athletes have earned millions.

When the Professional Darts Corporation was created in 1992, darts quickly became one of the most popular professional sports -- and each year, the game sees year over year growth in engagement. Tournaments such as the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, World Championship and the UK open elevated local stars into household names. From Eric Bristow to Phil Taylor, the most successful dart players' earnings rival athletes in some of the more mainstream sports.

Take a look at some of the highest-earning dart players of all time:

