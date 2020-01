Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

SHOWS:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - APRIL 13, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. KOBE BRYANT TAKING COURT AT STAPLES CENTER BEFORE FINAL NBA GAME OF HIS CAREER

2. BRYANT WARMING UP WITH LAKERS TEAMMATES

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (FILE -JULY 13, 2011) (REUTERS -ACCESS ALL)

3. KOBE BRYANT AT ARANETA COLISEUM FOR EXHIBITION GAME WITH FILIPINO COLLEGE AND PRO PLAYERS, PUTTING ON JERSEY OF FEU TAMARAWS, A LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM

4. VARIOUS OF BRYANT PLAYING IN EXHIBITION GAME

5. BRYANT WALKING OFF COURT AFTER GAME

SHANGHAI, CHINA (FILE - AUGUST 18, 2012) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

6. WIDE OF KOBE BRYANT PLAYING IN CHARITY BASKETBALL GAME WITH TAIWANESE SINGER JAY CHOU

7. VARIOUS OF BRYANT PLAYING IN CHARITY GAME

8. BRYANT GIVING HIGH FIVES TO PLAYERS AFTER GAME

STORY: Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greats whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said. He was 41.

Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie and played 20 years for the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 of them as an all-star, and winning five NBA championships. His death sent shockwaves through the National Basketball Association, which he helped propel to international prominence, and around the world.

The chopper went down around 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) in hilly terrain in Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, sparking a brush fire, officials said.