‘Worse than Hugo”: Boone seeing life-threatening flooding
‘Worse than Hugo”: Boone seeing life-threatening flooding
‘Worse than Hugo”: Boone seeing life-threatening flooding
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Thousands told to evacuate their homes in North Carolina afteras storm Helene shifts north
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls S
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
Laura Southworth, 54, is facing charges of child neglect and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE
David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing
For decades, Sean "Diddy" Combs promoted himself as one of the godfathers of hip-hop, a celebrity who transformed the genre and became a business estimated to top a billion dollars.
I did notice a slight uptick in rat activity last night.
The city's oldest apartment building appears set to get a brand new life.A Dutch developer, ProWinko, is planning on adding 10 storeys to an existing low-rise heritage building in the Annex — while the current tenants continue to live inside.But tenants at 41-45 Spadina Rd. say they're worried."If something catastrophic happens, we end up with the Red Cross for two weeks," said Charlotte Mickie, a 32-year resident of the building. "What's plan B?"Mickie said tenants want assurances that they'll
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
They are among 46 victims in the northern Bihar state during a festival for children's wellbeing.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and neglected, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park, prosecutors said.