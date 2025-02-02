Worsening conditions for parts of the Prairies for Sunday
Snow will be followed by dangerously cold air and difficult travel
Snow will be followed by dangerously cold air and difficult travel
It’s been an extended stay in Mexico for hundreds of WestJet passengers — but not one they planned for. “Over the past two days, [we] have spent almost 16 hours at the airport and being shuttled around,” explained Alim Kara, who had been on vacation with his wife and two sons — ages of 6 years, and 18 months. “We have two very tired unwell kids due to two days of being stuck in the airport with no answers about what is happening.” Kara, his family and dozens of other passengers arrived at Cancun International Airport Thursday afternoon, ready for WestJet flight WS2249 to take them home. After two small, hour-long delays, passengers learned their flight was cancelled – and headed back to their hotel about 6 hours after first leaving.
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
"I told her that if she cares so much she should check her bag and mind her own business," the Reddit user shared
"Make this your honeymoon, don’t put the cost on the guests," a frustrated wedding guest wrote on Reddit
There are a few things I wish I had known before my first cruise with my family. Next time, I'll turn my phone on airplane mode and pack formal wear.
A hotel near the oceanfront in Myrtle Beach is for sale. Here is the asking price and why the owner is selling the property.
Locals share how to be a responsible and respectful traveler when visiting Los Angeles in the wake of the devastating fires.
Described as a ‘seamless’ way to make boarding the train into Europe, the fast-track check-in is now being removed
We spoke to maternal-fetal medicine doctors for their top considerations and tips for flying while pregnant.
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
“Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
Families of the victims in Wednesday’s catastrophic airline collision could receive a boost in lawsuits from high-profile comments accepting blame.
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi
The Grammy-winning country star and South Carolina native announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 30
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just opened up two California dams. A spokesperson says the flows are 'controlled' and being coordinated with local officials.
Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to Lutz argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to b
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest