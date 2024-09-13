Worsening Sinaloa Cartel war paralyzes life in Mexican city

Jesus Bustamante
·1 min read

By Jesus Bustamante

CULIACAN, Mexico (Reuters) - Authorities in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa on Thursday canceled national day celebrations and shut schools on the back of escalating violence stemming from internal Sinaloa Cartel fighting, which has left 12 people dead since Monday.

Shootouts, the sound of gunfire and burnt out vehicles has become a common sight in the state capital Culiacan, a city of nearly 1 million people. Videos posted on social media show convoys of heavily armed gunmen driving down major thoroughfares in Sinaloa, where many businesses have also had to close.

Tensions between the two most powerful factions of the Sinaloa Cartel had been rising since late July, when trafficker and leader of one of those groupings, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, was arrested in the United States.

The cartel leader, believed to be in his mid-70s, alleges that a senior member of the Los Chapitos, another faction of the cartel, kidnapped him and then flew him to the United States against his will.

Ruben Rocha Moya, announcing the suspension of schools and national day celebrations scheduled for Sept. 15, said he was concerned about security of children and young people.

"We need to continue to look after them," Rocha said.

Transport in Culiacan has been operating at reduced capacity with many residents sheltering in their homes and avoiding traveling to work. Mexico's federal government has poured more than 500 special soldiers into the state since Zambada's arrest.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the military was trying to maintain order, adding that authorities "have to try to ensure that the population is not affected and that they don't fight each other."

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

