Worst Capitol riot cases ‘to be brought to court quickly before Trump takes office’

Capitol riot
Rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop Joe Biden’s inauguration - AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The prosecution of the worst Jan 6 rioters is to be prioritised before Donald Trump takes office, according to reports.

The worst alleged offenders, including those who are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, will be brought before the courts in the remaining 72 days before Mr Trump is inaugurated, NBC news reported.

Once in office the 78-year-old has the power to pardon those who took part in the insurrection over the 2020 presidential election, which he has repeatedly said he will “absolutely” do.

The president-elect is also currently under investigation over his alleged part in the attacks on Washington DC.

Following Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Mr Trump repeated the claim he had won himself, and told hordes of his supporters near the White House to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to “stop the steal”.

Following Mr Trump’s election victory on Tuesday evening, prosecutors are said to have been advised that there is a societal interest in quickly dealing with the cases, according to NBC.

‘Most egregious’

They have been told to “focus on the most egregious conduct and cases until the end of the administration”.

The news network also reported that it was unlikely that there would be any further arrests.

More than 1,500 people have been charged with an array of offences for their part in the riots, including using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer.

Among those who have already been jailed for their part in the violent scenes is Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, a far-Right organisation.

Although Tarrio was not present on the day of the attack — having been ordered by a court to leave Washington DC — a judge decided he played a critical role in what took place.

He was jailed for 22 years after prosecutors said he organised things from afar, revealing to the court hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then president Trump

In one message on social media, Tarrrio wrote: “Do what must be done.”

“Make no mistake,” he wrote in another message. “We did this.”

