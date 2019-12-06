"Worst front page I’ve ever seen" - Solskjaer

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 6, 2019) (MUTV - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING:

"First of all when you see that paper and you say 'Wow really? Is that possible?'. It's the worst front page I've ever seen, it has to be. And of course we've been in touch with Chris (Smalling) just so he knows we'll back him and we support him and Romelu (Lukaku) as well. I don't work in your line of business but wow. That is incredible. At least we don't see that here. We can see lots of different things but we don't see that. So, that has to be stamped down."

STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday (December 6) branded Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport's "Black Friday" headline as the "worst he's seen".

The newspaper has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Friday's (December 6) match between Inter Milan and Roma.

Smalling and Lukaku, former Manchester United team mates, will be on opposite sides in the Serie A game.

The headline, in English, was posted in bold letters on the newspaper's front page along with a picture of the two black players.

Roma and Inter have condemned the paper and took the decision to ban it from their training facilities for the rest of the year.

Italian football has been plagued by racism and Lukaku himself was a victim when the Belgium forward was insulted with monkey chants when he went to take a penalty for Inter Milan during a Serie A match at Cagliari.