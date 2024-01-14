What’s the worst that can happen in a Texas freeze? Amputation from frostbite a possibility

Frigid temperatures in Texas are nothing to sneeze at — with many dangers lurking in the freeze.

As Dallas-Fort Worth prepares for an onslaught of record cold days next week, frostbite is a very real danger for North Texans who may not be used to frosty weather.

“Tuesday night will be the coldest night, with low temperatures bottoming out between 5 and 15 degrees across the region,” NWS forecasters say. “Wind chills as low as -5 to -15 are expected, with the coldest conditions along the Red River.”

Most of North Texas will not see temperatures slip above freezing for three straight days starting overnight Sunday and into mid-day Wednesday.

Staying safe as you move about in the cold is paramount. Here’s what to know about frostbite:

What is frostbite?

Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing temperatures. As frigid air makes contact to exposed skin, it leads nerves and blood vessels just below the top layer of skin to freeze. Rain, snow and wind can cause the skin to cool faster and lead to frostbite.

The injury can lead to loss of feeling and color to the areas it affects such as ears, nose, chin, fingers and toes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frostbite can permanently damage the body and in severe cases, lead to amputation of the affected body part.

How do you get frostbite?

Frostbite can happen anytime you’ve had prolonged exposure to frigid air.

Winter in Texas is when frostbite can be a real danger. Being in windy weather conditions at high altitudes without shelter from the cold can lead to frostbite, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Frostbite can happen to anyone regardless of age, but those younger than 18 and older than 65 years of age are more susceptible.

What do frostbite symptoms look and feel like?

There are three stages to frostbite: frostnip, surface and deep.

During the first stage, frostnip, the affected skin may turn red to purple and feel cold or slightly painful, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This is only the warning stage for skin damage and you should seek immediate inside shelter to begin thawing the affected areas.

The second stage of frostbite, surface, is when medical treatment is required. The affected skin could feel warm, but in actuality, the water in your skin is beginning to freeze.

Along with your skin feeling warm, it could cause a “pins and needles” sensation, according to the Cleveland Clinic. After warming up, you could feel painful bruise like patches on the affected areas and your skin could begin to peel like a sunburn.

The third and final stage of frostbite, deep, is when the lower levels of your skin freeze and total numbness arrives. During this, it can be difficult to move the frostbitten area and you should seek immediate medical attention.

When the skin is rewarmed, big blisters will appear and the frostbitten skin turns black, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The discoloration is caused when skin cells die after freezing.

How is frostbite treated after exposure?

Frostbite treatment varies on the level of exposure.

At the frostnip stage, the Cleveland Clinic says you should:

Go indoors or find shelter to escape freezing temperatures.

Remove cold weather gear and clothing, especially if wet.

Place affected frostbitten skin in warm, not hot, water.

Place blankets on affected area, but don’t wrap them around skin as it could cut off blood circulation.

Avoid subjecting heat directly to the affected skin.

As for surface or deep frostbite, seeking medical attention is highly recommenced. Once under healthcare supervision, they might do this to treat frostbite: