‘Worst news ever’: Once-controversial Boise business gets sold — and one other thing

A house-based Boise business that once drew the ire of neighbors is starting a new chapter.

A sobering one.

Franklin House, a bed-and-breakfast with a beer garden at 1502 W. Franklin St., has been sold. The unusual North End hangout revealed the change on social media, along with buzz-killing news. Franklin House’s public beer garden — controversial to some, beloved by others — will cease to exist. A seasonal draw called the Backyard, it already had closed for the winter.

“Worst news ever,” was all one online commenter wrote.

“We had so many plans for the Franklin House,” owners Jennifer Bury and Gavin O’Neal explained on Instagram, “but we didn’t have the resources to take it to the next level. We decided to sell to someone who had a similar sense of community and entrepreneurial spirit and the resources to see it through.

“We’re proud to announce that Dan Berger, a North End-based entrepreneur, has purchased Franklin House. He, along with his local team, will be enhancing it further. Kindly note the Backyard beer garden will no longer be in operation. We highly encourage our patrons to visit the other local beer and wine establishments, as they are expanding their outdoor facilities.”

The Backyard, a neighborhood hangout for beer and wine fans, will not return this spring.

Built in 1896 and renovated in 2019, Franklin House has five bedrooms, two with private hot tubs, according to its website.

But the Backyard is what generated local headlines and friction. With 14 taps, two fire pits, multiple hammock swings and an affinity for food trucks, it was a beer-drinking oasis hidden on the corner of 15th and Franklin streets. In 2020, the city shut down the party. The argument was that the Backyard essentially was an outdoor tavern operating on a property zoned for residential use.

But after making concessions and cutting through red tape and public hearings, the Backyard was allowed to pour beer again in 2021.

While some neighbors disapproved, other Boiseans clearly loved it. Responses beneath the recent Instagram post included congratulations and disappointment.

Franklin House has been sold in Boise’s North End, according to its Instagram page.

“So sad to see the Backyard chapter end! It was a great ride,” wrote one commenter. “We were there from the start, cheered during the challenges, and enjoyed every summer. Good luck with your next endeavors!!”

“The backyard beer garden was such a neat little gem. I will miss it,” wrote another.

“Bummer,” another commenter added, “but good on y’all for making it what it was, even though it was a short time!”