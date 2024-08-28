'Your worst nightmare:' Poisonous fireworms spotted on Texas coast pack a sting

As if sharks, jellyfish and stingrays weren't enough to worry about at the beach. Now Texans can add fireworms to the mix.

A few of the unusual and poisonous marine critters were spotted along the Texas coast recently, with the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies referring to the sighting as one of your "worst nightmares."

"WARNING!!! Your worst nightmares are washing up right now in the form of fireworms!," according to a Facebook post by the Harte Research Institute, a division of Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.

While these marine polychaeta worms aren’t exclusive to Texas, two out of three reported sightings were documented in the Lone Star State in the last few years. North Carolina is included on the list, where beachgoers also observed the bristle worm back in August 2022.

Fireworms, also known as Hermodice carunculata, can wash up on an any ocean shore in the world so long as there is debris for them to cling on. And let’s just say this critter is the opposite of docile, unleashing a neurotoxin from their tiny white bristles that break off when touched.

“The fireworms get their name because of the pain they inflict on anyone that dares to touch them; it literally feels like fire for about three hours,” according to the Harte Research Institute. “Your skin can feel sensitive in the sting site for weeks depending on where it stung you.”

Fireworms are not 'very common,' marine biologist says

The fireworms were discovered by accident by Jace Tunnell, director of community engagement and marine biologist at the Harte Research Institute.

Tunnell shared told USA TODAY on Tuesday that he was making a video for the Institute about gooseneck barnacles when he “accidentally stumbled across the worm.”

“We’ve found a few of these marine polychaetes, sometimes called bristle worms, washing up over the past couple of days on large logs,” according to the Harte Research Institute’s post. “The logs these were found on had gooseneck barnacles all over them, which might have been what the worms were feeding on.”

Beachgoers, fisherman, or curious marine biologists, can usually find fireworms clinging to debris like logs. More specifically, any piece of debris riddled with gooseneck barnacles, which is what the marine worm feeds on.

Where else have fireworms been found?

Debris isn’t the only place you can find fireworms, which cling to any surface where there are crustaceans to feed on. Other habitats include: coral reefs, rocky areas and seagrass beds, according to reporting by the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

They have been found in the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and of course, the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Harte Research Institute.

It’s not very likely that you’ll encounter a fireworm in your day to day, according to Tunnell, who says he encounters the creature once or twice a year on Texas beaches.

“It’s not very common. And part of that is because we don’t always have debris that’s washing up,” Tunnell said. “You don’t just need debris washing up, you need debris with gooseneck barnacles on them washing up.”

There will be times when the region has super clean beaches with hardly anything washing up, but right now for whatever reason there’s a lot of stuff washing in with gooseneck barnacles, Tunnell said.

A fireworm chills on a large log that washed ashore on Padre Island in Texas.

Caution: Fireworms ‘feel like fire’ to the touch

Beachgoers everywhere are encouraged to remain vigilant amid these creatures’ growing presence, which is likely tied to shifts in ocean currents, weather patterns and other environmental factors, the Statesman reported.

With 28 known species of marine polychaetes, including bristle worms and fireworms in the ocean among other things, it should come as no surprise that Tunnell tells people to avoid touching stuff.

“There's a lot of stuff that could sting you in the ocean. So, you don't want to just go around touching stuff,” Tunnell said. But if contact does happen, Tunnell recommends isopropyl alcohol or vinegar if you do happen to get stung by a fireworm.

If you happen to get pricked by the poisonous spikes, the National Park Service recommends using adhesive tape to remove the bristles and ammonia to help relieve pain.

The best way to engage with a fireworm, according to Tunnell, is by taking a photo to commemorate the moment or by using a stick to pick it up and put it in the water so you get a chance to look at the way the critter changes when submerged.

“They’re actually really cool animals,” Tunnell said. "Just enjoy the beauty of the animal, which sounds crazy − a scary- looking worm."

Contributing: Brandi D. Addison; Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Poisonous fireworms spotted on Texas coast are 'your worst nightmare'