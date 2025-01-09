The ‘Worst in Show’ CES products put your data at risk and cause waste, privacy advocates say

SARAH PARVINI
Updated ·4 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — So much of the technology showcased at CES includes gadgets made to improve consumers' lives — whether by leveraging AI to make devices that help people become more efficient, by creating companions to cure loneliness or by providing tools that help people with mental and physical health.

But not all innovation is good, according to a panel of self-described dystopia experts that has judged some products as “Worst in Show." The award that no company wants to win calls out the “least repairable, least private, and least sustainable products on display."

“We’re seeing more and more of these things that have basically surveillance technology built into them, and it enables some cool things,” Liz Chamberlain, director of sustainability at the e-commerce site iFixit told The Associated Press. “But it also means that now we’ve got microphones and cameras in our washing machines, refrigerators and that really is an industry-wide problem.”

The fourth annual contest announced its decisions Thursday. The companies listed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new smart ring every few years?

Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, awarded the Ultrahuman Rare Luxury Smart Ring the title of “least repairable.”

The rings, which come in colors like dune and desert sand, cost $2,200. Wiens said the jewelry “looks sleek but hides a major flaw: its battery only lasts 500 charges.” Worse, he said, is the fact that replacing the battery is impossible without destroying the device entirely.

“Luxury items may be fleeting, but two years of use for $2,200 is a new low,” he said.

An AI-powered smart crib?

Bosch’s “Revol” crib uses sensors, cameras and AI that the company says can help monitor vital signs like how an infant is sleeping, their heart and respiratory rates and more. The crib can also rock gently if the baby needs help falling asleep and signal to parents if a blanket or other object is interfering with breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company says users can see how and where their data is stored. Bosch also says the crib can be transformed into a desk as children get older.

But EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn said the crib preys on parents' fears and “collects excessive data about babies via a camera, microphone, and even a radar sensor.”

“Parents expect safety and comfort — not surveillance and privacy risks — in their children’s cribs,” she said in the report.

Too much waste?

Although AI is everywhere at CES, Stacey Higginbotham, a policy Fellow at Consumer Reports, felt that SoundHound AI’s In-Car Commerce Ecosystem, powered by its Automotive AI, pushes it to unnecessary extremes.

The feature “increases energy consumption, encourages wasteful takeout consumption and distracts drivers—all while adding little value,” Higginbotham said. That landed the in-car system as “least sustainable” on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soundhound AI's platform allows drivers and passengers to order takeout for pick-up directly from the car’s infotainment system. In a statement Tuesday, Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound AI, said the product's launch marks an moment “decades in the making.”

“What begins here with food and restaurants will ultimately open up a whole new commercial ecosystem for vehicle and device manufacturers everywhere,” he said.

Vulnerable to hacking

TP-Link's Archer BE900 router won for “least secure” of CES. The company is a top-selling router brand in the U.S. But its products are vulnerable to hacking, said Paul Roberts, founder of The Security Ledger.

"By Chinese law, TP-Link must report security flaws to the government before alerting the public, creating a significant national security risk," he said. “Yet TP-Link showcased its Archer BE900 router at CES without addressing these vulnerabilities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who asked for this?

The awards also feature a category called “who asked for this?” Top of that list was Samsung's Bespoke AI Washing Machine, which Nathan Proctor, senior director of U.S. PIRG, a consumer advocacy group, said is filled “with features no one needs,” including the ability to make phone calls.

“These add-ons only make the appliance more expensive, fragile, and harder to repair,” he said.

At a press conference at CES Tuesday, Jong-Hee Han, vice chairman of Samsung’s device experience division, said that he was “proud of how we have introduced new technologies and intelligence to the home, connected key devices and set the standard for the home of the future.”

“We are reinforcing our commitment to delivering personalized experiences through our widespread implementation of AI and we will continue this journey of AI leadership in the home and beyond, not just for the next decade, but for the next century,” he said.

The worst overall

Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of The Repair Association called the LG “AI Home Inside 2.0 Refrigerator with ThinkQ” the worst product overall. The fridge adds “flashy features,” Gordon-Byrne said, including a screen and internet connection.

“But these come at a cost,” Gordon-Byrne said. “Shorter software support, higher energy consumption, and expensive repairs reduce the fridge’s practical lifespan, leaving consumers with an expensive, wasteful gadget.”

Latest Stories

  • Google puts $1M into 3D design app Rooms after more than 1 million 'rooms' created

    3D design app Rooms just landed more funding. Launched into beta in 2023, the app from ex-Google employees allows users to build and code interactive 3D rooms and mini-games using a library of more than 10,000 items, which can be further edited using the programming language Lua. Now, Google itself has invested $1 million into the app as part of a partnership deal that also offered Rooms early access to Google's Gemini AI.

  • Tech war: US firm SiFive opens China office to tap growing appetite for open-source chips

    US semiconductor company SiFive, which designs chips based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, has set up a China arm to tap the mainland's fast-growing market for processors developed without foreign proprietary technology. Santa Clara, California-based SiFive established a local subsidiary, Shanghai Xinwu Technology, with offices based in the Pudong New Area free-trade zone, the firm said in a statement on WeChat on Tuesday. The move was aimed at "meeting the strong demand" in the "highly

  • Nvidia Advances Generative AI and Gaming GPUs, Oppenheimer Reports

    Nvidia showcased three AI models, with Nemotron utilizing Meta Platforms' Llama large language model.

  • Honda reveals new 0 Series EVs at CES tech conference in Las Vegas

    All-electric Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon models set to go on sale in 2026

  • Alibaba powers AI drive of Transsion, the top Chinese smartphone vendor in Africa

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit is providing its Tongyi Qianwen large language model (LLM) to Transsion, the leading smartphone vendor in Africa, as more Chinese handset makers integrate generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies into their devices. Alibaba Cloud on Tuesday announced a partnership with Transsion that will see Tongyi Qianwen power the GenAI features of the Phantom V Fold2, the latest flagship Android 5G smartphone from the Shenzhen-based handset maker's

  • Apple's pricey iPhones out of China's new subsidy scheme as ceiling capped at US$818

    Apple's latest iPhone models are mostly excluded from China's new subsidy scheme for boosting domestic consumption, giving domestic smartphone makers the opportunity to lift sales on the back of the stimulus measure. China will offer a 15 per cent subsidy for purchases of smartphones, tablets and smartwatches that cost under 6,000 yuan (US$818), in line with the government's expanded trade-in scheme for consumer goods, according to a notice on Wednesday by the National Development and Reform Com

  • Nvidia Slides After Unveiling Leaves Investors Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares slid on Tuesday after a wide-ranging product presentation by Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang failed to propel the artificial intelligence chipmaker to new heights.Most Read from BloombergNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?Can States Hit the Brakes on Runaway Roa

  • SK Chief, Nvidia’s CEO Discuss Ways to Deepen AI Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- The chairman of SK Hynix Inc.’s parent and Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang met Wednesday to discuss AI, suggesting the two companies are exploring ways to deepen one of the most important relationships in artificial intelligence hardware.Most Read from BloombergNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Lo

  • These 'extremely comfy' earbuds have 'amazing' sound — they're 69% off on Amazon

    Shoppers say these Monster earbuds "exceed expectations," and you can save $90 on them for a limited time.

  • Toyota’s next-generation cars will be built with Nvidia supercomputers and operating system

    Toyota announced at CES 2025 that its next-generation vehicles will have automated driving capabilities powered by Nvidia’s Drive AGX Orin supercomputer and safety-focused operating system, DriveOS. DriveOS is the operating system for Nvidia's autonomous vehicle platform that promises safe, real-time AI processing and integration of advanced driving and cockpit features. TechCrunch has reached out to Toyota to learn more about the automaker’s plans to deploy vehicles with automated driving capabilities.

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Donald Trump Shared Two Maps Of Canada As Part Of The United States That Are Going Viral

    2025 is definitely off to a weird start.

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • CNN’s Scott Jennings Makes L.A. Fire Hell All About DEI

    Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His

  • CBC investigation uncovers grocers overcharging customers by selling underweighted meat

    The Loblaw grocery chain overcharged customers by selling underweighted meat across 80 stores for an undisclosed period that ended in December 2023, a CBC News investigation has found.On top of that, over the past few months, CBC News visited seven major grocery stores in three different provinces and discovered packages of underweighted meat in four of them: two Loblaw stores and one Sobeys-owned location, plus a Walmart. Calculated overcharges per item ranged from four to 11 per cent.The findi

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • Seth Meyers Utterly Shreds Donald Trump For Going Silent On 1 Key Vow

    It’s because the president-elect “can’t, and he knows he can’t, and he doesn’t care that he can’t,” said the “Late Night” host.

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac