'Worst Of All Worlds': Fresh Blow For Rachel Reeves As Businesses Make Gloomy Forecast For 2025

Kevin Schofield
·3 min read
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves visits Maidstone Hospital in Maidstone, England, Tuesday Dec. 10, 2024. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves visits Maidstone Hospital in Maidstone, England, Tuesday Dec. 10, 2024. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP) via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves has been dealt yet another blow as businesses warned the UK economy is “headed for the worst of all worlds” in 2025.

A survey by the Confederation of British Industry found firms expected to reduce both output and hiring at the start of the New Year.

They said the chancellor’s decision to hike employers’ National Insurance in the Budget in October was one of the reasons for the slump in confidence.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics revealed this morning that the economy flatlined between July and September - Labour’s first three months in power - having previously said it had grown by 0.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alpesh Paleja, the CBI’s interim deputy chief economist, said: “There is little festive cheer in our latest surveys, which suggest that the economy is headed for the worst of all worlds – firms expect to reduce both output and hiring, and price growth expectations are getting firmer.

“Businesses continue to cite the impact of measures announced in the Budget – particularly the rise in employer NICs – exacerbating an already tepid demand environment.

“As we head into 2025, firms are looking to the government to boost confidence and to give them a reason to invest, whether that’s long overdue moves to reform the apprenticeship levy, supporting the health of the workforce through increased occupational health incentives or a reform of business rates.

“In the longer term, businesses will be looking to the industrial strategy to provide the stability and certainty which can unlock innovation and investment – and provide that much-needed growth for the economy which can deliver prosperity for firms and households alike.”

The CBI survey is yet more grim news for Reeves and prime minister Keir Starmer, who have pledged that Labour will have the fastest growing economy in the G7 by the time of the next election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lasy week the ONS said gross domestic product (GDP) actually fell by 0.1% in October, just as it did in September, raising fears that the UK could be heading for recession in 2025.

Meanwhile, inflation increased to 2.6%, and the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said “uncertainty” caused by the Budget meant interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “Since taking office, the Chancellor has made this country a hostile climate for aspiration, for investment and for growth. Rachel Reeves’s tax-raising spree and trash-talking her economic inheritance are literally killing businesses and jobs.

“If there is a recession – and based on these CBI expectations that seems increasingly likely – it will be one made in Downing Street.

“Labour needs to urgently change course before the damage they are doing becomes even greater.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the ONS revising down economic growth between July and September, Reeves said: “The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge. But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Incoming Trump press secretary says Day 1 executive order may tackle Title 42

    President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…

  • Chris Christie Predicts What Will Cause Demise of Musk-Trump Bromance

    Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon

  • Trump Jabs Elon Over Those Pesky ‘President Musk’ Claims: ‘I’m Safe’

    Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.

  • Trump Bizarrely Threatens to Take Back Panama Canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned that he may take back control of the Panama Canal if Panama does not stop charging the United States “exorbitant” fees. “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a late-night Saturday post. “This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….” Panama charges boats and vessels tariffs to pass through the wat

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video

    "Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he tells rally attendees in Phoenix The post Trump Says He Will ‘Stop the Transgender Lunacy’ His First Day in Office | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • People Are Sharing Who They Think Should Run For President In 2028, And I Can't Believe I Agree With So Many Of These

    We're looking ahead at the next election cycle.

  • Missing Rep’s Whereabouts Revealed After Six-Month Absence on Capitol Hill

    Texas Rep. Kay Granger has reportedly been found to be living in a retirement facility that provides memory care after being missing from the Capitol for six months. Serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 12th congressional district for over the past two decades, 81-year-old Granger—who did not run for reelection in November and is set to retire January next year—hasn’t cast a vote in Washington D.C. since July, according to her roll call vote page. With her absence sparking concern amon

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • This is America’s ‘fatal flaw’ as the US bubble gets ready to pop, market expert warns

    "When flying in such thin air, it doesn’t take much to stall the engines. All the classic signs of extreme prices, valuations and sentiment suggest the end is near."

  • A Colorado man is asking his neighbors to sell him their home to solve a 'desperate' situation — what he's doing and why

    His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.

  • Trump threatens to try to take back the Panama Canal. Panama's president balks at the suggestion

    PHOENIX (AP) — Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his new administration could try to regain control of the Panama Canal that the United States “foolishly” ceded to its Central American ally, contending that shippers are charged “ridiculous” fees to pass through the vital transportation channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

  • Joe Manchin torches Democrats on the way out the door

    As Joe Manchin prepares to leave Congress after nearly 15 years, the West Virginia senator — who left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent earlier this year — is further distancing himself from his former party, calling the Democratic brand “toxic.”

  • Chrystia Freeland pegged by some Liberal MPs as Justin Trudeau's successor if he resigns

    Calls are growing from within the Liberal caucus for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader — and some have pegged Chrystia Freeland as their choice to replace him.Twenty-one Liberal MPs have publicly urged Trudeau to resign — many of them within the last week — after Freeland shocked Canadians on Monday by resigning as deputy prime minister and finance minister hours before she was supposed to table the government's fall economic statement.Among the Liberal MPs publicly call

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Leader of Russian-backed breakaway region Abkhazia warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' amid energy shortages

    Badra Gunba, Abkhazia's self-styled president, said on Saturday he had appealed to Russia again for assistance with electricity supplies after the acting energy minister said earlier this week that Moscow had not replied to the republic's requests for help. Earlier this month, the Abkhazian state energy company, Chernomorenergo, said it was reducing electricity supplies to less than three hours during the day to cope with dwindling supplies.

  • Opinion - Kari Lake will face a harrowing task in fixing a very broken VOA

    Changing VOA's culture of radical ideological bias and managerial incompetence won't be easy when she takes her position.

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so