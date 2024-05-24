'Worth the wait'
United States Air Force veteran and North Carolina native Bobby Ehasz overhauled the once-vacant space.
United States Air Force veteran and North Carolina native Bobby Ehasz overhauled the once-vacant space.
Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".
The conservative attorney hoped the mocking message amuses the former president "as much as it amuses me."
Jennifer Lopez wowed in a white plunging ruffled robe dress from Chloé's FW24 ready to wear collection at the Mexican premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak might be thinking that retirement can’t come soon enough. A contestant named Tavaris threw Sajak for a loop on Thursday’s episode of the long-running game show, ringing in to solve a “Phrase” puzzle and offering the answer: “Right in the butt!” (Never mind that that’s not even the right …
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen. In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation. "Newman's speec
The actress donned a head-turning fiery red Mugler mini dress paired with matching pointed-toe stilettos
WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of the victims receiving medical care in the aftermath of a deadly fight. The father of one of three people killed in a brawl involving more than a dozen people Tuesday evening in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough says he can't understand how a fight could have degenerated to such an extent. One of the victims was 15 years old. The others were 23 and 25. Police say they knew each other, but that their conflict had nothing to do with organized crim
Like Kendrick said: Freaky a** kings need to stay they a** inside.
Celebrities flocked to the South of France for the prestigious film festival wearing some head-turning fashions.
“This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.
Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.
Princess Charlene of Monaco dazzled in leg-lengthening skinny jeans and trainers at the Operation Poseidon charity event alongside her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock
Heidi Klum wore a chic crochet knit gold triangle string bikini while in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. Shop dupes of her swimwear here.
‘You were asked if you would like to move by THE CREW so it’s perfectly fine,’ one person reasons on Reddit
Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president, many people accused the former South Carolina governor of being a hypocrite.
“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my life," said the "Daily Show" host.
Antonio Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers and made four straight All-Pro teams between 2014-17.
There's more to this royal drama than meets the eye.
The couple is parents to daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell may have some very steamy scenes in “Hit Man,” but filming them was anything but sexy. It all went wrong when they were shooting in a bathtub and someone added Dawn dish washing soap to the water. “That strips you of all your oils of your skin,” Arjona says on …