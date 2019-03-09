Worthing United honour two players killed in Shoreham air disaster

Non-league Worthing United wore special jerseys today as a tribute to their two players who lost their lives in the Shoreham air disaster in 2015.

Team-mates Matt Grimstone and Jacob Schilt had been travelling together to play for the club when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in West Sussex, killing 11 men.

Pilot Andy Hill was found not guilty of 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The team took to the field today for a league fixture at Southwick with the players' initials and squad numbers stitched into their shirts and the words "forever in our hearts".

"The families are devastated by those verdicts, it is a very difficult time for them and we are thinking of them," club secretary Mark Sanderson told Sky News.

"Matt and Jacob were on their way to a Worthing match when it happened. Some of their team-mates were in queuing traffic behind and saw the crash.

"They were part of our club and they will always be part of our club. Our thoughts are with their families and indeed all 11 families who lost loved ones that day."

With criminal proceedings now finished, the inquest into the 11 deaths can resume.