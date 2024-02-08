'Wowsers!': Snow Shocks Local in North Wales

Snow was falling in several parts of the UK on Thursday, February 8, with alerts for icy conditions issued by the Met Office.

Footage here recorded by Seema Thomas shows snow falling over Mold, in north Wales.

“Wowsers!” Thomas wrote.

The Met Office issued yellow and amber alerts for parts of Wales and across the English midlands and Scotland.

“There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off,” the Met Office said. Credit: Seema Thomas via Storyful